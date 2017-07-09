Player Page

Star Lotulelei | Defensive Lineman | #98

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 315
College: Utah
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (14) / CAR
Bills signed DT Star Lotulelei, formerly of the Panthers, to a five-year contract.
Even if free agent DT Kyle Williams returns, the Bills desperately needed help at defensive tackle, and they found it in Lotulelei, who played under coach Sean McDermott in Carolina. While his numbers do not jump off the page, Lotulelei is a solid run stuffer who frees up the rest of the line to make plays. If 2016 third-rounder Adolphus Washington can take a step forward, this could be a much-improved unit in 2018. Mar 13 - 9:42 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR16619251.596.0000100100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013CAR163111423.0206.7000000000000
2014CAR14187252.094.5000000100000
2015CAR14139221.088.0000101200000
2016CAR161412264.0184.5000001100000
2017CAR16619251.596.0000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF1230.524.0000100000000
2Sep 17BUF1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24NO0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@NE1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@DET1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 12PHI0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@CHI1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@TB0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5ATL0110.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13MIA0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@NYJ1340.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@NO0330.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10MIN0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17GB0220.548.0000000000000
16Dec 24TB0220.536.0000000000000
17Dec 31@ATL0000.00.0000000000000
 

 