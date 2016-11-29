Player Page

Desmond Trufant | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: Washington
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (22) / ATL
Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff expects to extend contract-year CB Desmond Trufant "very soon."
The No. 22 overall pick of the 2013 draft is the Falcons' No. 1 cornerback. Going on 27, Trufant's 2016 was cut short by a torn pectoral. Trufant had previously never missed a game. Locking him up is a no-brainer for the NFC champions. Feb 7 - 2:15 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL9256312.0178.5190002400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ATL165515700.00.02001011700000
2014ATL16538610.00.031901001600000
2015ATL16357421.099.01002101100000
2016ATL9256312.0178.5190002400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB5050.00.0190000100000
2Sep 18@OAK3140.00.0000000100000
3Sep 26@NO3031.088.0000000000000
4Oct 2CAR1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DEN2130.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@SEA2351.099.0000001000000
7Oct 23SD1010.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30GB4040.00.0000000000000
9Nov 3@TB4040.00.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Devin Fuller
4Anthony Dable
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Josh Perkins
3D.J. Tialavea
4Brian Vogler
LT1Jake Matthews
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
2Trevor Robinson
RG1Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 