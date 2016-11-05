Player Page

Matt Elam | Defensive Back | #33

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 209
College: Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (32) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Impending free agent S Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges Sunday in Miami.
Elam was pulled over for driving recklessly early Sunday morning. When police searched his vehicle, they discovered 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone. He was then booked at 3:45 a.m. on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. Beat writer Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes the charges are serious enough to put Elam's career in jeopardy. Feb 26 - 8:41 AM
Source: Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL94040.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013BAL165423770.00.01180200300000
2014BAL163119500.536.0000001500000
2016BAL94040.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
9Nov 6PIT0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 10CLE0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DAL0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4MIA1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PHI2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@CIN0000.00.0000000000000

