Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Kiko Alonso | Linebacker | #47
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 239
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (46) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins MLB Kiko Alonso is recovering from thumb surgery.
It's a "follow up" operation to Alonso's December surgery. Alonso missed one game, but otherwise played through the injury. A restricted free agent, Alonso is expected back in Miami, perhaps as a weak-side linebacker. He turns 27 in August.
Jan 31 - 2:10 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins could move Kiko Alonso to weakside linebacker this offseason.
Alonso played in the middle his first year in Miami, but he may be a better fit on the weakside, where the Bills planned to move him as a sophomore before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Moving him also allows the Dolphins some flexibility as they search for possibly two new starters at linebacker. Alonso is a restricted free agent, but he is fully expected back in Miami next season.
Jan 17 - 11:55 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
The Dolphins are expected to give restricted free agent MLB Kiko Alonso a "high tender."
Alonso was originally a second-round pick and few or no teams would be willing to surrender a second-round pick to acquire Alonso, so an original-pick tender would suffice. Still, the Dolphins may reward Alonso for his bounce-back season. Panned widely at the time, GM Mike Tannenbaum deserves credit for buying low on quality starters Alonso and Byron Maxwell this past offseason.
Jan 9 - 5:59 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins MLB Kiko Alonso (hamstring) is active for Week 15 against the Jets.
The Dolphins will also have Mario Williams (ankle) and CB Xavien Howard (knee). Miami's inactive are QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Rashawn Scott, TE Dominique Jones, TE Thomas Duarte, DE Terrence Fede, DE Nick Williams, and CB Jordan Lucas.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Kiko Alonso recovering from thumb operation
Jan 31 - 2:10 PM
Kiko Alonso could be moved outside in 2017
Jan 17 - 11:55 AM
Dolphins to give RFA Alonso 'high tender'
Jan 9 - 5:59 PM
Kiko Alonso active vs Jets
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 07:12:00 PM
More Kiko Alonso Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
15
69
46
115
0.0
0
.0
2
70
1
4
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BUF
16
87
72
159
2.0
17
8.5
4
38
0
2
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
11
30
13
43
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
15
69
46
115
0.0
0
.0
2
70
1
4
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
3
8
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
4
7
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
8
4
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
60
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
4
7
11
0.0
0
.0
1
10
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Ryan Tannehill isn't expected to require surgery on his torn ACL.
Tannehill will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the news. After partially tearing his ACL late in the regular season, Tannehill and the Dolphins had still been unsure up to this point if he'd need surgery. They had to wait for the ligament to heal further before making a decision. Tannehill probably will be held out of most of spring work, but he should be ready well in time for training camp.
Jan 30
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
Leonte Carroo
TE
1
MarQueis Gray
2
Dominique Jones
3
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Jesse Davis
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Anthony Steen
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
3
Terry Poole
K
1
Andrew Franks
