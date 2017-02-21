Player Page

Larry Warford | Guard | #75

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 317
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (65) / DET
Contract:
Saints agreed to terms with RG Larry Warford, formerly of the Lions.
The Saints made it a priority to find a right guard in free agency. They flirted with Kevin Zeitler, but he ultimately picked the Browns, becoming the league's highest-paid guard at $12 million per year. Warford isn't a bad consolation prize. A mauler at 6'3/317, he was Pro Football Focus' No. 19 guard last season out of 77 qualifiers, grading out well both in the run game and pass pro. Warford's addition likely means the end of longtime RG Jahri Evans' career in New Orleans. Mar 9 - 3:18 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET150000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DET162020.00.0000000000000
2014DET131010.00.0000000000000
2015DET130000.00.0000000000000
2016DET150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Brandon Coleman
4Corey Fuller
5Jordan Williams
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 