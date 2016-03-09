D.J. Swearinger | Defensive Back | #36

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bryant to receive record $1.05M salary in '17
Duensing departs game with apparent injury
Scherzer (finger) to throw another BP round
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
DeSclafani (elbow) nearing his Cactus debut
Profar suffered a jammed left finger in WBC
Cashner shut down again with biceps trouble
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts take $2.5M flier on Barkevious Mingo
Browns to release Robert Griffin III
Report: Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo
Russell Okung lands monster deal with Chargers
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
Eddie Lacy visiting the Seahawks and Vikings
Free agent ILB Gerald Hodges visiting Chiefs
Saints keep Nick Fairley with four-year deal
Ravens put pen to paper with Danny Woodhead
Ravens pick up Mike Wallace's option for 2017
Bills sign swiss-army-knife DB Micah Hyde
Vikes let RFA Charles Johnson hit open market
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Taj Gibson starting over Domantas Sabonis
Malone wants to play Jamal Murray more
J.R. Smith (thumb) available off the bench
Tobias Harris (knee) will play on Thursday
Brook Lopez (ankle) ruled out for Friday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) practices Thursday
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against the Clips
Danilo Gallinari does some on-court work
Nikola Jokic (flu) still isn't practicing yet
Nicolas Batum (ankle) is probable for Friday
Hoiberg: Joffrey Lauvergne still in rotation
Dwyane Wade goes through Thursday practice
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Carey Price out with the flu Thursday night
Red Wings activate Jimmy Howard
Sens will start Mike Condon against Coyotes
Rick Nash (UBI) won't play Thursday night
Henrik Lundqvist out Thursday due to LBI
Kyle Turris may miss rest of road trip
Patric Hornqvist is dealing with a concussion
Evgeni Malkin picks up Gordie Howe hat trick
Brad Marchand scores twice in win over DET
Craig Anderson ties franchise record for wins
Nick Bonino scores hat trick in win over Jets
David Krejci nets 2G, 1A in win over Detroit
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
David Ragan not at his best in Vegas
Paul Menard rides a six-race Vegas streak
Michael McDowell hopes to rebound in Vegas
Las Vegas gets a second date in 2018
3 30-something results in 3 races for Whitt
Four Vegas wins for Jimmie Johnson
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defense hit by injuries
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
D.J. Swearinger | Defensive Back | #36
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/1/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 205
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (57) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2017: Signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins signed FS D.J. Swearinger, formerly of the Cardinals, to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
The post-McCloughan Redskins' signings have underwhelmed to this point, but this is a potentially very good one. Still only 25 years old despite entering his fifth NFL season, Swearinger had a breakout 2016 campaign in Arizona with three interceptions as a 12-game starter, earning positive grades both in pass coverage and run defense from Pro Football Focus. A hard hitter in the back end, Swearinger will be an enforcer next to SS Su'a Cravens.
Mar 9 - 5:14 PM
Source:
John Keim on Twitter
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune believes the Bears will have interest in free agent S D.J. Swearinger.
Swearinger was one of the better safeties in the league last year, earning PFF's eight-highest grade out of 91 qualifiers. He's sure to attract widespread interest, but we're guessing the Cardinals will make a strong push to re-sign him. Retaining Swearinger will become particularly important for Arizona if Tony Jefferson departs, as many are expecting.
Mar 7 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
With DE Calais Campbell and SS Tony Jefferson expected to leave, the Cardinals' priority is now to re-sign free agents S D.J. Swearinger and TE Jermaine Gresham.
The Arizona Republic expects Jefferson to command $7-10 million annually, and Campbell to exceed the $11 million annual average he made with the Cards. Swearinger, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2016 in the desert and will be cheaper for Arizona to retain. Gresham is still only 28 years old, even though it seems like he should be 35. He took on an increased role in the passing game last year.
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Cardinals extended an original-pick tender to restricted free agent S D.J. Swearinger.
The tender is worth $1.671 million. Signed in December, Swearinger held his own in extended action over the final month of the season. He will be an important reserve for a team which is losing several pieces in the secondary.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:37:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
Mar 9 - 5:14 PM
D.J. Swearinger could be on Bears' radar
Mar 7 - 12:44 PM
Swearinger, Gresham now Cardinals priorities
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Cardinals give Swearinger low tender
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:37:00 PM
More D.J. Swearinger Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3996)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3717)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3394)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2816)
5
B. Marshall
NYG
(2690)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2639)
7
D. Jackson
TB
(2599)
8
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2546)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(2297)
10
S. Gilmore
NE
(2219)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
16
58
8
66
2.0
13
6.5
3
13
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
HOU
16
54
16
70
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
52
22
74
1.0
8
8.0
2
31
0
1
0
3
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
11
16
3
19
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
16
58
8
66
2.0
13
6.5
3
13
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
6
1
7
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
12
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
6
0
6
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden hinted the team is looking for an upgrade at running back.
"When you get a great one, it makes a team different," Gruden said. "And it takes a team from a pretender to an immediate contender. We’re all looking for that." Rob Kelley was solid once he became the starter in 2016, but he is not the level of running back Gruden is talking about. Gruden did say he expects Kelley to "get better and better," but it would not be surprising if Washington takes a back early in the draft.
Mar 4
2
Chris Thompson
3
Matt Jones
4
Keith Marshall
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Maurice Harris
3
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
Josh Doctson (Achilles') has progressed to running receiver drills.
In a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, Doctson is seen doing some ladder drills and route-running at Redskins Park. Doctson didn't look to be running at full speed, but it's certainly progress. Coach Jay Gruden had hoped February would bring more results in Doctson's rehab, and it appears the sophomore is on track for OTAs. If DeSean Jackson and/or Pierre Garcon leave as free agents, and Doctson can stay healthy, he could be in for a big year-two leap.
Feb 24
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Derek Carrier
5
Wes Saxton
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Ronald Patrick
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Colts take $2.5M flier on Barkevious Mingo
»
Browns to release Robert Griffin III
»
Report: Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo
»
Russell Okung lands monster deal with Chargers
»
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
»
Eddie Lacy visiting the Seahawks and Vikings
»
Free agent ILB Gerald Hodges visiting Chiefs
»
Saints keep Nick Fairley with four-year deal
»
Ravens put pen to paper with Danny Woodhead
»
Ravens pick up Mike Wallace's option for 2017
»
Bills sign swiss-army-knife DB Micah Hyde
»
Vikes let RFA Charles Johnson hit open market
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved