Marquise Goodwin | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 179
College: Texas
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (78) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
The Redskins have reportedly shown interest in free agent Marquise Goodwin.
A track star who happens to make his money playing football, Goodwin would be an uninspiring replacement for DeSean Jackson, to say the least. The Redskins seem to be pushing in their chips on Jay Gruden's offensive system while severely downsizing their talent. The Washington Post reports the Skins have also shown interest in free agents DT Terrell McClain and WR Andre Holmes. Mar 7 - 8:36 PM
Source: Washington Post
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF152943128.714.91300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013BUF121728323.616.6033131.14.3001351000
2014BUF101424.242.00038.82.700084000
2015BUF222412.012.00000.0.000033000
2016BUF152943128.714.91300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL00.0000.0000000
2Sep 15NYJ211256.0100.0000000
3Sep 25ARZ166.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@NE11212.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@LAR2136.5100.0000000
6Oct 16SF22211.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@MIA49323.3100.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA44310.8000.0000000
11Nov 20@CIN2157.5000.0000000
12Nov 27JAC2136.5000.0000000
13Dec 4@OAK4358.8000.0000000
14Dec 11PIT00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18CLE34314.3000.0000000
16Dec 24MIA11616.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@NYJ188.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Ryan Lindley
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Josh McCown
6Bryan Bennett
7G.J. Kinne
8Austin Davis
9Johnny Manziel
10Jerrod Johnson
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Ryan Williams
13Seth Lobato
14Tim Tebow
15Brad Sorensen
16Pat Devlin
17Matt Blanchard
18Dan LeFevour
19Austin Trainor
20McLeod Bethel-Thompson
21R.J. Archer
22Dylan Thompson
23Cody Fajardo
24Shane Carden
25Griffin Neal
26Marquise Williams
27Max Wittek
28Joe Licata
29Jerry Lovelocke
30Chase Rettig
31Chandler Harnish
32Dalyn Williams
33Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Jamaal Charles
3DuJuan Harris
4Joseph Randle
5Rashad Jennings
6Orleans Darkwa
7Dominique Williams
8Joique Bell
9Toby Gerhart
10Jhurell Pressley
11LaMichael James
12Alonzo Harris
13Anthony Dixon
14Josh Harris
15Zac Stacy
16Brandon Ross
17Stevan Ridley
18Keshawn Hill
19LaVance Taylor
20Jerome Smith
21Jahwan Edwards
22Ross Scheuerman
23Kenneth Harper
24Jawon Chisholm
25Isaiah Pead
26Dan Herron
27Michael Dyer
28Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Orleans Darkwa
3Jamaal Charles
4Mike Tolbert
5Toby Gerhart
6DuJuan Harris
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4James Starks
5Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Tommy Bohanon
3Ryan Mueller
4Derrick Coleman
5Joe Don Duncan
6Erik Lorig
7Emil Igwenagu
8Jorvorskie Lane
9Mike Tolbert
10James Casey
11John Conner
12Zach Boren
13Kiero Small
14J.C. Copeland
15Joey Iosefa
16Blake Renaud
17Alstevis Squirewell
18Jordan Campbell
19Patrick Skov
20Soma Vainuku
21Brad Smelley
22Sam Bergen
23Nikita Whitlock
24Sione Houma
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Torrey Smith
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Jerome Simpson
6Tyler Davis
7Hakeem Nicks
8Douglas McNeil
9Stevie Johnson
10Kyle Prater
11Josh Morgan
12Jacoby Ford
13Dwayne Bowe
14James Jones
15Preston Parker
16Greg Little
17Kris Durham
18Greg Salas
19Keshawn Martin
20Kain Colter
21DeAndre Reaves
22Miles Austin
23Reggie Dunn
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Nick Harwell
27Ben Edwards
28T.J. Graham
29Damaris Johnson
30Nate Washington
31Josh Lenz
32Damian Williams
33Robert Herron
34Solomon Patton
