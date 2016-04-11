Johnathan Hankins | Defensive Lineman | #95

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are "genuinely trying to keep the defense intact."

That would mean re-signing both DT Johnathan Hankins and DE Jason Pierre-Paul, who Raanan thinks might draw the franchise tag. Not only would the decision to re-sign both players cost a lot of money, it would tie up a ton of cap space in the defensive line after New York splurged on DE Olivier Vernon and DT Damon Harrison last spring. That said, the foundation of the Giants' defense is the line, and both players are worth the price.