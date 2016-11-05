Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Elam | Defensive Back | #33
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/21/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 209
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (32) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Impending free agent S Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges Sunday in Miami.
Elam was pulled over for driving recklessly early Sunday morning. When police searched his vehicle, they discovered 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone. He was then booked at 3:45 a.m. on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. Beat writer Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes the charges are serious enough to put Elam's career in jeopardy.
Feb 26 - 8:41 AM
Source:
Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports
Ravens activated S Matt Elam (knee) from injured reserve.
He will take the roster spot of CB Robertson Daniel. Elam's return means the other Ravens on injured reserve will miss the rest of the season. Elam should serve an important reserve role in a thin safety corps.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 12:38:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens have chosen S Matt Elam (knee) as their designated player to return from injured reserve.
The Ravens can only designate one player to return, which means other players on injured reserve including Maurice Canady, Carl Davis and Sheldon Price will now miss the rest of 2016. Elam returned to practice on Tuesday and is eligible to return against the Browns in Week 10. The Ravens could use some safety help after losing Kendrick Lewis to a thigh injury.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 11:19:00 AM
Source:
baltimoreravens.com
Ravens S Matt Elam will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee.
He has a chip in his knee. No timetable was announced, but coach John Harbaugh said Elam will not open the season on the active roster, meaning he will begin the year on injured reserve. Elam has struggled since being taken in the first round in 2013, but he was earning some praise for his training camp performance this year. Elam is scheduled to be a free agent next spring.
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 11:31:00 AM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Matt Elam popped on drug charges in Miami
Feb 26 - 8:41 AM
Ravens activate S Matt Elam from IR
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 12:38:00 PM
Ravens will activate Elam (knee) from I.R.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 11:19:00 AM
Matt Elam sidelined following knee scope
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 11:31:00 AM
More Matt Elam Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Cutler
CHI
(2480)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(2064)
3
J. Thomas
MIA
(2002)
4
T. Romo
DAL
(1921)
5
A. Peterson
MIN
(1907)
6
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(1741)
7
T. Taylor
BUF
(1651)
8
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1441)
9
V. Cruz
FA
(1438)
10
E. Mitchell
SF
(1426)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
9
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BAL
16
54
23
77
0.0
0
.0
1
18
0
2
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
31
19
50
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
9
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
9
Nov 6
PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Jarell Broxton
Out of FB
Jan 1
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
