Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Tauren Poole
(RB)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Brandon Williams | Defensive Lineman | #98
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/21/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 340
College:
Missouri Southern State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (94) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley expects impending free agent NT Brandon Williams to get a more lucrative contract offer elsewhere.
Williams is one of the top free agent interior defensive linemen set to hit the market. He'll turn 28 next month and could end up chasing the money with this possibly being his only shot to cash in during his career. Williams anchored the Ravens' No. 5-ranked DVOA run defense this season. He could be looking at a deal similar to what Damon Harrison got from the Giants.
Jan 17 - 8:53 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes impending free agent NT Brandon Williams will be the Ravens' priority this offseason.
Baltimore's list of free agents includes RT Rick Wagner and FB Kyle Juszczyk, but Zrebiec writes Williams will be the main focus, which is a smart decision by the Ravens. That said, price could be an issue after Damon Harrison landed a five-year, $46.25-million deal with the Giants last offseason. If Williams wants that kind of money, the Ravens may be priced out of his market.
Jan 7 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun considers contract-year Ravens NT Brandon Williams a candidate for an extension.
GM Ozzie Newsome said Williams was "probably as good a nose tackle as there is in the league right now" last spring. He went on to dominate in 2015, finishing as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 run-stopping tackle. Newsome is among the most shrewd in the league at deciding which players to keep and which to let walk. He'll almost certainly tab Williams as a keeper.
Thu, Feb 25, 2016 08:09:00 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome said Brandon Williams is "probably as good a nose tackle as there is in the league right now."
Newsome finds stud defensive gems on an annual basis. Williams, a third-round pick out of D-II Missouri Southern State in 2013, started 15 games last year and dominated against the run. He finished with 48 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a half-sack while often drawing double teams.
Mon, Apr 13, 2015 08:39:00 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Jan 17 - 8:53 PM
Brandon Williams is Ravens' FA priority?
Jan 7 - 11:36 AM
Brandon Williams an extension candidate
Thu, Feb 25, 2016 08:09:00 PM
Brandon Williams emerges as stud nose tackle
Mon, Apr 13, 2015 08:39:00 AM
More Brandon Williams Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
34
17
51
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BAL
7
3
3
6
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
24
23
47
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
16
35
18
53
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
16
34
17
51
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
5
3
8
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
2
6
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Steve Smith Sr.
Out of FB
In an interview on FS1, Steve Smith Sr. reiterated he is "retired."
"I sent in my paperwork to Roger Goodell on January 2," Smith added. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Tuesday he was "still hoping" Smith would return in some capacity next season, but it seems clear Smith has antagonized his last defensive back.
Jan 12
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Breshad Perriman
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
WR3
1
Kamar Aiken
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Crockett Gillmore
3
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
James Hurst
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
John Urschel
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Ryan Jensen
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Rick Wagner
K
1
Justin Tucker
