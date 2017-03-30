Sharrif Floyd | Defensive Lineman | #73

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
Cahill will start third game of season for SD
Jon Gray to start Opening Day for Rockies
Blake Treinen named the Nationals' closer
Rangers, Odor finalize 6-yr, $49.5M extension
Cardinals showing interest in Jose Quintana
Jeanmar Gomez confirmed as Phillies closer
Zack Wheeler to open as Mets' fourth starter
Steven Matz (elbow) shut down three weeks
Red Sox place Drew Pomeranz on 10-day DL
Aaron Judge named Yankees' starting RF
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
Gruden: 'Offense runs through' Jordan Reed
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
Report: Ravens 'love' Leonard Fournette
McCarthy thinks Montgomery can be No. 1 back
Andy Reid wants Tyreek Hill more involved
Cam Newton undergoing surgery Thursday
Adrian Peterson working out with Jameis
Carr, Raiders will ramp up talks after draft
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jahlil Okafor ruled out for Friday and Sunday
Robert Covington (knee) out at least 2 games
James Harden says he'll play on Thursday
Will Barton (foot) is questionable for Friday
Brandon Ingram (knee) ruled out Thursday
Lue says Cavs won't rest players Thursday
Brooks says Gortat 'needs to play better'
Chris Paul scores 27 points, Clips score 133
Blake Griffin scores 26 points in win vs. Wiz
J.J. Redick scores 31 points vs. Wizards
Austin Rivers (hamstring) out for Thursday
Tony Parker scoreless in 24 minutes Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Frederik Andersen (UBI) will start Thursday
Logan Couture (mouth) out at least 3 games
Keith Kinkaid will start for Devils on Friday
Erik Karlsson's a game-time decision Thursday
Isles get Johnny Boychuk (LBI) back Thursday
Frank Vatrano (undisclosed) is out Thursday
Panthers likely to start Reto Berra Thursday
Frederik Andersen set to dress on Thursday
Nathan MacKinnon hits 50-point mark
Iginla scores in his visit to the Saddledome
Artemi Panarin nets 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Tyson Jost signs three-year ELC with Colorado
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Final Four bound Gamecocks on Chastain truck
Bubba Wallace's crew chief fined at Fontana
New sponsor for Allgaier at Fort Worth
Suarez's crew chief takes indefinite leave
Chase Briscoe debuts at Martinsville Speedway
Austin Cindric: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Friesen: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Estes Express Lines teams up with Jeb Burton
Andy Seuss: Icebreaker 150 advance
Todd Szegedy: Icebreaker 150 advance
Max Zachem: Icebreaker 150 advance
Rowan Pennink: Icebreaker 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
Pauline: CIN 'seriously considering' Mixon
Wilson: Mahomes tops draft in visits/workouts
Trubisky's private workout for NYJ on Thurs
Davis Webb's first round buzz gains steam
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
Tide not pushing Scarbrough (leg) in practice
NFL RB coach: Cook no doubt the best RB
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
James Wilson hopeful he can make a comeback
United's on-loan 'keeper Johnstone in demand
Gabbiadini ruled out of Bournemouth clash
Return from injury nears for Charlie Austin
Puel admits Van Dijk may miss rest of 16/17
Southampton interested in Mama Sakho
Tadic & Puel speak about disrespect comment
McAuley rewarded with new contract
Alexis upsets Arsenal faithful with comments
Everton dealt another injury blow
Surgery to end Lamela's season
Ibrahimovic confirms United contract talks
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Sharrif Floyd | Defensive Lineman | #73
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/28/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 311
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.757 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd's career is in jeopardy due to complications from his 2016 knee operation.
Per Pelissero, the nerve that controls Floyd's quad was "disrupted" during the September procedure to repair his meniscus. The quad "still isn't firing." Floyd's agent declined comment on Pelissero's report, but offered the following statement: "Sharrif is rehabbing, has seen some of the best doctors in the country, will continue to rehab and hopefully, this will heal sooner than later." The issue limited Floyd to one game last season as a 5-6 week timeline got longer and longer. The 2013 first-rounder turns 26 in May.
Mar 30 - 4:16 PM
Source:
USA Today
Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd's $6.757 million salary for 2017 became guaranteed on Thursday.
It's the value of his fifth-year team option the club exercised last offseason. Floyd ended up missing the final 15 games of last season after knee issues from the previous season required surgery. GM Rick Spielman refused to commit to Floyd back in February, but this essentially locks him in for 2017. Floyd was strong against the run and a plus pass rusher from the inside in 2014 and 2015.
Mar 10 - 9:33 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Vikings GM Rick Spielman wouldn't commit to DT Sharrif Floyd returning in 2017.
"He is under contract for the Minnesota Vikings next year," Spielman dodged. "We did miss Sharrif because when he is healthy he’s a significant part of our defense and can make a difference in games when he’s in there." Health is the sticking point as Floyd missed all but one game last year to a clean-up knee procedure. He's the Vikings' best interior lineman behind Linval Joseph, but those health concerns have his status up in the air. Minnesota has until March 9 to pick up Floyd's $6M option.
Feb 24 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
When asked about DT Sharrif Floyd's 2017 status, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, "We'll see."
"Sharrif is under contract and I know [GM Rick Spielman] is in charge with all that," Zimmer said. "So, we'll see where it goes." Floyd played 25 snaps in Week 1 but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a "clean-up" procedure on his knee. The former No. 23 overall pick has missed 20 games through four seasons. His $6.757 million salary isn't guaranteed until March.
Jan 4 - 9:52 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Mar 30 - 4:16 PM
Sharrif Floyd's $6.757M salary now guaranteed
Mar 10 - 9:33 AM
Vikings noncommittal on Sharrif Floyd
Feb 24 - 5:25 PM
Sharrif Floyd's future with Vikings uncertain
Jan 4 - 9:52 AM
More Sharrif Floyd Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIN
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
MIN
16
9
10
19
2.5
13
5.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
9
0
0
0
2014
MIN
14
29
13
42
4.5
26
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
13
19
15
34
2.5
12
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said there is still no timeline for Teddy Bridgewater (knee).
Bridgewater has started running in the pool, but he is still limited to non-weight bearing exercises. The quarterback tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered "other structural damage" last August. It will be a surprise if he is ready for Week 1, and it is not a given he will be able to get back on the field at all.
Mar 27
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Latavius Murray
Sidelined
Latavius Murray underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday.
Murray dealt with ankle issues in the second half of last season, but didn't miss any time. The Vikings were aware he needed surgery before signing him to a three-year deal. It sounds like this is a minor clean-up to remove bone chips. Murray will likely miss all of OTAs, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
Mar 22
2
Jerick McKinnon
3
Bishop Sankey
4
C.J. Ham
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jerick McKinnon
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Latavius Murray
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Isaac Fruechte
4
Moritz Bohringer
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Cayleb Jones
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Kyle Carter
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Willie Beavers
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Zac Kerin
2
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Reid Fragel
4
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
