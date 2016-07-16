Johnathan Cyprien | Defensive Back | #37 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (26) / 7/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 217 College: Florida International Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (33) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract. Share: Tweet

Titans agreed to terms with S Johnathan Cyprien, formerly of the Jaguars. A starter since being drafted 33rd overall in 2013, Cyprien somewhat struggled through the first three years of his career before a light came on in 2016. He was a tackling machine, and swatted away passes on the back end. Not yet 27 years old, Cyprien could see snaps at linebacker in DC Dick LeBeau's oft-used dime package with FS Kevin Byard and SS Da'Norris Searcy manning the safeties. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Jaguars GM David Caldwell said impending free agent SS Johnathan Cyprien will hit the open market. Cyprien has struggled throughout his career when asked to play in coverage, but he had easily his best season in 2016 when he was allowed to play closer to the line of scrimmage. Almost 220 pounds, it is possible some teams view him as a potential fit at linebacker. Source: Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter

Free agent SS Johnathan Cyprien is expected to test the open market. Cyprien put together one of his better seasons, starting all 16 games and finishing with 127 tackles. The addition of Tashaun Gipson allowed him to play closer to the line of scrimmage and support the run. A 2013 second round pick, Cyprien is entering the prime of his career but might not have a huge market as a box safety. The Jaguars "haven't closed the door" on bringing him back. Source: ESPN