David Amerson | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/8/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (51) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Raiders released CB David Amerson.
The move is not a surprise, but it was a disappointing one after the Raiders gave Amerson a five-year, $34 million deal before the 2016 season. Amerson went right in the tank, only starting 21 games over the next two years and getting progressively worse whenever he suited up. As T.J. Carrie is a free agent, the Raiders are left with Sean Smith, Gareon Conley, and Dexter McDonald atop their cornerback depth chart. They need to try to keep Carrie after a breakout year at slot corner. Feb 5 - 5:38 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017OAK6144180.00.0000100400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013WAS16408480.00.024510011000000
2014WAS15529610.00.0000000700000
2015OAK16555600.00.042810012600000
2016OAK15568640.00.02000001400000
2017OAK6144180.00.0000100400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@TEN2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17NYJ1010.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24@WAS3360.00.0000000300000
4Oct 1@DEN2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15LAC3140.00.0000100000000
7Oct 19KC3030.00.0000000000000

