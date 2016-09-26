Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Manti Te'o | Linebacker | #50
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 241
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (38) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/21/2017: Signed a two-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints signed LB Manti Te'o, formerly of the Chargers, to a two-year contract.
Te'o is the Saints' second addition at linebacker after they signed A.J. Klein early in free agency. A replacement-level player even before he tore his Achilles' last September, Te'o will not be guaranteed a starting job. He should be ready for training camp.
Mar 21 - 11:09 AM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Dan Graziano reports free agent ILB Manti Te'o is "close" to a deal with the Saints.
Te'o has drawn zero interest in free agency, with New Orleans his only reported visit. Recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon, Te'o won't be gifted a starting job if he lands with the Saints. He'll have to earn it.
Mar 20 - 1:08 PM
Source:
Dan Graziano on Twitter
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports free agent ILB Manti Te'o will visit the Saints on Thursday.
The Chargers seem to have little interest in a reunion. Te'o, who's been a replacement-level player at best, will have to prove he's over his Achilles' injury before landing a contract.
Mar 9 - 4:57 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chargers ILB Manti Te'o will be sidelined the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles' Week 3 against the Colts.
This was the expectation after he went down without contact in coverage. Te'o is the third player the Chargers have lost to an Achilles' injury already this year. It is a really tough blow for Te'o, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Already a limited athlete, the former second-rounder will likely have to settle for a prove-it deal.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:34:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Mar 21 - 11:09 AM
Manti Te'o 'close' to deal with the Saints
Mar 20 - 1:08 PM
Manti Te'o visiting the Saints on Thursday
Mar 9 - 4:57 PM
Manti Te'o out for season with torn Achilles'
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:34:00 AM
More Manti Te'o Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAC
3
11
6
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
LAC
13
42
20
62
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAC
10
39
22
61
1.0
2
2.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAC
12
63
20
83
0.5
0
.0
1
11
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
3
11
6
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
8
2
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Travaris Cadet
3
Daniel Lasco
4
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Travaris Cadet
3RB
1
Travaris Cadet
2
Mark Ingram
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints placed TE Josh Hill on injured reserve with a broken fibula, ending his season.
Coby Fleener will take over as the Saints' No. 1 tight end, although blocker John Phillips has been seeing more action recently and should inherit a big chunk of Hill's running-game snaps. Although the Saints have refused to commit to Hill as a key piece of their offense, he is a terrific athlete who has always excelled when given passing-game opportunities, and made strides as a blocker in 2016. He'll definitely be back at his $1.65 million salary in 2017.
Dec 9
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Jake Stoneburner
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
2
Jack Allen
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
