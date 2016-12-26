Travis Kelce | Tight End | #87

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
Andy Reid reiterates commitment to Alex Smith
Report: Lynch 'volunteered' for 49ers GM job
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Seth Curry helps Mavs earn win in San Antonio
Andrew Bogut aggravates hamstring on Sunday
Yogi Ferrell solid in 36 mins as Mavs starter
Dirk Nowitzki returns and Mavs win vs. Spurs
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) expects to play Monday
Jimmy Butler bounces back in 121-108 home win
Robin Lopez ties season-high w/ 21 points
Robert Covington posts all-around gem vs. CHI
Ersan Ilyasova drops season-high 31 points
DeMar DeRozan scores 22 points in return
John Wall dishes out season-high 19 dimes
Myles Turner posts 18 & 10 w/ 3 stls, 4 blks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Schweinsteiger scores and assists on start
Saints go from heaven to hell in a few days
Romeu signs new four and half year contract
West Ham accepts Marseille bid for Payet
Bojan loaned out to Bundesliga side
Conte: Ivanovic to decide his own future
Trippier injures hip in Spurs comeback win
N'Koudou tweets about knock to his knee
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jason Avant
(WR)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Ross Travis
(TE)
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Trey Millard
(RB)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Will Ratelle
(RB)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Travis Kelce | Tight End | #87
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 260
College:
Cincinnati
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (63) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/29/2016: Signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract. The deal contains $20.02 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. Another $4 million is available through incentives. Kelce is eligible for a $250,000 workout bonus from 2017-2021. 2016: $675,000 (+ $104,000 roster bonus + $25,000 workout bonus), 2017: $2.7 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $6.8 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2019: $6.75 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2020: $7.25 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2021: $7.5 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Bills OLB Lorenzo Alexander were named co-MVPs of the Pro Bowl as the AFC defeated the NFC 20-13 on Sunday night.
We took another year off from watching, but in hindsight wish we would have bet the under. The total was a whopping 80 points, and the game fell 47 points short. Kelce caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the second quarter. Alexander tallied eight tackles and an interception.
Jan 29 - 11:41 PM
Travis Kelce caught 5-of-7 targets for 77 yards in the Chiefs' Divisional Round loss to the Steelers.
The Chiefs got Kelce the ball on a couple shovel passes, with one picking up a good chunk of yards but the other being stuffed for a minimal gain inside the 10-yard line. Kelce also had a horrible drop on deep ball down the middle in the third quarter and took out his frustration two plays later with a dumb personal foul penalty to make it 3rd-and-20. At the end of the day, Kelce's stat line was respectable and he had a great individual season, leading all tight ends with 1,125 yards and finishing one catch behind Dennis Pitta's 86 grabs for the position lead. Kelce scored just four touchdowns but clearly became the Chiefs' top pass-game option in his fourth pro season. Kelce is locked up through 2021 and just turned 27. He and Rob Gronkowski are fantasy's top two tight ends.
Jan 16 - 12:14 AM
Travis Kelce caught 1-of-2 targets for eight yards Week 17 against the Chargers.
Kelce appeared to play the entire game and made a couple nice blocks on some of the offense's big plays, but he was not very involved. Despite the down week, Kelce still finished the regular season with 85 catches for 1,125 yards, which are both easily career-highs. He should be a much bigger part of the gameplan in the Divisional Round.
Jan 1 - 8:57 PM
Travis Kelce caught 11-of-12 targets for 160 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Broncos.
Kelce got back to his massive pass-game role after seeing his targets scaled back some in Week 15. He's clearly the Chiefs' top playmaker not named Tyreek Hill. And with the Broncos' stud cornerbacks locking down the outside, Kelce was the X factor down the seam and on screen passes. His touchdown was an 80-yard catch-and-run on a screen to the right. He and No. 2 TE Demetrius Harris combined to see 21 targets and scored both touchdowns. Kelce has now topped 100 yards in five of his past six games. He'll be a top-three option next week against San Diego.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:42:00 AM
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
Jan 29 - 11:41 PM
Travis Kelce goes 5-77 in Divisional Round L
Jan 16 - 12:14 AM
Travis Kelce does nothing in Week 17 win
Jan 1 - 8:57 PM
Travis Kelce has monster game in Week 16 win
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:42:00 AM
More Travis Kelce Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Jones
ATL
(2869)
2
M. Bryant
PIT
(2708)
3
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(2652)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2572)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2499)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(2452)
7
D. Martin
TB
(2191)
8
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(2156)
9
A. Brown
PIT
(2119)
10
K. Williams
PIT
(2088)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
16
85
1125
70.3
13.2
6
4
1
-5
-.3
-5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
KC
16
67
862
53.9
12.9
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
16
72
875
54.7
12.2
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
16
85
1125
70.3
13.2
6
4
1
-5
-.3
-5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
SD
6
74
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
5
34
6.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
6
89
14.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
5
23
4.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
2
24
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
7
101
14.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
5
58
11.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
7
108
15.4
0
1
-5
-5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
8
101
12.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
8
140
17.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
5
101
20.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TEN
3
41
13.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
11
160
14.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SD
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
The Chiefs can save $6.188 million in cap room by releasing Jamaal Charles this offseason.
Plagued by injuries to both knees, Charles has appeared in just eight games over the past two seasons. Kansas City is projected to enter the offseason strapped for cap room. Neither Spencer Ware nor Charcandrick West established himself as the answer to Kansas City's running game, however, and Charles just turned 30. While Charles' release does seem likely at this time, it's not out of the question that the Chiefs bring him to OTAs to gauge Charles' health.
Jan 28
2
Spencer Ware
3
Charcandrick West
4
Knile Davis
GLB
1
Jamaal Charles
2
Spencer Ware
3RB
1
Jamaal Charles
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Kenny Cook
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Bryan Witzmann
3
Jordan Devey
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Josh James
3
Zach Fulton
4
Mike Person
C
1
Mitch Morse
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Joseph Cheek
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Jah Reid
3
Isaiah Battle
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
More NFL Columns
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
»
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
»
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
»
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
»
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
»
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFL Headlines
»
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
»
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
»
Andy Reid reiterates commitment to Alex Smith
»
Report: Lynch 'volunteered' for 49ers GM job
»
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
»
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
»
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
»
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
»
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
»
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
»
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
»
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved