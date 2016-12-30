Player Page

Denard Robinson | Running Back | #16

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 213
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (135) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Free agent RB Denard Robinson will participate in Bears rookie minicamp.
It's the first we've heard of "Shoelace" since his Jaguars contract expired. The converted quarterback has been a comprehensive bust as a runner, offering nothing between the tackles and surprisingly little in space. Robinson turns 27 in September. May 11 - 8:14 PM
Source: Rich Campbell on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013JAC1620664.13.30000.0.000288000
2014JAC1313558244.84.324231249.55.40020000
2015JAC136725319.53.8012116412.67.800154000
2016JAC134114411.13.5003221.77.300013000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB372.3000.0000000
2Sep 18@LAC177.00177.0000000
3Sep 25BAL00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2IND00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@CHI00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23OAK00.0000.0000000
8Oct 27@TEN00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@KC00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13HOU00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@DET3217.00144.0000000
12Nov 27@BUF13393.0000.00013000
13Dec 4DEN17533.1011111.0000000
17Jan 1@IND4174.3000.0000000

