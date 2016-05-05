Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jordan Reed | Tight End | #86
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/3/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 246
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (85) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2016: Signed a six-year, $48 million contract. The deal includes $22 million guaranteed. Reed is eligible for a $250,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $1.25 million, 2017: $3.75 million, 2018: $8.25 million, 2019: $7.67 million, 2020: $8.25 million, 2021: $8.75 million, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Reed (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Reed's shoulder injury has clearly limited him the last two weeks. The missed practice is a concern, but coach Jay Gruden said the plan is for him to play in Saturday's game. Even if active, Reed should be avoided for the fantasy finals.
Dec 21 - 4:37 PM
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the plan right now is for Jordan Reed to play Week 16 against the Bears.
Gruden did say the plan could change later in the week if the team decides the injury is holding him back too much. That was clearly the case on Monday night before Reed was ejected, and it is fair to question why Reed has been on the field at all the last two games. Even if he suits up, Reed will not be worth using in the fantasy finals.
Dec 20 - 8:27 PM
Source:
ESPN
Jordan Reed was ejected from Week 15 after punching Panthers SS Kurt Coleman in the third quarter.
86 was, well, 86'ed. Reed was engaged as a blocker with Coleman, and Reed stayed grabbing onto Coleman's jersey after the play. Coleman tried swatting Reed's arm off him multiple times, chopping down on his forearm, and Reed ended up releasing his grip and then punching Coleman right in the facemask. Prior to his ejection, Reed caught his lone target for six yards. He wasn't playing much more than third downs and in red-zone situations at less than 100 percent due to his separated shoulder. Reed was in clear pain several times Monday night.
Dec 19 - 10:56 PM
Jordan Reed (shoulder) is active for Monday night's Week 15 game against the Panthers.
Coach Jay Gruden said there's "hope" Reed will be able to play more than the 10 snaps he was in for Week 14. We'll see. Inactive for the Redskins are ILB Will Compton, ILB Su'a Cravens, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, C Kory Lichtensteiger, T/G Vinston Painter, and WR Rashad Ross.
Dec 19 - 7:07 PM
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Dec 21 - 4:37 PM
Jay Gruden: Plan is for Jordan Reed to play
Dec 20 - 8:27 PM
Jordan Reed tossed in 3Q after throwing punch
Dec 19 - 10:56 PM
Jordan Reed officially active versus Panthers
Dec 19 - 7:07 PM
More Jordan Reed Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
11
61
646
58.7
10.6
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
WAS
9
45
499
55.4
11.1
1
3
1
18
2.0
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
WAS
11
50
465
42.3
9.3
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
14
87
952
68.0
10.9
2
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
7
64
9.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
5
70
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
4
56
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
9
73
8.1
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
8
53
6.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
9
99
11.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
2
41
20.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
5
79
15.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
10
95
9.5
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
NYG
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3
Chris Thompson
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Matt Jones
WR1
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Jamison Crowder
Questionable
Jamison Crowder caught 4-of-5 targets for 24 yards in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers.
Crowder also lost a fumble on the final, meaningless possession of the game. The sophomore had a stretch from Weeks 6-13 where he posted at least 100 yards and/or a touchdown in every game, but over the last two he's been held to six total catches for 61 scoreless yards. He'll be in a position to bounce back next week at the Bears, but this offense is struggling right now.
Dec 20
3
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Ryan Grant
3
Maurice Harris
WR3
1
Jamison Crowder
TE
1
Jordan Reed
Questionable
Jordan Reed (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Reed's shoulder injury has clearly limited him the last two weeks. The missed practice is a concern, but coach Jay Gruden said the plan is for him to play in Saturday's game. Even if active, Reed should be avoided for the fantasy finals.
Dec 21
2
Vernon Davis
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
Questionable
Redskins LG Shawn Lauvao (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Lauvao said "the plan" is for him to return this week, and the limited practice puts him on track. Arie Kouandjio will get the start if Lauvao cannot play.
Oct 6
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
Redskins C Spencer Long exited Week 13 against the Cardinals with a concussion.
Long left in the first half with what was reported as a shoulder injury, but he was ruled out in the third quarter with a concussion. Veteran John Sullivan replaced him at center.
Dec 4
2
John Sullivan
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
Questionable
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff has a sprained AC joint.
Scherff got banged up in Sunday's loss to the Lions, but ultimately remained in the game. He'll probably be good to go for Week 8 against the Bengals.
Oct 24
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Ty Nsekhe
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
