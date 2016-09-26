Player Page

Manti Te'o | Linebacker | #50

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 241
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (38) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Saints signed LB Manti Te'o, formerly of the Chargers, to a two-year contract.
Te'o is the Saints' second addition at linebacker after they signed A.J. Klein early in free agency. A replacement-level player even before he tore his Achilles' last September, Te'o will not be guaranteed a starting job. He should be ready for training camp. Mar 21 - 11:09 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAC3116170.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAC134220620.00.0000000400000
2014LAC103922611.022.0100000300000
2015LAC126320830.50.01110001200000
2016LAC3116170.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC82100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18JAC1340.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@IND2130.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Travaris Cadet
3Daniel Lasco
4Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Travaris Cadet
3RB1Travaris Cadet
2Mark Ingram
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 