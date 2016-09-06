Player Page

Tank Carradine | Linebacker | #95

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 270
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (40) / SF
49ers OLB Tank Carradine (ankle) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
It's the standard timeline for high-ankle sprains. There was concern Carradine could be shut down for the season, but he'll likely avoid IR. Elvis Dumervil should pick up Carradine's snaps. Sep 23 - 4:30 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 35271.088.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SF 9161173.0248.0000000000000
2015SF 14148221.01010.0000001000000
2016SF 13108180.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10CAR1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@SEA2131.088.0000000000000
3Sep 21LAR2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@ARZGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 8@INDGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@WASGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22DALGame scheduled for 10/22 4:05 PM ET
8Oct 29@PHIGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5ARZGame scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10Nov 12NYGGame scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
12Nov 26SEAGame scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13Dec 3@CHIGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@HOUGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17TENGame scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16Dec 24JACGame scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17Dec 31@LARGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Matt Breida
3Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Matt Breida
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Matt Breida
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Trent Taylor
3Victor Bolden
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3Kendrick Bourne
WR31Aldrick Robinson
TE1George Kittle
2Logan Paulsen
3Garrett Celek
LT1Joe Staley
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Zane Beadles
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Erik Magnuson
RG1Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
 

 