Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Cody Core
(WR)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Minter | Linebacker | #51
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/3/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 246
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (45) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/18/2017: Signed a one-year contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals signed ILB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract.
Minter gives the Bengals an every-down starter next to Vontaze Burfict. He played inside in Arizona and could bump MLB Rey Mauluga off the roster in Cincinnati. 26-year-old Minter was one of the top linebackers left in free agency.
Mar 18 - 6:00 PM
Source:
Josina Anderson on Twitter
Free agent ILB Kevin Minter will visit the Bengals on Wednesday.
The ex-Jet visited Indianapolis on Monday. Minter is an average player, but has improved the past few seasons. He would get legitimate snaps in either Indianapolis or Cincinnati.
Mar 14 - 4:24 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Free agent ILB Kevin Minter is visiting the Colts on Monday.
Minter was an every-down player for the Cardinals the past two seasons. 26 years old, Minter has slowly improved since being selected with the No. 45 overall pick of the 2013 draft. The Colts have one of the league's most barren linebacker corps, so any addition would be big.
Mar 13 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Free agent ILB Kevin Minter indicated he'd be open to signing with the Jets.
Minter has ties to coach Todd Bowles, who coached him the first two years of his career in Arizona. The Jets don't have a huge need at inside linebacker, but Minter could be an option if Darron Lee moves outside. Minter is Rotoworld's No. 6 free agent inside linebacker.
Feb 22 - 5:40 PM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
Bengals sign ex-Cardinals LB Kevin Minter
Mar 18 - 6:00 PM
Kevin Minter visiting Bengals on Wednesday
Mar 14 - 4:24 PM
Kevin Minter visiting the Colts on Monday
Mar 13 - 2:09 PM
FA Kevin Minter would be interested in Jets
Feb 22 - 5:40 PM
More Kevin Minter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
16
59
22
81
3.5
28
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
ARZ
13
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
16
38
5
43
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
72
22
94
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
16
59
22
81
3.5
28
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
4
0
4
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
5
4
9
1.5
5
3.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
2
7
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
3
2
5
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
10
1
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
Sidelined
Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season.
Bernard tore his ACL last November and seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft.
Feb 19
3
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Cody Core
3
Jake Kumerow
4
Alonzo Russell
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Alex Erickson
4
Chris Brown
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back surgery) expects to be ready for training camp.
Eifert underwent back surgery last Tuesday. He said he could return sometime during the offseason program, but he said he will no doubt be ready for training camp. Either way, this will be another offseason of rehab for the tight end, who was sidelined by ankle issues last spring. Eifert has played 22 of a possible 48 regular season games the last three seasons.
Jan 2
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Christian Westerman
RT
1
Jake Fisher
2
Eric Winston
3
Andre Smith
Sidelined
Bengals signed RT Andre Smith, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with a $1.55 million signing bonus.
Smith returns after one year in Minnesota, a campaign that saw his play continue to slip before he tore his triceps in Week 4. Smith turned 30 in the interim. He's still a needed addition for the Bengals, who have a questionable tackle trio of Jake Fisher, Cedric Ogbuehi, and Eric Winston. Smith won't be guaranteed a starting job, but it will be attainable. He's only a right-side option.
Mar 14
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
NFL Headlines
»
Bengals sign ex-Cardinals LB Kevin Minter
»
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
»
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
»
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
»
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
»
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
»
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
»
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
»
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
»
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
»
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
»
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
