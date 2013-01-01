Kenny Vaccaro | Defensive Back | #32 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (26) / 2/15/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 214 College: Texas Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (15) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.676 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Saints are shopping contract-year S Kenny Vaccaro. Multiple teams are reportedly in talks about a Vaccaro trade. The Saints have a starting-caliber safety in Vonn Bell behind Vaccaro, and re-signing him is going to be difficult with a Drew Brees extension looming. Vaccaro is coming off a solid 2016, but was suspended the final four games and hasn't lived up to his draft status. It won't be surprising if the Saints move on from Vaccaro. Source: Jason LaCanfora on Twitter

Walk-year S Kenny Vaccaro said he would like "to get a deal done" with the Saints. "I think they’re going to wait until after all the offseason stuff," Vaccaro said of a timeline for discussions. "Once (OTAs) get going I’ll be here." The New Orleans Advocate reported the Saints will likely wait until the summer to seriously open contract talks. Vaccaro was suspended for the final four games of 2016 and has not quite been the impact player his draft pedigree would suggest, but he is an above-average safety who the Saints should work diligently to extend. Source: The New Orleans Advocate

The New Orleans Advocate reports the Saints are unlikely to begin long-term talks with S Kenny Vaccaro before "later this summer." In other words, the Saints want to sort out free agency before focusing on Vaccaro. Vaccaro served a four-game PED ban last season, and has never quite lived up to the promise of being the No. 15 overall pick of the 2013 draft. He has not been a bust, however. Source: Nick Underhill on Twitter