Datone Jones | Linebacker | #95 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (26) / 7/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 285 College: UCLA Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (26) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/14/2017: Signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract. Another $1.25 million available through incentives.

Vikings signed DE/OLB Datone Jones, formerly of the Packers, to a one-year, $3.75 million contract. Jones made little impact as a 2013 first-rounder in Green Bay, but is coming off his strongest season. The increased effectiveness came after Jones converted from defensive end to outside linebacker, though a switch back to end will be in the cards for the 4-3 Vikings. Jones is unlikely to be an impact signing in Minnesota.

Free agent DE/OLB Datone Jones is visiting the Vikings on Monday. A first-round pick of the division-rival Packers in 2013, Jones has recorded just nine sacks in 59 NFL games, but his production from a hit and hurry standpoint increased following a move to outside linebacker. He could prove to be a low-cost, upside signing. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Packers OLB Datone Jones recorded a sack and two quarterback hits in the preseason opener. It was a good debut for a player making the switch from the defensive line to Green Bay's "elephant" outside linebacker spot. He also spent some time as an interior rusher Friday night. "Datone's having a good camp," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "I feel very good about where he is." Entering the final year of his deal after the Packers declined his fifth-year option, Jones could make himself a lot of money with a big season. Source: ESPN