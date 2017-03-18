Player Page

Kevin Minter | Linebacker | #51

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 246
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (45) / ARZ
Bengals signed ILB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract.
Minter gives the Bengals an every-down starter next to Vontaze Burfict. He played inside in Arizona and could bump MLB Rey Mauluga off the roster in Cincinnati. 26-year-old Minter was one of the top linebackers left in free agency. Mar 18 - 6:00 PM
Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ165922813.5288.0000000200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ARZ134040.00.0000000000000
2014ARZ16385431.011.0000000000000
2015ARZ167222940.536.0000001210000
2016ARZ165922813.5288.0000000200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE6170.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TB2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@BUF4041.01313.0000000000000
4Oct 2LAR4150.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF5491.553.3000000000000
6Oct 17NYJ3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23SEA6170.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CAR2790.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SF3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@MIN5160.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@ATL2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4WAS3251.01010.0000000000000
14Dec 11@MIA0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NO101110.00.0000000200000
16Dec 24@SEA1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@LAR3360.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Cody Core
3Jake Kumerow
4Alonzo Russell
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Chris Brown
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Christian Westerman
RT1Jake Fisher
2Eric Winston
3Andre Smith
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 