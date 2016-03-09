D.J. Swearinger | Defensive Back | #36 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (25) / 9/1/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 205 College: South Carolina Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (57) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Redskins signed FS D.J. Swearinger, formerly of the Cardinals, to a three-year, $13.5 million contract. The post-McCloughan Redskins' signings have underwhelmed to this point, but this is a potentially very good one. Still only 25 years old despite entering his fifth NFL season, Swearinger had a breakout 2016 campaign in Arizona with three interceptions as a 12-game starter, earning positive grades both in pass coverage and run defense from Pro Football Focus. A hard hitter in the back end, Swearinger will be an enforcer next to SS Su'a Cravens. Source: John Keim on Twitter

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune believes the Bears will have interest in free agent S D.J. Swearinger. Swearinger was one of the better safeties in the league last year, earning PFF's eight-highest grade out of 91 qualifiers. He's sure to attract widespread interest, but we're guessing the Cardinals will make a strong push to re-sign him. Retaining Swearinger will become particularly important for Arizona if Tony Jefferson departs, as many are expecting. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter

With DE Calais Campbell and SS Tony Jefferson expected to leave, the Cardinals' priority is now to re-sign free agents S D.J. Swearinger and TE Jermaine Gresham. The Arizona Republic expects Jefferson to command $7-10 million annually, and Campbell to exceed the $11 million annual average he made with the Cards. Swearinger, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2016 in the desert and will be cheaper for Arizona to retain. Gresham is still only 28 years old, even though it seems like he should be 35. He took on an increased role in the passing game last year. Source: Arizona Republic