Brandon Williams | Defensive Lineman | #98

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 340
College: Missouri Southern State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (94) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley expects impending free agent NT Brandon Williams to get a more lucrative contract offer elsewhere.
Williams is one of the top free agent interior defensive linemen set to hit the market. He'll turn 28 next month and could end up chasing the money with this possibly being his only shot to cash in during his career. Williams anchored the Ravens' No. 5-ranked DVOA run defense this season. He could be looking at a deal similar to what Damon Harrison got from the Giants. Jan 17 - 8:53 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL163417511.033.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013BAL73361.055.0000100000000
2014BAL162423470.548.0000101000000
2015BAL163518532.0199.5000001200000
2016BAL163417511.033.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CLE0110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@JAC3140.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2OAK2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9WAS0110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NYG3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@NYJ5381.033.0000000000000
9Nov 6PIT1120.00.0000000100000
10Nov 10CLE1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DAL2680.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN2240.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4MIA1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PHI6060.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@PIT2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@CIN2130.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 