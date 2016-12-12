Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Vance McDonald | Tight End | #89
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/13/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 267
College:
Rice
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (55) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/9/2016: Signed a six-year, $35.8 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including a $7 million signing bonus. McDonald is eligible for an annual $750,000 roster bonus and $150,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $2.1 million, 2018: $3.7 million, 2019: $4.2 million, 2020-2021: $5.5 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.
The 49ers openly attempted to trade McDonald during the draft, but cutting him for nothing is another story, one which would cost the 49ers cap space this year or leave dead money in 2018 depending on how the move is designated. It is still unclear why outgoing-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December, and it looks like the 49ers will have to eat some money to reverse that poor decision.
May 22 - 11:59 AM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
49ers GM John Lynch admitted the team was shopping TE Vance McDonald during the draft.
"That’s the reality of new regimes coming in, new schemes," Lynch said. "Nothing ended up happening, so Vance will come back and have an opportunity to compete." It always seemed odd ex-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December when it was clear he was on the way out, and now it looks like the new regime is stuck. It would cost San Francisco a little over $3.5 million against the cap to cut McDonald.
Apr 29 - 7:29 PM
Source:
San Jose Mercury News
The 49ers are shopping TE Vance McDonald.
A carryover from ex-GM Trent Baalke, McDonald is one season into a five-year, $35 million extension. There's unlikely to be any interest in him as a middling veteran coming off injury. The 49ers owe McDonald $5.8 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.
Apr 28 - 6:04 PM
Source:
The Press Democrat
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 05:21:00 PM
Vance McDonald may not make final roster?
May 22 - 11:59 AM
Lynch admits 49ers were shopping McDonald
Apr 29 - 7:29 PM
49ers shopping TE Vance McDonald
Apr 28 - 6:04 PM
49ers place TE McDonald (shoulder) on IR
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 05:21:00 PM
More Vance McDonald Player News
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SF
15
8
119
7.9
14.9
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
8
2
30
3.8
15.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
14
30
326
23.3
10.9
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
11
24
391
35.5
16.3
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
LAR
2
14
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CAR
1
75
75.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@SEA
2
4
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
1
24
24.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NO
3
84
28.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@ARZ
4
50
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
NE
3
46
15.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@MIA
4
60
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CHI
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
3
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
Joe Williams
4
Kapri Bibbs
5
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Aaron Burbridge
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Trent Taylor
5
Victor Bolden
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.
The 49ers openly attempted to trade McDonald during the draft, but cutting him for nothing is another story, one which would cost the 49ers cap space this year or leave dead money in 2018 depending on how the move is designated. It is still unclear why outgoing-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December, and it looks like the 49ers will have to eat some money to reverse that poor decision.
May 22
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Logan Paulsen
5
George Kittle
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
3
Erik Magnuson
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Daniel Kilgore
3
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
Headlines
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
Josh Norris chimes in on Evan Silva's initial fantasy rankings, including players who continue to climb the ADP charts.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
NFL Headlines
»
Bernard expected to see limited work at OTAs
»
Vance McDonald may not make final roster?
»
Gruden: Josh Doctson a full-go for OTAs
»
Vikings coach Zimmer will not attend OTAs
»
Deadline 'driving point' in Cousins talks
»
NFL clears free agent CB Darrelle Revis
»
C. Hackenberg struggled in warmups last year
»
Report: Doctson has looked quick and healthy
»
Report: 'Some people' expect Albert at OTAs
»
GM 'confident' Freeman deal will get done
»
Broncos are 'very high on what Derby can do'
»
Less than 50 percent chance Cousins signs LTD
