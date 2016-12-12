Player Page

Vance McDonald | Tight End | #89

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 267
College: Rice
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (55) / SF
Contract: view contract details
The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.
The 49ers openly attempted to trade McDonald during the draft, but cutting him for nothing is another story, one which would cost the 49ers cap space this year or leave dead money in 2018 depending on how the move is designated. It is still unclear why outgoing-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December, and it looks like the 49ers will have to eat some money to reverse that poor decision. May 22 - 11:59 AM
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013SF1581197.914.90000.0.00000000
2014SF82303.815.00000.0.00010000
2015SF143032623.310.90300.0.00000000
2016SF112439135.516.30400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR2147.0100.0000000
2Sep 18@CAR17575.0100.0000000
3Sep 25@SEA242.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@BUF22512.5000.0000000
7Oct 23TB12424.0000.0000000
9Nov 6NO38428.0100.0000000
10Nov 13@ARZ45012.5000.0000000
11Nov 20NE34615.3100.0000000
12Nov 27@MIA46015.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@CHI294.5000.0000000
14Dec 11NYJ00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Kapri Bibbs
5Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Rashad Ross
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Trent Taylor
5Victor Bolden
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5George Kittle
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Josh Garnett
2Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 