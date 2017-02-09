Player Page

Chance Warmack | Guard | #67

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 323
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (10) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Eagles LG Chance Warmack is expected to start Week 3 against the Giants.
With Isaac Seumalo struggling, Warmack is taking first-team practice reps this week. Warmack opened the season as a healthy scratch, but the Eagles are clearly still high on him after giving him a one-year extension earlier this month. Philly is hoping Warmack can upgrade a run game that's been an afterthought through two games. Warmack missed 14 games to injury in 2016, but has started every game of his career. Sep 20 - 6:25 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013TEN160000.00.0000000000000
2014TEN161010.00.0000000000000
2015TEN142020.00.0000000000000
2016TEN20000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Corey Clement
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Wendell Smallwood
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Shelton Gibson
WR21Torrey Smith
2Nelson Agholor
3Marcus Johnson
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
LG1Isaac Seumalo
2Chance Warmack
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 