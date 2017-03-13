Bennie Logan | Defensive Lineman | #96

Sidelined

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Travis Kelce recently underwent shoulder surgery, but he should be ready for training camp.

"He’ll probably miss some time throughout the offseason," Reid said, "but he’ll be ready, I believe, for camp." Kelce was listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue in Week 13, but that was the only mention of an injury all season. If he was dealing with a shoulder issue, it did not appear to affect him on the field as Kelce recorded 736 yards over the final eight games including the playoffs. As long as his recovery goes smoothly, he will enter 2017 as a top-two fantasy tight end.