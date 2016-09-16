Player Page

T.J. McDonald | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 217
College: USC
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (71) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
NFL suspended free agent SS T.J. McDonald the first eight games of 2017.
The suspension stems from his 2016 DUI. McDonald recently visited Miami, but hasn't had much free agent interest. The eight-game ban is a major hit to his chances of signing with a team. McDonald wouldn't count against the 53-man roster until Week 9 if he lands a contract. Mar 29 - 5:34 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR165014641.066.0200000600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAR10448521.099.01-20000400000
2014LAR1684211052.0136.51200100700000
2015LAR113924631.066.0000101100000
2016LAR165014641.066.0200000600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF8080.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SEA1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TB3031.066.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ARZ1010.00.0100000200000
5Oct 9BUF5050.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@DET1340.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NYG4040.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6CAR2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NYJ2240.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20MIA2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NO7070.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@NE2350.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11ATL3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15@SEA3250.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SF3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1ARZ3250.00.0100000100000

