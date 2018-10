James White and Kenjon Barner will be the Patriots' only active running backs on Monday Night Football in Buffalo.

Sony Michel (MCL) was ruled out on Sunday, and the Patriots did not sign a free agent running back before Monday's game as many expected they would. Barner logged ten carries in last week's win over the Bears and could have an expanded Monday night role, especially if the Patriots jump out to a big lead. They are two-touchdown favorites at Buffalo's New Era Field.