Johnathan Cyprien | Defensive Back | #37

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 217
College: Florida International
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (33) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Titans agreed to terms with S Johnathan Cyprien, formerly of the Jaguars.
A starter since being drafted 33rd overall in 2013, Cyprien somewhat struggled through the first three years of his career before a light came on in 2016. He was a tackling machine, and swatted away passes on the back end. Not yet 27 years old, Cyprien could see snaps at linebacker in DC Dick LeBeau's oft-used dime package with FS Kevin Byard and SS Da'Norris Searcy manning the safeties. Mar 9 - 2:14 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC1696311271.022.0000101400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013JAC1586161021.00.01270002600000
2014JAC1580341140.00.0000000300000
2015JAC1479301090.00.01480101200000
2016JAC1696311271.022.0000101400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB9090.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC5270.00.0000100000000
3Sep 25BAL91100.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2IND4150.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI4260.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23OAK110110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27@TEN48120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@KC4150.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13HOU3140.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET5270.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BUF5161.022.0000000000000
13Dec 4DEN2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11MIN104140.00.0000001100000
15Dec 18@HOU134170.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TEN4260.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@IND4260.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jace Amaro
3Jerome Cunningham
4Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 