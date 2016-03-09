Player Page

D.J. Swearinger | Defensive Back | #36

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (57) / HOU
Redskins signed FS D.J. Swearinger, formerly of the Cardinals, to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
The post-McCloughan Redskins' signings have underwhelmed to this point, but this is a potentially very good one. Still only 25 years old despite entering his fifth NFL season, Swearinger had a breakout 2016 campaign in Arizona with three interceptions as a 12-game starter, earning positive grades both in pass coverage and run defense from Pro Football Focus. A hard hitter in the back end, Swearinger will be an enforcer next to SS Su'a Cravens. Mar 9 - 5:14 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ16588662.0136.53130000800000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013HOU165416700.00.0100001400000
2014HOU165222741.088.02310103600000
2015ARZ11163190.00.0000201100000
2016ARZ16588662.0136.53130000800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TB0000.00.0100000100000
3Sep 25@BUF3250.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2LAR1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF6171.00.0000000100000
6Oct 17NYJ4040.00.01120000200000
7Oct 23SEA3030.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@CAR4370.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SF3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@MIN3140.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@ATL7070.00.0110000200000
13Dec 4WAS3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@MIA6060.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NO3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@SEA5160.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@LAR6061.01313.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Kendal Thompson
WR21Josh Doctson
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Reggie Diggs
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Derek Carrier
5Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 