Bennie Logan | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/28/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 315
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (67) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs signed DT Bennie Logan, formerly of the Eagles, to a one-year contract.
Logan's addition means free agent Dontari Poe is likely to walk. Logan can slide right in at nose tackle. He's a downgrade, but not a particularly steep one. The move could end up being a wash for Kansas City, one that saves money. Mar 13 - 3:23 PM
Source: Terez A. Paylor on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI13168242.5124.8000002000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013PHI16207272.094.5000100000000
2014PHI164512570.00.0000001100000
2015PHI143916551.077.0000000000000
2016PHI13168242.5124.8000002000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 19@CHI1010.00.0000001000000
3Sep 25PIT1121.088.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DET3031.011.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS0110.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13ATL0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SEA1230.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28GB0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN1120.00.0000001000000
14Dec 11WAS4260.536.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BAL3140.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1DAL1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Tyler Bray
3Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Darrin Reaves
4C.J. Spiller
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Mike Person
3Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 