Kevin Minter | Linebacker | #51 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (26) / 12/3/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 246 College: LSU Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (45) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 3/18/2017: Signed a one-year contract

Latest News Recent News

Bengals signed ILB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract. Minter gives the Bengals an every-down starter next to Vontaze Burfict. He played inside in Arizona and could bump MLB Rey Mauluga off the roster in Cincinnati. 26-year-old Minter was one of the top linebackers left in free agency. Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter

Free agent ILB Kevin Minter will visit the Bengals on Wednesday. The ex-Jet visited Indianapolis on Monday. Minter is an average player, but has improved the past few seasons. He would get legitimate snaps in either Indianapolis or Cincinnati. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Free agent ILB Kevin Minter is visiting the Colts on Monday. Minter was an every-down player for the Cardinals the past two seasons. 26 years old, Minter has slowly improved since being selected with the No. 45 overall pick of the 2013 draft. The Colts have one of the league's most barren linebacker corps, so any addition would be big. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter