Larry Warford | Guard | #75

[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marte to miss WBC start after twisting ankle
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
DeSclafani (elbow) nearing his Cactus debut
Profar suffered a jammed left finger in WBC
Cashner shut down again with biceps trouble
Matt Carpenter (back) in Cards' lineup Thurs.
Greinke showed diminished velocity on Wed.
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints beef up OL by adding RG Larry Warford
Lions do the inevitable, release DeAndre Levy
Browns land Zeitler on 5-year, $60M deal
Bears nearing deal with free agent Dion Sims
Calais Campbell gets $30M guaranteed from Jax
Report: Alshon Jeffery leaning toward Eagles
Titans reach agreement with Johnathan Cyprien
Report: Jets view Cutler as fallback for Siemian
Report: Jets hope to trade for Trevor Siemian
Report: Romo will be traded to DEN or HOU
McCloughan's rep: Absence not alcohol-related
Chandler Jones lands 5-year, $83M extension
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Danilo Gallinari does some on-court work
Nikola Jokic (flu) still isn't practicing yet
Nicolas Batum (ankle) is probable for Friday
Hoiberg: Joffrey Lauvergne still in rotation
Dwyane Wade goes through Thursday practice
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will start vs. Blazers
Tony Parker (back) will not play Thursday
Blazers vs. Wolves rescheduled for April 3
Manu Ginobili will rest on Thursday vs. OKC
Dirk Nowitzki could play two more years?
John Wall scores 30 points vs. Denver in win
Otto Renewal: Porter bounces back, scores 22
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens will start Mike Condon against Coyotes
Rick Nash (UBI) won't play Thursday night
Henrik Lundqvist out Thursday due to LBI
Kyle Turris may miss rest of road trip
Patric Hornqvist is dealing with a concussion
Evgeni Malkin picks up Gordie Howe hat trick
Brad Marchand scores twice in win over DET
Craig Anderson ties franchise record for wins
Nick Bonino scores hat trick in win over Jets
David Krejci nets 2G, 1A in win over Detroit
Kyle Turris (finger) won't play on Wednesday
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
David Ragan not at his best in Vegas
Paul Menard rides a six-race Vegas streak
Michael McDowell hopes to rebound in Vegas
Las Vegas gets a second date in 2018
3 30-something results in 3 races for Whitt
Four Vegas wins for Jimmie Johnson
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defense hit by injuries
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Drew Brees
(QB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Larry Warford | Guard | #75
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 6/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 317
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (65) / DET
Contract:
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Saints agreed to terms with RG Larry Warford, formerly of the Lions.
The Saints made it a priority to find a right guard in free agency. They flirted with Kevin Zeitler, but he ultimately picked the Browns, becoming the league's highest-paid guard at $12 million per year. Warford isn't a bad consolation prize. A mauler at 6'3/317, he was Pro Football Focus' No. 19 guard last season out of 77 qualifiers, grading out well both in the run game and pass pro. Warford's addition likely means the end of longtime RG Jahri Evans' career in New Orleans.
Mar 9 - 3:18 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN's Michael Rothstein predicts impending free agent RG Larry Warford will not re-sign with the Lions.
With both Warford and RT Riley Reiff headed to free agency, the Lions could end up losing the entire right side of their offensive line. If Warford does hit the open market, he is expected to command at least $9 million per season. Warford is Rotoworld's No. 4 available interior lineman.
Mar 4 - 11:13 AM
Source:
ESPN
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports free agent RG Larry Warford is expected to fetch $9 million-plus per year on the open market.
Warford's biggest asset is his youth. He doesn't turn 26 until this summer. Warford and Kevin Zeitler are the top two free agent guards, with T.J. Lang also in the mix, though Lang is going on 30. Warford was Pro Football Focus' No. 19 guard last season, receiving plus marks for his run blocking. At $9 million annually, he'd be one of the NFL's highest-paid guards.
Mar 1 - 9:09 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Free agent RG Larry Warford is expected to test the open market.
One of the top interior linemen available, Warford is going to price himself out of Detroit. The Lions are more interested in bringing back free agent RT Riley Reiff. 2015 first-rounder Laken Tomlinson is Warford's in-house replacement.
Feb 22 - 5:10 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Saints beef up OL by adding RG Larry Warford
Mar 9 - 3:18 PM
Report: Warford will not re-sign with Lions
Mar 4 - 11:13 AM
FA Larry Warford to fetch $9M-plus annually?
Mar 1 - 9:09 AM
Larry Warford expected to reach free agency
Feb 22 - 5:10 PM
More Larry Warford Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3796)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3569)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3295)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2684)
5
B. Marshall
NYG
(2633)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2550)
7
D. Jackson
TB
(2478)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(2235)
9
A. Jeffery
FA
(2177)
10
S. Gilmore
NE
(2096)
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
DET
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Brandon Coleman
4
Corey Fuller
5
Jordan Williams
WR2
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Willie Snead
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints placed TE Josh Hill on injured reserve with a broken fibula, ending his season.
Coby Fleener will take over as the Saints' No. 1 tight end, although blocker John Phillips has been seeing more action recently and should inherit a big chunk of Hill's running-game snaps. Although the Saints have refused to commit to Hill as a key piece of their offense, he is a terrific athlete who has always excelled when given passing-game opportunities, and made strides as a blocker in 2016. He'll definitely be back at his $1.65 million salary in 2017.
Dec 9
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Jake Stoneburner
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
2
Jack Allen
RG
1
Senio Kelemete
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
