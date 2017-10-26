Player Page

Eric Reid | Defensive Back | #35

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 213
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (18) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Two NFL agents told the Houston Chronicle that the Texans "aren't interested" in any players who have knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
We posted this blurb under S Eric Reid because he is a free agent who knelt during the anthem. Per the Chronicle's Jerome Solomon, "it is considered to be understood" within the Texans' organization that owner Bob McNair would not sign off on any free agents "who (have) participated in protests or are likely to." In fact, Solomon passes along that there are "many who believe if McNair could field a team with all-white, all-conforming all-pro talent, he would." Mar 5 - 6:13 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 135314670.00.0200100400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013SF 166215770.00.045402001100000
2014SF 15357420.00.031380000700000
2015SF 166011711.033.0000001700000
2016SF 104814620.00.01130001500000
2017SF 135314670.00.0200100400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10CAR3250.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@SEA5270.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@WAS0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22DAL4040.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@PHI3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5ARZ2350.00.0100000100000
10Nov 12NYG7180.00.0000100100000
12Nov 26SEA7070.00.0100000100000
13Dec 3@CHI4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@HOU1340.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17TEN6280.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24JAC5050.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@LAR6060.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jimmy Garoppolo
2C.J. Beathard
3Nick Mullens
RB1Matt Breida
2Joe Williams
3Raheem Mostert
4Jeremy McNichols
GLB1Matt Breida
2Joe Williams
3RB1Matt Breida
2Joe Williams
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Malcolm Johnson
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Trent Taylor
3Kendrick Bourne
4Max McCaffrey
5Aaron Burbridge
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3Victor Bolden
4DeAndre Carter
WR31Trent Taylor
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Cole Hikutini
4Cole Wick
LT1Joe Staley
2Darrell Williams
3Pace Murphy
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Zane Beadles
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Erik Magnuson
RG1Josh Garnett
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
3Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
 

 