Menelik Watson | Tackle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 10
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mesoraco (hip) making Cactus debut Sunday
Jurickson Profar says jammed finger is fine
Cashner (biceps) will resume throwing Sat.
Zack Wheeler goes two innings in spring debut
David Price has full range of motion in elbow
Braves, Pirates have offered Angel Pagan
J.J. Hardy (back) nearing Grapefruit debut
Scherzer (finger) unlikely for Opening Day?
Bettis to undergo chemo after cancer spreads
Albert Pujols (foot) making spring debut Fri.
C-Mart holds Canada to one run in four frames
Bautista goes 3-for-4 with a home run in WBC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts land top edge rusher left Jabaal Sheard
Cordarrelle visits Redskins, Raiders up next
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
Bills move on from veteran S Corey Graham
Open For Business: Pats trade for Kony Ealy
Bears confirm Glennon is starting quarterback
Free agent Fluker draws interest from NYG, NE
Dolphins do 2-year, $12M deal with LB Timmons
Report: Mike Mayock candidate for Redskins GM
Report: Eddie Lacy to visit Packers next week
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markieff Morris fined $25,000 for groin kick
Chandler Parsons practices, expected to play
Derrick Favors, George Hill are questionable
Anthony Davis (wrist) will play Saturday
Gallinari (illness) expected to play Friday
Jokic (illness) 'very questionable' Friday
Ryan Anderson (back) expected to play Friday
Nerlens Noel (knee) will not play Friday
Vucevic (Achilles) will be a GTD on Friday
Dwyane Wade (thigh) will play Friday night
Up Loading: D'Angelo Russell looking good
T.J. Warren grabs career-high 13 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (personal) won't play Saturday
Red Wings will scratch Anthony Mantha Friday
Toby Enstrom out indefinitely with concussion
Jimmy Howard will start for Red Wings Friday
Brent Burns tallies three helpers against WSH
Josh Bailey records three assists in OT win
Erik Karlsson beastly in OT win over ARZ
Dougie Hamilton leaves game with LBI
Johnny Gaudreau's big night powers Flames
Tyler Johnson suffers LBI Thursday night
Kucherov picks up another 3 points in win
Sebastian Aho hits 20-goal plateau in win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in Vegas P1
Matt Kenseth rides an 8-race streak
Danica Patrick suffering long drought
Ryan Blaney hopes to rekindle 2016 magic
Chris Buescher: top-25s in last 4 on type
Two top-15s Erik Jones on 1.5-milers
Kyle Busch is uneven at Vegas
Christian Eckes in for 9 ARCA starts in '17
Austin Dillon broke through at Vegas last yr
Clint Bowyer: 0 for last 29
Landon Cassill is pleasant surprise on type
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Gabbiadini rewarded for goals with POTM award
Tottenham's Davies signs new contract
Klopp: Firmino doubtful for Burnley match
Flu bug takes bite out of Arsenal starters
Groin injury sidelines Stanislas
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Zac Brooks
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Menelik Watson | Tackle
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 315
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (42) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos signed OT Menelik Watson, formerly of the Raiders, to a three-year, $18.3 million contract.
The Broncos needed a tackle after letting Russell Okung escape to Los Angeles. Watson logged 255 snaps for Oakland last year, mostly playing at right tackle. The Broncos have now made two big moves to beef up their line by adding Watson and former Cowboys guard Ronald Leary. Watson has had a hard time staying healthy, appearing in just 37 games since entering the league in 2013. A weak tackle market dictated that Watson would get overpaid.
Mar 10 - 4:01 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports the Broncos have expressed interested in free agent OT Menelik Watson.
According to Klis, the Raiders are trying to keep Watson from hitting the open market before Thursday. Watson was the No. 42 overall pick in 2013, but he's missed 37-of-64 games due to injury. He tore his Achilles' and missed all of 2015 before missing time with calf and groin issues last season. Whoever signs Watson won't be able to count on him for all 16 games.
Mar 8 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez says it’s up in the air if the Raiders will re-sign free agent OT Menelik Watson.
Watson has never put together a full season since getting drafted in 2013. He was the starting right tackle out of training camp but fell behind Austin Howard after returning from a calf injury in Week 9. Watson will draw interest from multiple teams if he’s not re-signed. He’s Rotoworld’s No. 5 free-agent tackle.
Feb 15 - 7:04 PM
Source:
ESPN
Raiders declared RT Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, DB Antonio Hamilton, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O'Malley and DL Stacy McGee inactive for Week 8 against the Bucs.
This will be Watson's fifth straight missed game. The 2013 second-rounder has been highly injury prone.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 11:33:00 AM
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
Mar 10 - 4:01 PM
Broncos interested in OT Menelik Watson
Mar 8 - 1:14 PM
Raiders not a lock to re-sign Menelik Watson
Feb 15 - 7:04 PM
Menelik Watson missing another game for OAK
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 11:33:00 AM
More Menelik Watson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4213)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(4083)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3376)
4
K. Cousins
WAS
(2985)
5
D. Jackson
TB
(2927)
6
B. Cooks
NO
(2903)
7
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2746)
8
A. Bouye
JAC
(2312)
9
B. Marshall
NYG
(2307)
10
S. Gilmore
NE
(2270)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
10
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
OAK
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
OAK
12
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
10
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports the Jets hope to trade for Broncos QB Trevor Siemian.
It will likely depend on whether the Broncos can land Tony Romo. Per Mort, free agent Jay Cutler is the Jets' backup plan if they can't get Siemian.
Mar 9
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
104.3 The Fan in Denver's Cecil Lammey reports C.J. Anderson is expected to be cleared from his meniscus tear in two weeks.
Anderson originally expected to be cleared by the end of February, but he isn't known to have encountered any setbacks, and there was nothing to gain by rushing back so early in the offseason. Still only 26, Anderson will be learning a new offense under OC Mike McCoy, who is expected to install more power-blocking concepts. Anderson remains the favorite to start over Devontae Booker.
Feb 27
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Bernard Pierce
5
Zac Brooks
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Hunter Sharp
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Ty Sambrailo
2
Menelik Watson
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos tendered exclusive rights free agent C Matt Paradis.
The Broncos also tendered LB Zaire Anderson, LB Shaq Barrett, C James Ferentz, RB Kapri Bibbs, LS Casey Kreiter, WR Bennie Fowler and WR Jordan Taylor. A 16-game starter each of the past two seasons, Paradis emerged as one of the league's best centers in 2016. He could seek a long-term deal before officially signing his $615,000 tender.
Mar 7
2
James Ferentz
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Michael Schofield
3
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
NFL Headlines
»
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
»
Colts land top edge rusher left Jabaal Sheard
»
Cordarrelle visits Redskins, Raiders up next
»
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
»
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
»
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
»
Bills move on from veteran S Corey Graham
»
Open For Business: Pats trade for Kony Ealy
»
Bears confirm Glennon is starting quarterback
»
Free agent Fluker draws interest from NYG, NE
»
Dolphins do 2-year, $12M deal with LB Timmons
»
Report: Mike Mayock candidate for Redskins GM
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved