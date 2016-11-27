Player Page

Weather | Roster

Justin Hunter | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 203
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (34) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Steelers signed WR Justin Hunter, formerly of the Bills.
The former No. 34 overall pick in 2013, Hunter has never really put his intriguing blend of size (6'4/203) and speed (4.44 forty) together at the pro level, though he has shown some red-zone and deep-ball skills with 12 touchdowns and a career 16.7 YPR average. Landing in Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger and OC Todd Haley is as good of a chance Hunter will have to get his career on track. He'll likely fill the old Markus Wheaton role as a deep threat and provide the Steelers insurance should they not get Martavis Bryant back from suspension. Mar 15 - 11:06 AM
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
More Justin Hunter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF131018914.518.90400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013TEN141835425.319.72400.0.00000000
2014TEN122849841.517.80300.0.00000000
2015TEN92226429.312.00100.0.00000000
2016BUF131018914.518.90400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@LAR144.0100.0000000
6Oct 16SF13030.0100.0000000
7Oct 23@MIA22512.5000.0000000
8Oct 30NE177.0000.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA155.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@CIN00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27JAC11616.0100.0000000
13Dec 4@OAK12222.0000.0000000
14Dec 11PIT00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18CLE11616.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MIA00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@NYJ16464.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Brandon Brown-Dukes
4Gus Johnson
5Dreamius Smith
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Eli Rogers
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Cobi Hamilton
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
4David Johnson
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Matt Feiler
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 