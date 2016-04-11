Player Page

Johnathan Hankins | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 320
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (49) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are "genuinely trying to keep the defense intact."
That would mean re-signing both DT Johnathan Hankins and DE Jason Pierre-Paul, who Raanan thinks might draw the franchise tag. Not only would the decision to re-sign both players cost a lot of money, it would tie up a ton of cap space in the defensive line after New York splurged on DE Olivier Vernon and DT Damon Harrison last spring. That said, the foundation of the Giants' defense is the line, and both players are worth the price. Feb 21 - 9:03 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG162915443.0165.3000001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NYG1197160.00.0000000000000
2014NYG163021517.0537.6000001300000
2015NYG9219300.00.0000001100000
2016NYG162915443.0165.3000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL2350.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18NO3140.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25WAS1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 3@MIN1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@GB1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16BAL4151.044.0000000000000
7Oct 23@LAR2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6PHI1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 14CIN1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20CHI5160.536.0000000000000
12Nov 27@CLE1121.077.0000001000000
13Dec 4@PIT1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11DAL2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18DET3250.524.0000000000000
16Dec 22@PHI0110.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@WAS1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4George Winn
5Jacob Huesman
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Orleans Darkwa
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
FB1Will Johnson
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Tavarres King
3Kevin Norwood
4Darius Powe
WR31Roger Lewis
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1Brett Jones
2Jon Halapio
RT1Bobby Hart
2Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 