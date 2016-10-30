Player Page

Menelik Watson | Tackle

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 315
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (42) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Broncos signed OT Menelik Watson, formerly of the Raiders, to a three-year, $18.3 million contract.
The Broncos needed a tackle after letting Russell Okung escape to Los Angeles. Watson logged 255 snaps for Oakland last year, mostly playing at right tackle. The Broncos have now made two big moves to beef up their line by adding Watson and former Cowboys guard Ronald Leary. Watson has had a hard time staying healthy, appearing in just 37 games since entering the league in 2013. A weak tackle market dictated that Watson would get overpaid. Mar 10 - 4:01 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK101010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013OAK50000.00.0000000000000
2014OAK120110.00.0000000000000
2016OAK101010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Ty Sambrailo
2Menelik Watson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Michael Schofield
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 