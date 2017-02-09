Chance Warmack | Guard | #67

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Familia Opportunity?
Sep 20
Dose: All Clear For Arrieta
Sep 20
Notes: The Giolito Edition
Sep 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 25
Sep 19
MLB Live Chat
Sep 19
Daily Dose: Nick the Stick
Sep 19
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 18
Dose: How the West was Won
Sep 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Moore blanks Rockies over six in 4-0 win
Price could serve as closer Wednesday night
Gregorius belts 25th home run, passing Jeter
Mengden maintains scoreless streak vs. DET
Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) to miss start of 2018
Stanton hits 56th home run in win over Mets
Reds' Iglesias dealing with flu-like symptoms
Daniel Murphy (hamstring) in lineup on Wed.
Arrieta (hamstring) cleared to start Thursday
Carpenter (shoulder) back in Cardinals lineup
Kemp (hamstring) sits out again Wednesday
Ender Inciarte (thumb) out of ATL lineup Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 3 Power Rankings
Sep 20
Week 2 AFC Targets/Touches
Sep 20
The NFL Week 3 Worksheet
Sep 20
Daily Dose: Big Newton
Sep 20
Funston Fives: Mix(on) it up
Sep 20
Matchup: Rams @ 49ers
Sep 19
How to Win at Waivers
Sep 19
Waiver Wire: Week 3
Sep 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Eagles LG Chance Warmack could start Week 3
ASJ out of shape, may not be active this week
Demaryius Thomas limited with hamstring issue
Gerald Everett (thigh) questionable for TNF
Update: Gronkowski listed as DNP Wednesday
Corey Davis (hamstring) ruled out for Week 3
Jordy Nelson practicing fully ahead of Week 3
DeMarco Murray not practicing (hamstring)
Packers don't clear Randall Cobb to practice
Vikings officially list Bradford as limited
Evan Engram placed in concussion protocol
Ajayi (knee) sits out Wednesday's practice
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markieff Morris will have surgery on Friday
Ben Simmons (foot) won't have restrictions?
Joel Embiid still not cleared for 5-on-5 work
Dante Cunningham agrees to re-up w/ Pelicans
Gallinari (thumb) 'days away from a return'
Andrew Bogut agrees to 1-year deal w/ Lakers
Brandon Rush signs deal w/ Bucks
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Experts League Draft Analysis
Sep 20
Podcast: NY Rangers Preview
Sep 20
Pod: Islanders Preview
Sep 19
Pod: New Jersey Devils Preview
Sep 18
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Torey Krug hurt in preseason action
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
Brian Boyle diagnosed with CML
Predators name Roman Josi as captain
Zach Sanford (shoulder) will miss 5-6 months
Jay Bouwmeester has a fractured ankle
Colin White out 6-8 weeks due to broken wrist
Nico Hischier scores in first preseason game
Wild, Mikko Koivu agree on two-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Annett: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
Grant Enfinger UNOH 175 pre-race
Eric Goodale: F.W. Webb 100 stats
Sadler: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
Chase Dowling: F.W. Webb 100 stats
Matt Crafton UNOH 175 pre-race
Almirola gets classic Gift from team owner
Ben Rhodes UNOH 175 pre-race
Doug Coby: F.W. Webb 100 stats
Cody Coughlin UNOH 175 pre-race
Justin Bonsignore: F.W. Webb 100 stats
Chase Briscoe UNOH 175 pre-race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
1-seed Spieth odds favorite at season finale
Course horse Sullivan heads back to Portugal
Rahm controls his own destiny at East Lake
Pieters looking for Portugal Masters boost
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Carrington sees some Mariota in Tyler Huntley
Sooners president Boren announces retirement
Broncos QB Rypien (head) probable for Friday
RB Smith (toe) to pursue a medical redshirt
QB Buechele (shoulder) takes 1st-team reps
RB Guice (knee) 'very questionable' for 'Cuse
Wolverines CB/WR Harris wants to play hoops
NFL Execs shower Barkley in top comparisons
Ball State DE Winbush leads FBS in sacks
Ahmmon Richards (hamstring) questionable
Sooners approve HC Riley's five-year contract
Stockstill in question w/ sternum, collarbone
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 6
Sep 20
The Bargain Hunter - Week 6
Sep 19
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gundogan off with another injury
Hazard plays 90 minutes in League Cup win
King crowns AET time win over Seagulls
Hughton hails changed Brighton post-loss
Krul signs permanent deal with Brighton
Midfield terrier faces a late fitness test
Mesut back in training after missing CFC draw
Foxes send Liverpool packing in Carabao Cup
West Ham cruise in Carabao Cup 3-0
Potters crash out of Carabao Cup 2-0
Terriers short strikers for Carabao Cup clash
Ibe needs to be consistent to reach potential
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chance Warmack | Guard | #67
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 323
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (10) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/2/2017: Signed a two-year contract. 2017: $760,000 (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2018: Under Contract, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles LG Chance Warmack is expected to start Week 3 against the Giants.
