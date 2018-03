Alex Okafor | Linebacker | #57

Latest News Recent News

Saints re-signed DE Alex Okafor to a two-year contract. Okafor visited the Bucs this week but is coming back to New Orleans on a deal worth "up to" $10 million. The 27-year-old tore his Achilles' in November and is likely to miss much of the offseason before returning sometime during training camp. Okafor was one of Pro Football Focus' top-graded 4-3 ends in the league before going down in Week 11. He recorded 4.5 sacks on 486 snaps. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Free agent DE Alex Okafor will visit the Buccaneers on Thursday. Bucs GM Jason Licht was involved in drafting Okafor when he was in the Cardinals' organization. Okafor also has ties to DL coach Brentson Buckner, who coached him in Arizona for four years. Coming off a torn Achilles, the 26-year-old's market has been somewhat slow to develop. So far the Bucs and Saints have shown the most interest. Source: Pewter Report

Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the Saints are interested in re-signing DE Alex Okafor. Teope said Okafor is drawing interest "around the league" but wouldn't say which teams are interested. The 26-year-old was on his way to a career year before a torn Achilles landed him on I.R. last season. GM Mickey Loomis made clear that New Orleans will address its pass-rushing need either in the draft or free agency. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune