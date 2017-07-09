Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Star Lotulelei | Defensive Lineman | #98
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 315
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (14) / CAR
Contract:
3/13/2018: Signed a five-year contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Bills signed DT Star Lotulelei, formerly of the Panthers, to a five-year contract.
Even if free agent DT Kyle Williams returns, the Bills desperately needed help at defensive tackle, and they found it in Lotulelei, who played under coach Sean McDermott in Carolina. While his numbers do not jump off the page, Lotulelei is a solid run stuffer who frees up the rest of the line to make plays. If 2016 third-rounder Adolphus Washington can take a step forward, this could be a much-improved unit in 2018.
Mar 13 - 9:42 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Charlotte Observer believes the Panthers will have a tough time re-signing impending free agent DT Star Lotulelei.
The Panthers gave fellow DT Kawann Short a big-money deal last spring, and Lotulelei is coming off arguably his worst season. Last summer, the Observer believed Lotulelei's future would depend on Vernon Butler's 2017 play. The 2016 first-rounder took a (small) step forward. Veteran Kyle Love is also signed cheaply for 2018.
Jan 16 - 4:23 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
According to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, DT Star Lotulelei's future with the Panthers will depend heavily on the play of Vernon Butler.
The Panthers seem content to let Lotulelei play out the final year of his contract while monitoring Butler's development. A 2016 first-rounder, Butler played sparingly as a rookie while battling injuries and ineffectiveness but should push Lotulelei for playing time as a sophomore. Lotulelei excelled early in his career but has earned negative grades from PFF in his last two seasons.
Sun, Jul 9, 2017 12:39:00 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers DT Star Lotulelei is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
The Panthers described it as a "clean-up" operation. Lotulelei was held out of OTAs and minicamp, limited only to individual position drills. Entering the final year of his deal, Lotulelei is expected to be ready for training camp.
Fri, Jun 16, 2017 09:16:00 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Bills nab DT Star Lotulelei with 5-year deal
Mar 13 - 9:42 AM
Panthers could have trouble keeping Lotulelei
Jan 16 - 4:23 PM
Star Lotulelei's future tied to Vernon Butler
Sun, Jul 9, 2017 12:39:00 PM
Panthers DT Lotulelei had shoulder surgery
Fri, Jun 16, 2017 09:16:00 AM
More Star Lotulelei Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Sherman
SF
(5118)
2
J. Landry
CLE
(3404)
3
S. Watkins
KC
(3110)
4
K. Cousins
FA
(3042)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(2963)
6
T. Taylor
CLE
(2671)
7
D. Murray
FA
(2604)
8
N. Suh
FA
(2575)
9
M. Wilkerson
FA
(2514)
10
A. Talib
LAR
(2448)
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CAR
16
6
19
25
1.5
9
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
CAR
16
31
11
42
3.0
20
6.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
14
18
7
25
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
14
13
9
22
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
16
14
12
26
4.0
18
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CAR
16
6
19
25
1.5
9
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@SF
1
2
3
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
BUF
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NO
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
PHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@TB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
ATL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NO
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
MIN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
GB
0
2
2
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
0
2
2
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jerry Hughes
2
Shaq Lawson
3
Eddie Yarbrough
4
Ryan Davis
5
Marquavius Lewis
DT
1
Adolphus Washington
2
Rickey Hatley
MLB
1
Deon Lacey
WLB
1
Matt Milano
2
Xavier Woodson-Luster
SLB
1
Lorenzo Alexander
2
Tanner Vallejo
3
Cap Capi
CB
1
Tre'Davious White
2
Vontae Davis
3
Lafayette Pitts
4
Breon Borders
FS
1
Jordan Poyer
2
Dean Marlowe
SS
1
Micah Hyde
2
L.J. McCray
3
Kelcie McCray
P
1
Colton Schmidt
2
Cory Carter
