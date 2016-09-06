Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
George Kittle
(TE)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tank Carradine | Linebacker | #95
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 270
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (40) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/6/2016: Signed a two-year, $4.18 million contract. The deal included a $1.25 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.1 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers OLB Tank Carradine (ankle) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
It's the standard timeline for high-ankle sprains. There was concern Carradine could be shut down for the season, but he'll likely avoid IR. Elvis Dumervil should pick up Carradine's snaps.
Sep 23 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
49ers OLB Tank Carradine suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's Week 3 loss to the Rams.
He's going for an MRI and the results could determine whether he lands on I.R. A decision will likely be made by Monday. Carradine has totaled seven tackles and one sack over 80 defensive snaps this season.
Sep 22 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Eric Branch on Twitter
49ers signed OLB Tank Carradine to a one-year extension through 2017.
The deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus. Carradine was scheduled to be a free agent next spring, but the 49ers wanted at least another year to see if his transition to outside linebacker pays off. The 2013 second-round pick will play a rotational role this season. Carradine has managed four sacks through his first 23 NFL games.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 09:50:00 AM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
49ers DE/OLB Tank Carradine has dropped his weight into the mid-260s and is expected to focus on outside linebacker in 2016.
The 40th pick in the 2013 draft, Carradine has been an ineffective sub-package defensive lineman to this point in his career. He has four sacks through 23 career games (1 start). Carradine came out of Florida State weighing 276 and ballooned into the 290s in recent seasons. 2016 is his contract year.
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 04:24:00 PM
Source:
Matt Barrows on Twitter
49ers OLB Tank Carradine out 4-6 weeks
Sep 23 - 4:30 PM
Carradine diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
Sep 22 - 4:30 PM
49ers sign Tank Carradine to 1-yr extension
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 09:50:00 AM
Tank Carradine to play outside linebacker
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 04:24:00 PM
More Tank Carradine Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
3
5
2
7
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
SF
9
16
1
17
3.0
24
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
14
14
8
22
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
13
10
8
18
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
CAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@SEA
2
1
3
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 21
LAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@IND
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@WAS
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
DAL
Game scheduled for 10/22 4:05 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@PHI
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
ARZ
Game scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NYG
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
SEA
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@CHI
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@HOU
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
TEN
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
JAC
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@LAR
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
3
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
Sidelined
Kyle Juszczyk (neck) will not return to Week 3 against the Rams.
He's one of the best offensive fullbacks in the NFL and he did have 34-yard catch in the first half. Juszczyk missing time could mean more targets to the backs and tight ends.
Sep 21
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Trent Taylor
3
Victor Bolden
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Kendrick Bourne
WR3
1
Aldrick Robinson
TE
1
George Kittle
2
Logan Paulsen
3
Garrett Celek
LT
1
Joe Staley
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Zane Beadles
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Erik Magnuson
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Robbie Gould
