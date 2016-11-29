Desmond Trufant | Defensive Back | #21

The No. 22 overall pick of the 2013 draft is the Falcons' No. 1 cornerback. Going on 27, Trufant's 2016 was cut short by a torn pectoral. Trufant had previously never missed a game. Locking him up is a no-brainer for the NFC champions.

Trufant's season ended in late November because of a torn pectoral which required surgery. "It’s coming along good," Trufant said of his recovery. "Every day I am doing a little more. Just taking it one day at a time. I feel better every day so I’m going to be better when I get back. I can already feel it." Atlanta could take it easy on Trufant during the offseason program, but he should be ready to go for training camp at the latest. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, the Falcons will look to lock up Trufant with a long-term extension this offseason.

It's a massive loss for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time in four years. The No. 22 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Trufant has emerged as one of the league's best corners. Although still only 26, it's also a poorly timed injury with Trufant headed into the final year of his rookie deal. Due $8.026 million next season, he can't afford any letdown with his game as he seeks to get paid. Brian Poole and Jalen Collins will pick up the 2016 slack for the Falcons.