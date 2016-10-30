Menelik Watson | Tackle Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (28) / 12/22/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 315 College: Florida State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (42) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2017: Signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Broncos signed OT Menelik Watson, formerly of the Raiders, to a three-year, $18.3 million contract. The Broncos needed a tackle after letting Russell Okung escape to Los Angeles. Watson logged 255 snaps for Oakland last year, mostly playing at right tackle. The Broncos have now made two big moves to beef up their line by adding Watson and former Cowboys guard Ronald Leary. Watson has had a hard time staying healthy, appearing in just 37 games since entering the league in 2013. A weak tackle market dictated that Watson would get overpaid. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports the Broncos have expressed interested in free agent OT Menelik Watson. According to Klis, the Raiders are trying to keep Watson from hitting the open market before Thursday. Watson was the No. 42 overall pick in 2013, but he's missed 37-of-64 games due to injury. He tore his Achilles' and missed all of 2015 before missing time with calf and groin issues last season. Whoever signs Watson won't be able to count on him for all 16 games. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez says it’s up in the air if the Raiders will re-sign free agent OT Menelik Watson. Watson has never put together a full season since getting drafted in 2013. He was the starting right tackle out of training camp but fell behind Austin Howard after returning from a calf injury in Week 9. Watson will draw interest from multiple teams if he’s not re-signed. He’s Rotoworld’s No. 5 free-agent tackle. Source: ESPN