Travis Kelce | Tight End | #87 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (27) / 10/5/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 260 College: Cincinnati Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (63) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 1/29/2016: Signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract. The deal contains $20.02 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. Another $4 million is available through incentives. Kelce is eligible for a $250,000 workout bonus from 2017-2021. 2016: $675,000 (+ $104,000 roster bonus + $25,000 workout bonus), 2017: $2.7 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $6.8 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2019: $6.75 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2020: $7.25 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2021: $7.5 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2022: Free Agent

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Bills OLB Lorenzo Alexander were named co-MVPs of the Pro Bowl as the AFC defeated the NFC 20-13 on Sunday night. We took another year off from watching, but in hindsight wish we would have bet the under. The total was a whopping 80 points, and the game fell 47 points short. Kelce caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the second quarter. Alexander tallied eight tackles and an interception.

Travis Kelce caught 5-of-7 targets for 77 yards in the Chiefs' Divisional Round loss to the Steelers. The Chiefs got Kelce the ball on a couple shovel passes, with one picking up a good chunk of yards but the other being stuffed for a minimal gain inside the 10-yard line. Kelce also had a horrible drop on deep ball down the middle in the third quarter and took out his frustration two plays later with a dumb personal foul penalty to make it 3rd-and-20. At the end of the day, Kelce's stat line was respectable and he had a great individual season, leading all tight ends with 1,125 yards and finishing one catch behind Dennis Pitta's 86 grabs for the position lead. Kelce scored just four touchdowns but clearly became the Chiefs' top pass-game option in his fourth pro season. Kelce is locked up through 2021 and just turned 27. He and Rob Gronkowski are fantasy's top two tight ends.

Travis Kelce caught 1-of-2 targets for eight yards Week 17 against the Chargers. Kelce appeared to play the entire game and made a couple nice blocks on some of the offense's big plays, but he was not very involved. Despite the down week, Kelce still finished the regular season with 85 catches for 1,125 yards, which are both easily career-highs. He should be a much bigger part of the gameplan in the Divisional Round.