Sharrif Floyd | Defensive Lineman | #73

Sidelined

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said there is still no timeline for Teddy Bridgewater (knee).

Bridgewater has started running in the pool, but he is still limited to non-weight bearing exercises. The quarterback tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered "other structural damage" last August. It will be a surprise if he is ready for Week 1, and it is not a given he will be able to get back on the field at all.