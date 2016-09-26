Manti Te'o | Linebacker | #50

Te'o is the Saints' second addition at linebacker after they signed A.J. Klein early in free agency. A replacement-level player even before he tore his Achilles' last September, Te'o will not be guaranteed a starting job. He should be ready for training camp.

Te'o has drawn zero interest in free agency, with New Orleans his only reported visit. Recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon, Te'o won't be gifted a starting job if he lands with the Saints. He'll have to earn it.

The Chargers seem to have little interest in a reunion. Te'o, who's been a replacement-level player at best, will have to prove he's over his Achilles' injury before landing a contract.

Chargers ILB Manti Te'o will be sidelined the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles' Week 3 against the Colts.

This was the expectation after he went down without contact in coverage. Te'o is the third player the Chargers have lost to an Achilles' injury already this year. It is a really tough blow for Te'o, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Already a limited athlete, the former second-rounder will likely have to settle for a prove-it deal.