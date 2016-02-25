Brandon Williams | Defensive Lineman | #98 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (27) / 2/21/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 340 College: Missouri Southern State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (94) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley expects impending free agent NT Brandon Williams to get a more lucrative contract offer elsewhere. Williams is one of the top free agent interior defensive linemen set to hit the market. He'll turn 28 next month and could end up chasing the money with this possibly being his only shot to cash in during his career. Williams anchored the Ravens' No. 5-ranked DVOA run defense this season. He could be looking at a deal similar to what Damon Harrison got from the Giants. Source: ESPN.com

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes impending free agent NT Brandon Williams will be the Ravens' priority this offseason. Baltimore's list of free agents includes RT Rick Wagner and FB Kyle Juszczyk, but Zrebiec writes Williams will be the main focus, which is a smart decision by the Ravens. That said, price could be an issue after Damon Harrison landed a five-year, $46.25-million deal with the Giants last offseason. If Williams wants that kind of money, the Ravens may be priced out of his market. Source: Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun considers contract-year Ravens NT Brandon Williams a candidate for an extension. GM Ozzie Newsome said Williams was "probably as good a nose tackle as there is in the league right now" last spring. He went on to dominate in 2015, finishing as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 run-stopping tackle. Newsome is among the most shrewd in the league at deciding which players to keep and which to let walk. He'll almost certainly tab Williams as a keeper. Source: Baltimore Sun