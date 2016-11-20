Kyle Long | Guard | #75 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (28) / 12/5/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 320 College: Oregon Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 9/3/2016: Signed a six-year, $50.358 million contract. The deal contains $30 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $8.821 million, 2018: $2.24 million (+ $5 million roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $6.9 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: $8.8 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery. According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason. Source: Chicago Tribune

Bears RG Kyle Long (injured reserve) will undergo surgery on both his shoulder and ankle. The ankle surgery is considered "minor." The shoulder operation will repair a torn labrum. That can be a tedious recovery, but Long should be ready for training camp next summer, and definitely Week 1. 15 days shy of his 28th birthday, Long is signed through 2021. Source: Chicago Tribune

Bears RG Kyle Long (ankle) is done for the season. Just when things looked like they might be getting slightly better for the Bears following their Week 9 upset of the Vikings, they have endured a worst-case scenario last day and a half. Jay Cutler was atrocious against the Bucs, the Bears lost their best offensive lineman for the year, and Alshon Jeffery is suspended for the next month. The Bears have Long under contract through 2021. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter