Kiko Alonso | Linebacker | #47

It's a "follow up" operation to Alonso's December surgery. Alonso missed one game, but otherwise played through the injury. A restricted free agent, Alonso is expected back in Miami, perhaps as a weak-side linebacker. He turns 27 in August.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins could move Kiko Alonso to weakside linebacker this offseason.

Alonso played in the middle his first year in Miami, but he may be a better fit on the weakside, where the Bills planned to move him as a sophomore before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Moving him also allows the Dolphins some flexibility as they search for possibly two new starters at linebacker. Alonso is a restricted free agent, but he is fully expected back in Miami next season.