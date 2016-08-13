Player Page

Datone Jones | Linebacker | #95

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 285
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (26) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Vikings signed DE/OLB Datone Jones, formerly of the Packers, to a one-year, $3.75 million contract.
Jones made little impact as a 2013 first-rounder in Green Bay, but is coming off his strongest season. The increased effectiveness came after Jones converted from defensive end to outside linebacker, though a switch back to end will be in the cards for the 4-3 Vikings. Jones is unlikely to be an impact signing in Minnesota. Mar 14 - 5:24 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB 15175221.033.0000000200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013GB 1683113.5154.3000100000000
2014GB 13185231.574.71180000200000
2015GB 15146203.03210.7000000309000
2016GB 15175221.033.0000000200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@MIN1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYG0110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16DAL3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 20CHI0000.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@ATL0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6IND0110.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@TEN1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@WAS0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28@PHI0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4HOU4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11SEA2021.033.0000000000000
15Dec 18@CHI1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIN2130.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@DET3030.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3Bishop Sankey
GLB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Cayleb Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 