Justin Hunter | Wide Receiver | #17

Suspended

Martavis Bryant is now eligible to return from his one-year suspension, but the league office has yet to reinstate him.

Bryant applied for reinstatement on January 28, and the league has 60 days from that point to render a decision, meaning Bryant should know his future by the end of March at the latest. Bryant still has not met with Roger Goodell -- a requirement prior to reinstatement -- however, so it is likely the NFL plans to use most if not all of those 60 days. All accounts suggest Bryant has done what he needs to do to get back in the league, but his availability cannot be taken for granted until he is officially reinstated.