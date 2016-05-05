Player Page

Jordan Reed | Tight End | #86

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 246
College: Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (85) / WAS
Jordan Reed (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Reed's shoulder injury has clearly limited him the last two weeks. The missed practice is a concern, but coach Jay Gruden said the plan is for him to play in Saturday's game. Even if active, Reed should be avoided for the fantasy finals. Dec 21 - 4:37 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS116164658.710.60500.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013WAS94549955.411.1131182.018.00000000
2014WAS115046542.39.31000.0.00010000
2015WAS148795268.010.921100.0.00020000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT7649.1000.0000000
2Sep 18DAL57014.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@NYG45614.0000.0000000
4Oct 2CLE9738.1200.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL8536.6000.0000000
8Oct 30@CIN99911.0100.0000000
10Nov 13MIN24120.5000.0000000
11Nov 20GB57915.8000.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL10959.5200.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI11010.0000.0000000
15Dec 19CAR166.0000.0000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
3Rashad Ross
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 