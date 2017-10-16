Player Page

Sylvester Williams | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 313
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (28) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Titans released DT Sylvester Williams.
Williams signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal last March. He was due a $2.5 million roster bonus coming off a middling first season in Tennessee, so the Titans are moving on. Releasing Williams saves just over $3 million in cap space. Williams should resurface as a nose tackle in 3-4 schemes. Mar 17 - 12:37 PM
Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN15128200.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DEN13127192.084.0000100000000
2014DEN16174210.00.0000000100000
2015DEN15168242.562.4000000000000
2016DEN16209291.077.0000000100000
2017TEN15128200.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK0220.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@JAC0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24SEA0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@HOU2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@MIA1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@CLE0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5BAL0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12CIN1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 16@PIT1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@IND1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3HOU0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@ARZ1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@SF2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24LAR2240.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31JAC1230.00.0000000000000

