Jordan Reed | Tight End | #86 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (26) / 7/3/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 246 College: Florida Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (85) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a six-year, $48 million contract. The deal includes $22 million guaranteed. Reed is eligible for a $250,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $1.25 million, 2017: $3.75 million, 2018: $8.25 million, 2019: $7.67 million, 2020: $8.25 million, 2021: $8.75 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jordan Reed (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday. Reed's shoulder injury has clearly limited him the last two weeks. The missed practice is a concern, but coach Jay Gruden said the plan is for him to play in Saturday's game. Even if active, Reed should be avoided for the fantasy finals.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the plan right now is for Jordan Reed to play Week 16 against the Bears. Gruden did say the plan could change later in the week if the team decides the injury is holding him back too much. That was clearly the case on Monday night before Reed was ejected, and it is fair to question why Reed has been on the field at all the last two games. Even if he suits up, Reed will not be worth using in the fantasy finals. Source: ESPN

Jordan Reed was ejected from Week 15 after punching Panthers SS Kurt Coleman in the third quarter. 86 was, well, 86'ed. Reed was engaged as a blocker with Coleman, and Reed stayed grabbing onto Coleman's jersey after the play. Coleman tried swatting Reed's arm off him multiple times, chopping down on his forearm, and Reed ended up releasing his grip and then punching Coleman right in the facemask. Prior to his ejection, Reed caught his lone target for six yards. He wasn't playing much more than third downs and in red-zone situations at less than 100 percent due to his separated shoulder. Reed was in clear pain several times Monday night.