Star Lotulelei | Defensive Lineman | #98

Even if free agent DT Kyle Williams returns, the Bills desperately needed help at defensive tackle, and they found it in Lotulelei, who played under coach Sean McDermott in Carolina. While his numbers do not jump off the page, Lotulelei is a solid run stuffer who frees up the rest of the line to make plays. If 2016 third-rounder Adolphus Washington can take a step forward, this could be a much-improved unit in 2018.

The Panthers gave fellow DT Kawann Short a big-money deal last spring, and Lotulelei is coming off arguably his worst season. Last summer, the Observer believed Lotulelei's future would depend on Vernon Butler's 2017 play. The 2016 first-rounder took a (small) step forward. Veteran Kyle Love is also signed cheaply for 2018.

According to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, DT Star Lotulelei's future with the Panthers will depend heavily on the play of Vernon Butler.

The Panthers seem content to let Lotulelei play out the final year of his contract while monitoring Butler's development. A 2016 first-rounder, Butler played sparingly as a rookie while battling injuries and ineffectiveness but should push Lotulelei for playing time as a sophomore. Lotulelei excelled early in his career but has earned negative grades from PFF in his last two seasons.