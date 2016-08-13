Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Holland (elbow) slated for spring debut Wed.
Shoemaker goes four scoreless vs. Royals
Travis (knee) takes swings in minors game
Jordan Schafer to undergo elbow surgery
A.J. Pollock (groin) not ready to return
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
Tomas (back) likely out a couple more days
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
Salvador Perez (knee) set for follow-up MRI
Roster
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
David Morgan
(TE)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Datone Jones | Linebacker | #95
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 285
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (26) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/14/2017: Signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract. Another $1.25 million available through incentives.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings signed DE/OLB Datone Jones, formerly of the Packers, to a one-year, $3.75 million contract.
Jones made little impact as a 2013 first-rounder in Green Bay, but is coming off his strongest season. The increased effectiveness came after Jones converted from defensive end to outside linebacker, though a switch back to end will be in the cards for the 4-3 Vikings. Jones is unlikely to be an impact signing in Minnesota.
Mar 14 - 5:24 PM
Free agent DE/OLB Datone Jones is visiting the Vikings on Monday.
A first-round pick of the division-rival Packers in 2013, Jones has recorded just nine sacks in 59 NFL games, but his production from a hit and hurry standpoint increased following a move to outside linebacker. He could prove to be a low-cost, upside signing.
Mar 13 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Packers OLB Datone Jones recorded a sack and two quarterback hits in the preseason opener.
It was a good debut for a player making the switch from the defensive line to Green Bay's "elephant" outside linebacker spot. He also spent some time as an interior rusher Friday night. "Datone's having a good camp," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "I feel very good about where he is." Entering the final year of his deal after the Packers declined his fifth-year option, Jones could make himself a lot of money with a big season.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 10:02:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Datone Jones has shed 16 pounds as he transitions from 3-4 end to outside linebacker.
His body-fat percentage is down from 25 percent to 16.5, while his actual weight is at 269 from 285. The Packers are looking to get more impact from their 2013 first-rounder after he's registered just eight sacks through three seasons. Green Bay declined its fifth-year option on Jones, making this a contract year.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Vikings sign Datone Jones away from Packers
Mar 14 - 5:24 PM
Datone Jones visiting Vikings on Monday
Mar 13 - 11:23 AM
Datone Jones records a sack in opener
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 10:02:00 AM
Datone Jones drops weight to play 3-4 OLB
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 01:37:00 PM
More Datone Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4641)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(3707)
3
B. Cooks
NE
(3595)
4
B. Osweiler
CLE
(3557)
5
E. Lacy
SEA
(3165)
6
D. Hightower
FA
(3008)
7
M. Butler
NE
(2965)
8
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2946)
9
D. Poe
FA
(2872)
10
M. Glennon
CHI
(2860)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
15
17
5
22
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
GB
16
8
3
11
3.5
15
4.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
13
18
5
23
1.5
7
4.7
1
18
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
15
14
6
20
3.0
32
10.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
9
0
0
0
2016
GB
15
17
5
22
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@JAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@MIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYG
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
DAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
IND
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TEN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@WAS
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
@PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
HOU
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
SEA
2
0
2
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DET
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Appearing on
PFT Live
, Vikings GM Rick Spielman said there is no way to "put a timeline" on Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury.
Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic knee injury last August which included a torn ACL, dislocated knee, and "other structural damage." The fact the Vikings do not have a timetable six months later speaks to the severity. Last week, Spielman said he hopes Bridgewater will be able to resume his career.
Mar 2
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
3
Bishop Sankey
GLB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Isaac Fruechte
4
Moritz Bohringer
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Cayleb Jones
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Kyle Carter
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Willie Beavers
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Zac Kerin
2
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Reid Fragel
4
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
