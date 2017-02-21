Larry Warford | Guard | #75

Latest News Recent News

Saints agreed to terms with RG Larry Warford, formerly of the Lions. The Saints made it a priority to find a right guard in free agency. They flirted with Kevin Zeitler, but he ultimately picked the Browns, becoming the league's highest-paid guard at $12 million per year. Warford isn't a bad consolation prize. A mauler at 6'3/317, he was Pro Football Focus' No. 19 guard last season out of 77 qualifiers, grading out well both in the run game and pass pro. Warford's addition likely means the end of longtime RG Jahri Evans' career in New Orleans. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

ESPN's Michael Rothstein predicts impending free agent RG Larry Warford will not re-sign with the Lions. With both Warford and RT Riley Reiff headed to free agency, the Lions could end up losing the entire right side of their offensive line. If Warford does hit the open market, he is expected to command at least $9 million per season. Warford is Rotoworld's No. 4 available interior lineman. Source: ESPN

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports free agent RG Larry Warford is expected to fetch $9 million-plus per year on the open market. Warford's biggest asset is his youth. He doesn't turn 26 until this summer. Warford and Kevin Zeitler are the top two free agent guards, with T.J. Lang also in the mix, though Lang is going on 30. Warford was Pro Football Focus' No. 19 guard last season, receiving plus marks for his run blocking. At $9 million annually, he'd be one of the NFL's highest-paid guards. Source: Draft Analyst