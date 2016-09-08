Player Page

Kawann Short | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 315
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (44) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Impending free agent DT Kawann Short said he "would like to avoid" the franchise tag.
"If it happens, it happens," Short added. "I need to be professional about the whole situation." Every player would like to land a long-term deal and avoid the tag, but that might not be possible in this situation. Short is likely looking for a deal near the $17 million per Fletcher Cox landed from the Eagles, and the Panthers were reportedly not willing to go over $15 million annually last summer. Like with Josh Norman last offseason, the Panthers could be headed toward an extended standoff with one of their top defensive players. For what it is worth, Short did say he would sign the franchise tender if it came to that, but a report was quickly leaked to Pro Football Talk walking that comment back. Jan 3 - 10:50 AM
Source: Charlotte Observer
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR163025556.0315.2000001300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013CAR161812301.596.0000101000000
2014CAR162020403.5195.4000201200000
2015CAR1636195511.0918.3000203400000
2016CAR163025556.0315.2000001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SF2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25MIN1450.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ATL4151.088.0000000000000
5Oct 10TB1230.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NO2130.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30ARZ1231.077.0000000000000
9Nov 6@LAR2020.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13KC1231.044.0000000000000
11Nov 17NO0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@OAK2460.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@SEA2350.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11SD3032.073.5000001000000
15Dec 19@WAS3140.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24ATL2351.055.0000000000000
17Jan 1@TB2020.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2LaRon Byrd
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Corey Brown
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 