Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenny Vaccaro | Defensive Back | #32
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/15/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 214
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (15) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.676 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Saints are shopping contract-year S Kenny Vaccaro.
Multiple teams are reportedly in talks about a Vaccaro trade. The Saints have a starting-caliber safety in Vonn Bell behind Vaccaro, and re-signing him is going to be difficult with a Drew Brees extension looming. Vaccaro is coming off a solid 2016, but was suspended the final four games and hasn't lived up to his draft status. It won't be surprising if the Saints move on from Vaccaro.
Sep 15 - 9:04 PM
Source:
Jason LaCanfora on Twitter
Walk-year S Kenny Vaccaro said he would like "to get a deal done" with the Saints.
"I think they’re going to wait until after all the offseason stuff," Vaccaro said of a timeline for discussions. "Once (OTAs) get going I’ll be here." The New Orleans Advocate reported the Saints will likely wait until the summer to seriously open contract talks. Vaccaro was suspended for the final four games of 2016 and has not quite been the impact player his draft pedigree would suggest, but he is an above-average safety who the Saints should work diligently to extend.
Apr 10 - 6:56 PM
Source:
The New Orleans Advocate
The New Orleans Advocate reports the Saints are unlikely to begin long-term talks with S Kenny Vaccaro before "later this summer."
In other words, the Saints want to sort out free agency before focusing on Vaccaro. Vaccaro served a four-game PED ban last season, and has never quite lived up to the promise of being the No. 15 overall pick of the 2013 draft. He has not been a bust, however.
Mar 2 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Nick Underhill on Twitter
The Saints are expected to begin long-term contract discussions with SS Kenny Vaccaro this offseason.
Vaccaro is due $5.676 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Though he served a four-game suspension to close out last season, Vaccaro had another strong year. He's long been good against the run and matched his career high with two picks and forced a pair of fumbles. Vaccaro just turned 26 and could be looking at two more bites at the big-contract apple.
Feb 17 - 9:24 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Saints shopping walk-year S Kenny Vaccaro
Sep 15 - 9:04 PM
Kenny Vaccaro would like a long-term deal
Apr 10 - 6:56 PM
Vaccaro talks unlikely before the summer
Mar 2 - 3:55 PM
Saints likely to discuss contract for Vaccaro
Feb 17 - 9:24 AM
More Kenny Vaccaro Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
ARZ
(11912)
2
O. Beckham
NYG
(11101)
3
K. Williams
ARZ
(10821)
4
B. Allen
BAL
(10397)
5
T. Cohen
CHI
(10262)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(8965)
7
D. Amendola
NE
(8634)
8
T. Rawls
SEA
(8582)
9
C. Carson
SEA
(8432)
10
A. Luck
IND
(8321)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NO
1
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
NO
14
62
17
79
1.0
8
8.0
1
29
0
0
0
1
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
15
52
23
75
1.0
7
7.0
2
45
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
16
71
33
104
3.0
36
12.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
11
51
17
68
1.0
1
1.0
2
30
0
1
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
Kenny Vaccaro's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kenny Vaccaro's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kenny Vaccaro's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kenny Vaccaro's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@MIN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
NE
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
@CAR
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@MIA
Game scheduled for 10/1 9:30 AM ET
6
Oct 15
DET
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@GB
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
CHI
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
TB
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@BUF
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
WAS
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@LAR
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13
Dec 3
CAR
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 7
@ATL
Game scheduled for 12/7 8:25 PM ET
15
Dec 17
NYJ
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@TB
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3
Adrian Peterson
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Willie Snead
Suspended
NFL suspended Willie Snead three games for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.
The suspension reportedly stems from an offseason DUI, but this is the first we have heard of it. Adam Schefter reports the ban was reduced from four games to three on appeal, which makes it even more shocking it stayed under wraps. That said, Snead's usage this preseason and Ted Ginn's spot as the No. 2 receiver now makes more sense. Snead needs to be downgraded while Ginn and Coby Fleener are suddenly more interesting fantasy options.
Sep 1
3
Tommylee Lewis
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Austin Carr
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
LT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Terron Armstead
Sidelined
Saints LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) is out for Week 2 against the Patriots.
Zach Strief (knee) has also been ruled out for Sunday. Armstead is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and has yet to resume practicing. Rookie Ryan Ramcyk has been filling in at left tackle.
Sep 15
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Senio Kelemete
C
1
Max Unger
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Josh LeRibeus
RT
1
Zach Strief
Sidelined
Saints RT Zach Strief suffered an MCL sprain Monday night.
It is perhaps the best-case scenario after he was rolled up at the end of a run play, but the injury will still keep Strief out for a couple weeks. With LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) already out, the Saints suddenly have serious questions along the offensive line. Senio Kelemete filled in for Strief on Monday night.
Sep 12
2
Bryce Harris
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 15
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all the week's top plays, including RB1 Ty Montgomery.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 15
»
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 15
»
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 15
»
Roundtable: QB Surprises
Sep 15
»
Dose: Texans Win TNF Clunker
Sep 15
»
Podcast: Trust the Rams?
Sep 14
»
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 14
»
Dose: Down Goes Danny
Sep 14
