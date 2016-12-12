Vance McDonald | Tight End | #89

12/9/2016: Signed a six-year, $35.8 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including a $7 million signing bonus. McDonald is eligible for an annual $750,000 roster bonus and $150,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $2.1 million, 2018: $3.7 million, 2019: $4.2 million, 2020-2021: $5.5 million, 2022: Free Agent

The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.

The 49ers openly attempted to trade McDonald during the draft, but cutting him for nothing is another story, one which would cost the 49ers cap space this year or leave dead money in 2018 depending on how the move is designated. It is still unclear why outgoing-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December, and it looks like the 49ers will have to eat some money to reverse that poor decision.