Travis Frederick | Center | #72 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (27) / 3/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 320 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (31) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 8/13/2016: Signed an eight-year, $66.56 million contract. The deal contains $28.2 million guaranteed, including a $3.25 million signing bonus. 2018: $10 million, 2019: $6 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: $6.8 million, 2022: $8.45 million, 2023: $10.15 million, 2024: Free Agent

SportsDay DFW's David Moore reports Cowboys C Travis Frederick is seeking additional opinions on his stingers and surgery "has not been ruled out." The Cowboys initially thought rest would allow Frederick's nerve irritation to subside, but Moore writes Dallas' Pro Bowl center visited orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Dossett, a spine consultant for the Cowboys, prior to the club's game versus the Bengals Saturday. Moore also notes that Dallas "continues to gather information" and awaits results from Frederick's recent testing "before a final determination on the best course of action is made," whether that be rest or, potentially, surgery. Jerry Jones danced around specifics in his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning, but eventually stated both Frederick and Zack Martin (knee) would play in Week 1. Source: SportsDay DFW

Cowboys C Travis Frederick (neck) said he is only dealing with "stingers." Frederick went to see a specialist on Wednesday after being bothered by neck issues over the last week. "I wanted to be sure that there was nothing else involved, so I went and saw the specialist down in L.A., one of the top guys," Frederick said, "and he assured me it's stingers. Everything is good other than the stingers." Frederick is expected to miss a few practices and the second preseason game, but he should be good to go for Week 1. Source: Dallas Morning News

Cowboys C Travis Frederick has been dealing with stingers at training camp. Frederick visited with a specialist Wednesday. Stingers can sometimes lead to more serious neck injuries but the Cowboys don't look overly concerned. Frederick will likely be held out of Dallas' second preseason game. Source: Todd Archer on Twitter