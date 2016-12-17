Player Page

Kiko Alonso | Linebacker | #47

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 239
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (46) / BUF
Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins MLB Kiko Alonso is recovering from thumb surgery.
It's a "follow up" operation to Alonso's December surgery. Alonso missed one game, but otherwise played through the injury. A restricted free agent, Alonso is expected back in Miami, perhaps as a weak-side linebacker. He turns 27 in August. Jan 31 - 2:10 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA1569461150.00.02701401400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013BUF1687721592.0178.54380201500000
2015PHI113013430.00.0100000100000
2016MIA1569461150.00.02701401400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA38110.00.0000100000000
2Sep 18@NE47110.00.0000100000000
3Sep 25CLE6280.00.0000000000000
4Sep 29@CIN5380.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9TEN84120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT3360.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BUF5160.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ5050.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13@SD4040.00.01601000100000
11Nov 20@LAR6280.00.0000101000000
12Nov 27SF47110.00.01100100100000
13Dec 4@BAL6170.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYJ3360.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@BUF5270.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NE2350.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Rashawn Scott
WR31Leonte Carroo
TE1MarQueis Gray
2Dominique Jones
3Chris Pantale
LT1Branden Albert
2Jesse Davis
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Anthony Steen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Kraig Urbik
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
3Terry Poole
K1Andrew Franks
 

 