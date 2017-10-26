Eric Reid | Defensive Back | #35

Two NFL agents told the Houston Chronicle that the Texans "aren't interested" in any players who have knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

We posted this blurb under S Eric Reid because he is a free agent who knelt during the anthem. Per the Chronicle's Jerome Solomon, "it is considered to be understood" within the Texans' organization that owner Bob McNair would not sign off on any free agents "who (have) participated in protests or are likely to." In fact, Solomon passes along that there are "many who believe if McNair could field a team with all-white, all-conforming all-pro talent, he would."