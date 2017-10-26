Welcome,
Player Page
Weather
Roster
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
George Kittle
(TE)
Louis Murphy
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eric Reid | Defensive Back | #35
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/10/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 213
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (18) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Two NFL agents told the Houston Chronicle that the Texans "aren't interested" in any players who have knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
We posted this blurb under S Eric Reid because he is a free agent who knelt during the anthem. Per the Chronicle's Jerome Solomon, "it is considered to be understood" within the Texans' organization that owner Bob McNair would not sign off on any free agents "who (have) participated in protests or are likely to." In fact, Solomon passes along that there are "many who believe if McNair could field a team with all-white, all-conforming all-pro talent, he would."
Mar 5 - 6:13 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
The 49ers are converting S Eric Reid to linebacker.
Reid has played 58 snaps at weak-side linebacker over the past two weeks, starting Week 7. Reid began the year as an every-down player at strong safety before injuring his knee. He missed Weeks 3-5. Jaquiski Tartt won Reid's job while he was sidelined. "This is my contract year, so when they broke the news to me, I wondered what the reasoning was to make the move," Reid said. "Right now I just trust the film I have at safety is good enough to enter free agency with, and now I’ll get some film at linebacker, as well." Reid said he's been given no assurances for 2018 by the 49ers.
Thu, Oct 26, 2017 05:21:00 PM
Source:
San Jose Mercury News
CSN Bay Area doesn’t expect the 49ers to extend contract-year S Eric Reid.
Reid missed six games to injury last year, and is out multiple weeks with a PCL issue. He's a questionable fit in DC Robert Saleh's scheme, where he's limited to strong safety. The 49ers may view Reid as expendable with Jaquiski Tartt signed through 2018. With Carlos Hyde and Daniel Kilgore in contract years, Reid could be allowed to walk in free agency.
Sat, Oct 7, 2017 03:36:00 PM
Source:
NBC Sports Bay Area
49ers SS Eric Reid (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks.
Reid is dealing with a PCL issue, and coach Kyle Shanahan said he's definitely out for Week 3 against the Rams and likely longer. Jaquiski Tartt is expected to take over as the starter, but he's dealing with a neck injury.
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 08:09:00 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Texans to shun players who knelt for anthem?
Mar 5 - 6:13 PM
49ers converting S Eric Reid to linebacker
Thu, Oct 26, 2017 05:21:00 PM
49ers could move on from Eric Reid
Sat, Oct 7, 2017 03:36:00 PM
49ers SS Reid (knee) to miss multiple weeks
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 08:09:00 PM
More Eric Reid Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(4276)
2
J. Landry
MIA
(3574)
3
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(2359)
4
D. Bryant
DAL
(2181)
5
S. Barkley
CLG
(2147)
6
D. Lewis
NE
(2108)
7
A. Rodgers
GB
(1920)
8
R. Quinn
MIA
(1862)
9
O. Beckham
NYG
(1851)
10
D. Brees
NO
(1812)
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
13
53
14
67
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SF
16
62
15
77
0.0
0
.0
4
54
0
2
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
15
35
7
42
0.0
0
.0
3
138
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
16
60
11
71
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
7
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
10
48
14
62
0.0
0
.0
1
13
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2017
SF
13
53
14
67
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
CAR
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@SEA
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@WAS
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
DAL
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
ARZ
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
NYG
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
SEA
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@CHI
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@HOU
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
TEN
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
JAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@LAR
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jimmy Garoppolo
2
C.J. Beathard
3
Nick Mullens
RB
1
Matt Breida
2
Joe Williams
3
Raheem Mostert
4
Jeremy McNichols
GLB
1
Matt Breida
2
Joe Williams
3RB
1
Matt Breida
2
Joe Williams
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
2
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
Sidelined
Pierre Garcon (neck) is on track for OTAs.
There was some concern over Garcon's status as a 31-year-old coming off a neck injury. He's expected to be cleared for the 49ers' offseason program and isn't a cut candidate despite a $9M-plus cap number. Garcon was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before going down in Week 8. With a full year as the No. 1 receiver in a Jimmy Garoppolo offense, Garcon's stock is on the rise entering 2018.
Jan 7
2
Trent Taylor
3
Kendrick Bourne
4
Max McCaffrey
5
Aaron Burbridge
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Victor Bolden
4
DeAndre Carter
WR3
1
Trent Taylor
TE
1
George Kittle
2
Garrett Celek
3
Cole Hikutini
4
Cole Wick
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
Darrell Williams
3
Pace Murphy
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Zane Beadles
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Erik Magnuson
RG
1
Josh Garnett
RT
1
Trent Brown
Sidelined
49ers RT Trent Brown (shoulder, IR) will need 5-6 months to fully recover from surgery.
It means Brown will miss all of OTAs. Brown had been playing through a torn labrum since November, but the 49ers wanted to get started on his rehab as soon as possible. Brown will need to avoid setbacks to be ready for training camp.
Dec 16
2
Garry Gilliam
3
Andrew Lauderdale
K
1
Robbie Gould
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
Evan Silva identifies this year's Top 100 NFL Free Agents.
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2018
Mar 5
»
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
»
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
»
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
»
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
»
RapSheet: Earl Thomas 'firmly in' SEA's plans
»
DeMarcus Lawrence signs $17.1M franchise tag
»
NFL raises salary cap another $10M to $177.2M
»
Beat writer 'believes' Jaguars let A-Rob walk
»
Texans to shun players who knelt for anthem?
»
Le'Veon likely to skip 2nd straight camp
»
Falcons re-sign K Matt Bryant to 3-year deal
»
One team has Lamar Jackson as QB2 in draft
»
Report: Military man advised against Kap deal
»
Jets 'Plan B' may be Bridgewater and McCown
»
Report: Rams to tag either Joyner or Watkins
»
Free agent CB Shields visiting Rams Tuesday
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
