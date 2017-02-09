Chance Warmack | Guard | #67 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (26) / 9/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 323 College: Alabama Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (10) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 9/2/2017: Signed a two-year contract. 2017: $760,000 (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2018: Under Contract, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eagles LG Chance Warmack is expected to start Week 3 against the Giants. With Isaac Seumalo struggling, Warmack is taking first-team practice reps this week. Warmack opened the season as a healthy scratch, but the Eagles are clearly still high on him after giving him a one-year extension earlier this month. Philly is hoping Warmack can upgrade a run game that's been an afterthought through two games. Warmack missed 14 games to injury in 2016, but has started every game of his career. Source: ESPN

Eagles OG Chance Warmack's one-year extension is worth "up to" $5 million. The base value is apparently $2.5 million. We would be surprised if any of it was guaranteed, seeing as Warmack isn't even a starter right now. The Eagles have clearly liked what they've seen from Warmack in practice, and are covering their bases in case Warmack further emerges when the games actually count. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Eagles signed OG Chance Warmack to a one-year extension through 2018. A failed first-rounder of the Titans, Warmack signed with the Eagles in March and had some good moments as a run blocker in the preseason. He's a big boy inside and is expected to fill a backup role on game days.