Sharrif Floyd | Defensive Lineman | #73

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 311
College: Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIN
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd's career is in jeopardy due to complications from his 2016 knee operation.
Per Pelissero, the nerve that controls Floyd's quad was "disrupted" during the September procedure to repair his meniscus. The quad "still isn't firing." Floyd's agent declined comment on Pelissero's report, but offered the following statement: "Sharrif is rehabbing, has seen some of the best doctors in the country, will continue to rehab and hopefully, this will heal sooner than later." The issue limited Floyd to one game last season as a 5-6 week timeline got longer and longer. The 2013 first-rounder turns 26 in May. Mar 30 - 4:16 PM
Source: USA Today
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIN16910192.5135.2000001209000
2014MIN142913424.5265.8000000100000
2015MIN131915342.5124.8000000100000
2016MIN10000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Latavius Murray
2Jerick McKinnon
3Bishop Sankey
4C.J. Ham
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jerick McKinnon
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Latavius Murray
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Cayleb Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 