Kyle Long | Guard | #75

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 320
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery.
According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason. Mar 1 - 9:44 AM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI80000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013CHI160000.00.0000000000000
2014CHI154040.00.0000000000000
2015CHI160000.00.0000000000000
2016CHI80000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Eddie Royal
3Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Josh Bellamy
3Rueben Randle
4Dres Anderson
WR31Eddie Royal
TE1Zach Miller
2Daniel Brown
3Ben Braunecker
4MyCole Pruitt
5Justin Perillo
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
 

 