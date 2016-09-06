Tank Carradine | Linebacker | #95

It's the standard timeline for high-ankle sprains. There was concern Carradine could be shut down for the season, but he'll likely avoid IR. Elvis Dumervil should pick up Carradine's snaps.

He's going for an MRI and the results could determine whether he lands on I.R. A decision will likely be made by Monday. Carradine has totaled seven tackles and one sack over 80 defensive snaps this season.

The deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus. Carradine was scheduled to be a free agent next spring, but the 49ers wanted at least another year to see if his transition to outside linebacker pays off. The 2013 second-round pick will play a rotational role this season. Carradine has managed four sacks through his first 23 NFL games.

49ers DE/OLB Tank Carradine has dropped his weight into the mid-260s and is expected to focus on outside linebacker in 2016.

The 40th pick in the 2013 draft, Carradine has been an ineffective sub-package defensive lineman to this point in his career. He has four sacks through 23 career games (1 start). Carradine came out of Florida State weighing 276 and ballooned into the 290s in recent seasons. 2016 is his contract year.