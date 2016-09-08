Kawann Short | Defensive Lineman | #99

Impending free agent DT Kawann Short said he "would like to avoid" the franchise tag.

"If it happens, it happens," Short added. "I need to be professional about the whole situation." Every player would like to land a long-term deal and avoid the tag, but that might not be possible in this situation. Short is likely looking for a deal near the $17 million per Fletcher Cox landed from the Eagles, and the Panthers were reportedly not willing to go over $15 million annually last summer. Like with Josh Norman last offseason, the Panthers could be headed toward an extended standoff with one of their top defensive players. For what it is worth, Short did say he would sign the franchise tender if it came to that, but a report was quickly leaked to Pro Football Talk walking that comment back.