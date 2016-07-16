Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Johnathan Cyprien | Defensive Back | #37
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/29/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 217
College:
Florida International
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (33) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Titans agreed to terms with S Johnathan Cyprien, formerly of the Jaguars.
A starter since being drafted 33rd overall in 2013, Cyprien somewhat struggled through the first three years of his career before a light came on in 2016. He was a tackling machine, and swatted away passes on the back end. Not yet 27 years old, Cyprien could see snaps at linebacker in DC Dick LeBeau's oft-used dime package with FS Kevin Byard and SS Da'Norris Searcy manning the safeties.
Mar 9 - 2:14 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Jaguars GM David Caldwell said impending free agent SS Johnathan Cyprien will hit the open market.
Cyprien has struggled throughout his career when asked to play in coverage, but he had easily his best season in 2016 when he was allowed to play closer to the line of scrimmage. Almost 220 pounds, it is possible some teams view him as a potential fit at linebacker.
Mar 2 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Free agent SS Johnathan Cyprien is expected to test the open market.
Cyprien put together one of his better seasons, starting all 16 games and finishing with 127 tackles. The addition of Tashaun Gipson allowed him to play closer to the line of scrimmage and support the run. A 2013 second round pick, Cyprien is entering the prime of his career but might not have a huge market as a box safety. The Jaguars "haven't closed the door" on bringing him back.
Feb 4 - 4:04 PM
Source:
ESPN
Johnathan Cyprien is "the favorite" for the Jags' strong safety job.
He will battle 2015 fourth-rounder James Sample for the starting job. Cyprien has been a disappointment since arriving in the second round of the 2013 draft, but the addition of a true center fielder in Tashaun Gipson should allow him to play a more comfortable role closer to the line of scrimmage. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, this is a make-or-break season for Cyprien.
Sat, Jul 16, 2016 11:21:00 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Titans reach agreement with Johnathan Cyprien
Mar 9 - 2:14 PM
Johnathan Cyprien will hit the open market
Mar 2 - 11:23 AM
Johnathan Cyprien to test open market
Feb 4 - 4:04 PM
Cyprien 'the favorite' for strong safety job
Sat, Jul 16, 2016 11:21:00 AM
More Johnathan Cyprien Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3796)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3569)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3295)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2684)
5
B. Marshall
NYG
(2633)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2550)
7
D. Jackson
TB
(2478)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(2235)
9
A. Jeffery
FA
(2177)
10
S. Gilmore
NE
(2096)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
16
96
31
127
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
JAC
15
86
16
102
1.0
0
.0
1
27
0
0
0
2
6
0
0
0
0
0
2014
JAC
15
80
34
114
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
14
79
30
109
0.0
0
.0
1
48
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
16
96
31
127
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
9
0
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAC
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
11
0
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
4
8
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
5
1
6
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
MIN
10
4
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
13
4
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Marcus Mariota (broken leg) has transitioned from using a scooter to a walking boot.
It's been over two months since Mariota went down. Two months was when Mariota was expected to be able to put weight on his leg, so he's on schedule. Mariota appears likely to miss most, if not all, of the offseason program, but should be ready for training camp.
Feb 28
2
Matt Cassel
3
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tre McBride
3
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Harry Douglas
3
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Harry Douglas
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jace Amaro
3
Jerome Cunningham
4
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Tyler Marz
K
1
Ryan Succop
