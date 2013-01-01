Player Page

Kenny Vaccaro | Defensive Back | #32

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 214
College: Texas
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (15) / NO
Contract: view contract details
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Saints are shopping contract-year S Kenny Vaccaro.
Multiple teams are reportedly in talks about a Vaccaro trade. The Saints have a starting-caliber safety in Vonn Bell behind Vaccaro, and re-signing him is going to be difficult with a Drew Brees extension looming. Vaccaro is coming off a solid 2016, but was suspended the final four games and hasn't lived up to his draft status. It won't be surprising if the Saints move on from Vaccaro. Sep 15 - 9:04 PM
Source: Jason LaCanfora on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NO 15160.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NO 146217791.088.01290001700000
2014NO 155223751.077.02450000500000
2015NO 1671331043.03612.0000101500000
2016NO 115117681.011.02300102400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@MIN5160.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17NEGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24@CARGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@MIAGame scheduled for 10/1 9:30 AM ET
6Oct 15DETGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22@GBGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29CHIGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5TBGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@BUFGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19WASGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@LARGame scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13Dec 3CARGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 7@ATLGame scheduled for 12/7 8:25 PM ET
15Dec 17NYJGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24ATLGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@TBGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Taysom Hill
RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3Adrian Peterson
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
WR21Ted Ginn
2Brandon Coleman
3Austin Carr
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
LT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Senio Kelemete
C1Max Unger
RG1Larry Warford
2Josh LeRibeus
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
K1Wil Lutz
 

 