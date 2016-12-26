Player Page

Travis Kelce | Tight End | #87

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 260
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (63) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Bills OLB Lorenzo Alexander were named co-MVPs of the Pro Bowl as the AFC defeated the NFC 20-13 on Sunday night.
We took another year off from watching, but in hindsight wish we would have bet the under. The total was a whopping 80 points, and the game fell 47 points short. Kelce caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the second quarter. Alexander tallied eight tackles and an interception. Jan 29 - 11:41 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC1685112570.313.2641-5-.3-5.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014KC166786253.912.91500.0.00030000
2015KC167287554.712.21500.0.00020000
2016KC1685112570.313.2641-5-.3-5.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11SD67412.3000.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU5346.8000.0000000
3Sep 25NYJ68914.8100.0000000
4Oct 2@PIT5234.6100.0000000
6Oct 16@OAK33210.7000.0000000
7Oct 23NO22412.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@IND710114.4100.0000000
9Nov 6JAC55811.6000.0000000
10Nov 13@CAR33110.3000.0000000
11Nov 20TB710815.401-5-5.0000000
12Nov 27@DEN810112.6000.0000000
13Dec 4@ATL814017.5000.0000000
14Dec 8OAK510120.2000.0000000
15Dec 18TEN34113.7000.0000000
16Dec 25DEN1116014.5100.0000000
17Jan 1@SD188.0000.0000000

