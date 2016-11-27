Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Justin Hunter | Wide Receiver | #17
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 203
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (34) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/15/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers signed WR Justin Hunter, formerly of the Bills.
The former No. 34 overall pick in 2013, Hunter has never really put his intriguing blend of size (6'4/203) and speed (4.44 forty) together at the pro level, though he has shown some red-zone and deep-ball skills with 12 touchdowns and a career 16.7 YPR average. Landing in Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger and OC Todd Haley is as good of a chance Hunter will have to get his career on track. He'll likely fill the old Markus Wheaton role as a deep threat and provide the Steelers insurance should they not get Martavis Bryant back from suspension.
Mar 15 - 11:06 AM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Free agent WR Justin Hunter is visiting the Steelers on Monday.
Coming off the mildest of career revivals in Buffalo, Hunter visited the Patriots on Friday. Hunter turns 26 in May.
Mar 13 - 2:35 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Free agent WR Justin Hunter is visiting the Patriots on Friday.
The former No. 34 overall pick of the Titans, Hunter spent time with the Dolphins and Bills last season. He caught just 10-of-23 targets for Buffalo, but turned them into 189 yards (18.9 YPR) and four touchdowns. Hunter had a nose for the end zone and was used in red-zone packages often. The Patriots lack big, tall receivers with speed, and Hunter has that at 6'4/196 with 4.44 wheels.
Mar 10 - 9:14 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Justin Hunter caught his lone target for a 16-yard touchdown in the Bills' Week 12 win over the Jaguars.
The touchdown proved to be the game winner for the Bills, who came out on top 28-21. As Sammy Watkins has now returned, none of Buffalo's complementary pass catchers are worthy of fantasy consideration regardless of matchups.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 04:29:00 PM
Steelers ink former 2nd-rounder Justin Hunter
Mar 15 - 11:06 AM
Justin Hunter visiting the Steelers Monday
Mar 13 - 2:35 PM
Justin Hunter visiting the Patriots on Friday
Mar 10 - 9:14 AM
Justin Hunter scores 16-yard TD in victory
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 04:29:00 PM
More Justin Hunter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
13
10
189
14.5
18.9
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
TEN
14
18
354
25.3
19.7
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
12
28
498
41.5
17.8
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
9
22
264
29.3
12.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
13
10
189
14.5
18.9
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
1
4
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
1
30
30.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
1
5
5.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
1
16
16.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
1
64
64.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Le'Veon Bell underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Monday.
The timetable for recovery is around six weeks, which should still allow Bell to participate in OTAs. Of course, the Steelers could also choose to take it easy on their star running back. Scheduled to play under the franchise tag, Bell and the Steelers should work out a long-term agreement before the July 15 deadline.
Mar 13
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Brandon Brown-Dukes
4
Gus Johnson
5
Dreamius Smith
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Eli Rogers
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is recovering from sports-hernia surgery only, and not a hand operation.
Coates' offseason health has gotten majorly muddled. It was reported last month he underwent hand surgery. It was then revealed Tuesday he underwent the sports-hernia operation, with the belief being it was in addition to the hand procedure. Now Fowler confirms Coates is recovering from just the hernia surgery. Coates' hand was a major issue during the season, while he was never listed with his groin. It's the second offseason inconsistency with the Steelers' injury report. The team could be staring at league punishment.
Feb 14
4
Justin Hunter
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Martavis Bryant is now eligible to return from his one-year suspension, but the league office has yet to reinstate him.
Bryant applied for reinstatement on January 28, and the league has 60 days from that point to render a decision, meaning Bryant should know his future by the end of March at the latest. Bryant still has not met with Roger Goodell -- a requirement prior to reinstatement -- however, so it is likely the NFL plans to use most if not all of those 60 days. All accounts suggest Bryant has done what he needs to do to get back in the league, but his availability cannot be taken for granted until he is officially reinstated.
Mar 14
WR3
1
Cobi Hamilton
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert indicated Ladarius Green (concussion) will be back with the team in 2017.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette wrote the same earlier this week. It makes sense for the Steelers to take a shot on Green, who was a difference-maker when on the field and would free up under $2.75 million of cap space if released. That said, he only managed six games his first year in Pittsburgh and still has not been cleared from a Week 15 concussion. Like last year, it will not be surprising if Green spends most of the offseason on the sidelines.
Feb 18
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Matt Feiler
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
The Second Wave
Mar 14
Adrian Peterson, Dont'a Hightower, Tony Romo ... there's a lot to get to in this week's Bump & Run.
More NFL Columns
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
NFL Headlines
»
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
»
Steelers ink former 2nd-rounder Justin Hunter
»
Ravens dump starting C Zuttah, saving $2.39M
»
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
»
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
»
Dont'a Hightower expected to decide Wednesday
»
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
»
Jets making 'all-out blitz' for LB Hightower
»
Veteran tackle Andre Smith returning to Cincy
»
Report: Browns won't make run at Kirk Cousins
»
Jared Cook expected to meet with the Raiders
»
Percy Harvin retiring 'for real this time'