With Isaac Seumalo struggling, Warmack is taking first-team practice reps this week. Warmack opened the season as a healthy scratch, but the Eagles are clearly still high on him after giving him a one-year extension earlier this month. Philly is hoping Warmack can upgrade a run game that's been an afterthought through two games. Warmack missed 14 games to injury in 2016, but has started every game of his career.
Sep 20 - 6:25 PM
Source:
ESPN
Eagles OG Chance Warmack's one-year extension is worth "up to" $5 million.
The base value is apparently $2.5 million. We would be surprised if any of it was guaranteed, seeing as Warmack isn't even a starter right now. The Eagles have clearly liked what they've seen from Warmack in practice, and are covering their bases in case Warmack further emerges when the games actually count.
Sep 4 - 3:32 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eagles signed OG Chance Warmack to a one-year extension through 2018.
A failed first-rounder of the Titans, Warmack signed with the Eagles in March and had some good moments as a run blocker in the preseason. He's a big boy inside and is expected to fill a backup role on game days.
Sep 2 - 1:58 PM
Eagles signed OG Chance Warmack, formerly of the Titans, to a one-year, $1.51 million contract.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 draft, Warmack never panned out in Tennessee. He started 48 games for the Titans, but landed on I.R. with a hand injury last September. Tennessee was never interested in bringing him back. Warmack figures to have a backup role or possibly compete at left guard.
Mar 9 - 4:19 PM
Eagles LG Chance Warmack could start Week 3
Sep 20 - 6:25 PM
Chance Warmack's 1-year extension worth $2.5M
Sep 4 - 3:32 PM
Eagles give OG Warmack extension thru 2018
Sep 2 - 1:58 PM
Eagles take flier on ex-draft bust OG Warmack
Mar 9 - 4:19 PM
More Chance Warmack Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(11804)
2
J. Howard
CHI
(10235)
3
S. Bradford
MIN
(9473)
4
R. Kelley
WAS
(8304)
5
A. Luck
IND
(8282)
6
D. Amendola
NE
(8099)
7
J. Brown
ARZ
(8052)
8
C. Carson
SEA
(7990)
9
J. Nelson
ARZ
(7953)
10
J. Nelson
GB
(7777)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
TEN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chance Warmack's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chance Warmack's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chance Warmack's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Chance Warmack's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
I.L.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring, injured reserve) is done for the season.
There was some talk he would return late in the season, but he is out for the year with a torn hamstring. Pumphrey earned some praise in the offseason program, but he struggled once the pads came on. He will try to earn a role next spring.
Sep 18
5
Corey Clement
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Wendell Smallwood
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Shelton Gibson
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
Questionable
Eagles LT Jason Peters (groin) is "fine" and will practice Wednesday.
Peters played just 32-of-69 snaps in the Week 1 win over Washington after suffering a first-half groin injury. He remained on the sideline, suggesting it wasn't serious. Peters will be back out there this week against the Chiefs.
Sep 13
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Chance Warmack
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
I.L.
Eagles placed K Caleb Sturgis (quad) on injured reserve.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Sturgis will be a candidate for return, but he'll be out at least eight weeks. If Jake Elliott performs well in Sturgis' absence, the Eagles may not bother activating him. Sturgis was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, but the Eagles could end up with bigger I.R./return fish to fry.
Sep 12
Headlines
Week 3 Power Rankings
Sep 20
Are the Falcons still haunted by last year's Super Bowl collapse? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in his Week 3 Power Rankings.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 3 Power Rankings
Sep 20
»
Week 2 AFC Targets/Touches
Sep 20
»
The NFL Week 3 Worksheet
Sep 20
»
Daily Dose: Big Newton
Sep 20
»
Funston Fives: Mix(on) it up
Sep 20
»
Matchup: Rams @ 49ers
Sep 19
»
How to Win at Waivers
Sep 19
»
Waiver Wire: Week 3
Sep 19
NFL Headlines
»
Eagles LG Chance Warmack could start Week 3
»
ASJ out of shape, may not be active this week
»
Demaryius Thomas limited with hamstring issue
»
Gerald Everett (thigh) questionable for TNF
»
Update: Gronkowski listed as DNP Wednesday
»
Corey Davis (hamstring) ruled out for Week 3
»
Jordy Nelson practicing fully ahead of Week 3
»
DeMarco Murray not practicing (hamstring)
»
Packers don't clear Randall Cobb to practice
»
Vikings officially list Bradford as limited
»
Evan Engram placed in concussion protocol
»
Ajayi (knee) sits out Wednesday's practice
NFL Links
»
Pay up for this player in Week 2 DFS!
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved