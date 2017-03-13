Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Bennie Logan | Defensive Lineman | #96
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/28/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 315
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (67) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs signed DT Bennie Logan, formerly of the Eagles, to a one-year contract.
Logan's addition means free agent Dontari Poe is likely to walk. Logan can slide right in at nose tackle. He's a downgrade, but not a particularly steep one. The move could end up being a wash for Kansas City, one that saves money.
Mar 13 - 3:23 PM
Source:
Terez A. Paylor on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports free agent DT Bennie Logan is visiting the Redskins Friday night and Saturday.
The Eagles are likely to let Logan walk, but it is not because of a lack of interest. Logan is a quality run defender who would be a good addition for Washington.
Mar 10 - 9:34 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer guesses the Eagles will not re-sign impending free agent DT Bennie Logan.
The Eagles certainly would like to keep Logan around, but Berman thinks he will get a better deal elsewhere. Philly has a lot of money already invested in the defensive line, and they have much more pressing needs at corner and receiver. Logan has been linked with the Redskins.
Feb 21 - 12:15 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
NJ Advance Media's Mark Eckel reports the Redskins will target impending free agent NT Bennie Logan if he hits the open market.
The Redskins didn't even have a pure nose tackle this past season, and their run defense suffered greatly because of it. Washington simply rotated linemen across their front, finishing 25th in run-defense DVOA. Logan didn't fit quite as well in DC Jim Schwartz's 4-3 scheme. He's more of a traditional 3-4 nose and would be an excellent fit with the Redskins.
Jan 30 - 11:06 AM
Source:
NJ Advance Media
So long, Dontari? Chiefs sign Bennie Logan
Mar 13 - 3:23 PM
Bennie Logan visiting Redskins Friday night
Mar 10 - 9:34 PM
Beat writer guesses PHI won't re-sign Logan
Feb 21 - 12:15 PM
Report: Redskins to pursue FA Bennie Logan
Jan 30 - 11:06 AM
More Bennie Logan Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
13
16
8
24
2.5
12
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
PHI
16
20
7
27
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
45
12
57
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
14
39
16
55
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
13
16
8
24
2.5
12
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
1
1
2
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
3
0
3
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
4
2
6
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Tyler Bray
3
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3
Darrin Reaves
4
C.J. Spiller
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Will Ratelle
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Tyreek Hill
TE
1
Travis Kelce
Sidelined
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Travis Kelce recently underwent shoulder surgery, but he should be ready for training camp.
"He’ll probably miss some time throughout the offseason," Reid said, "but he’ll be ready, I believe, for camp." Kelce was listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue in Week 13, but that was the only mention of an injury all season. If he was dealing with a shoulder issue, it did not appear to affect him on the field as Kelce recorded 736 yards over the final eight games including the playoffs. As long as his recovery goes smoothly, he will enter 2017 as a top-two fantasy tight end.
Mar 1
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Mike Person
3
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Evan Silva writes up fantasy football's biggest Winners and Losers from the 2017 Free Agency period.
More NFL Columns
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL Headlines
»
Colts keep Robert Turbin with two-year deal
»
Cardinals keep RB Ellington with 1-year deal
»
Ware retires after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks
»
Jets have 'touched base' with Josh McCown
»
So long, Dontari? Chiefs sign Bennie Logan
»
Broncos haven't had 'one meeting' about Romo
»
Vikings interested in Nickell Robey-Coleman
»
Report: Three teams interested in RFA Crowell
»
Vikings 'exploring' free agent Lardarius Webb
»
Bolts officially throw in the towel on Dunlap
»
Anquan Boldin plans to return for 15th season
»
Report: Butler 'wants to make it work' w/Pats