35Ricky Collins
36Jaxon Shipley
37Joshua Stangby
38Zach D'Orazio
39Kenzel Doe
40Jared Dangerfield
41Tevin Reese
42Issac Blakeney
43Terrell Sinkfield
44Richard Mullaney
45Duke Williams
46David Porter
47Quinshad Davis
48Rashaun Simonise
49Reece Horn
50Chandler Worthy
51L'Damian Washington
52Tyler Murphy
53Marquez Clark
54Josh Harper
55Travis Labhart
56Donatella Luckett
57Marlon Moore
58Josh Stewart
59Jarrett Boykin
60Lance Lewis
61Joseph Anderson
62Jeff Beathard
63DaVaris Daniels
64Tyler McDonald
65Ezell Ruffin
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Riley Cooper
5Victor Cruz
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Ace Sanders
10Onterio McCalebb
11Griff Whalen
12Emory Blake
13A.J. Jenkins
14Austin Pettis
15Ryan Broyles
16Kevin Smith
17R.J. Harris
18Ryan Whalen
19Joe Morgan
20Jacoby Jones
21Nathan Palmer
22Tandon Doss
23Mike Brown
24Andre Debose
25Shakim Phillips
26DeVier Posey
27Mike Williams
28Jay Lee
29Devante Davis
30Jimmie Hunt
31Devon Wylie
32Reggie Bell
33Valdez Showers
34Amir Carlisle
35Phil Bates
36Marcus Harris
37Clyde Gates
38Kadron Boone
39Isiah Ferguson
40Daniel Rodriguez
41A.J. Cruz
42James Butler
43Milton Williams III
44Michael Preston
45Ryan Lankford
46Durron Neal
47David Glidden
48Kieran Duncan
49Jarvis Turner
50T.J. Thorpe
51Michael Bennett
52Paul Browning
53Austin Willis
54Jeremy Butler
55Kashif Moore
56Kenbrell Thompkins
57Tom Nelson
58Leonard Hankerson
59Titus Davis
60Andre Davis
61Demetrius Wilson
62Josh Reese
63DiAndre Campbell
64Trevor Harman
65Stephen Hill
66Saalim Hakim
67Juron Criner
68Chris King
69Trindon Holliday
70Levi Norwood
71Ed Williams
72Danny Anthrop
73Marken Michel
74Christion Jones
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Andrew Quarless
11Matt Spaeth
12Kyle Miller
13Dominique Jones
14Nic Jacobs
15Chase Ford
16Bruce Miller
17Nick Kasa
18Chase Dixon
19Richard Gordon
20Brian Parker
21Orson Charles
22Justice Cunningham
23Steve Maneri
24David Paulson
25Cameron Clear
26Casey Pierce
27Mike McFarland
28D.J. Williams
29Rob Blanchflower
30Jacob Maxwell
31Chase Coffman
32Gerald Christian
33Jake Murphy
34Rory Anderson
35Ryan Taylor
36Konrad Reuland
37Brett Brackett
38Michael Egnew
39Adrien Robinson
40John Peters
41Jay Rome
42Braxton Deaver
43M.J. McFarland
44Clayton Echard
45Brandon Barden
46Kevin Greene
47Gerell Robinson
48Jack Tabb
49Arthur Lynch
50Dan Light
51Jordan Thompson
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Ryan Clady
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Kyle Roberts
8Micah Hatchie
9Jason Fox
10Takoby Cofield
11Tyson Chandler
12Lars Hanson
13Garry Williams
14Cameron Jefferson
15David Hedelin
16Taylor Fallin
17John Weidenaar
18Vince Kowalski
19Andrew McDonald
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Antoine Everett
3Edawn Coughman
4Ben Heenan
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Darren Keyton
11Adrian Bellard
12Tanner Hawkinson
13Al Bond
14Chris Watt
15Lene Maiava
16Jamison Lalk
17Brian Folkerts
18Matthew Masifilo
19Alex Cooper
20Garrick Mayweather
C1Nick Mangold
2Manuel Ramirez
3Julian Vandervelde
4Mitchell Bell
5Marcus Henry
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Barrett Jones
11Dalton Freeman
12Brian De La Puente
13Ben Clarke
14Dillon Farrell
15Reese Dismukes
16Braxston Cave
17Robert Kugler
18Quinton Schooley
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4D.J. Fluker
5Jared Smith
6Paul Fanaika
7Leon Brown
8Avery Young
9Garrett Gilkey
10Geoff Schwartz
11Cyril Lemon
12Darrion Weems
13Kitt O'Brien
14Shahbaz Ahmed
15Trip Thurman
16Antoine McClain
17Adam Replogle
18Malcolm Bunche
19Ryker Mathews
20Boston Stiverson
21Terran Vaughn
22Donovan Williams
23Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Erik Pears
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Khalif Barnes
6Adrian Bellard
7Bryce Harris
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Nick Folk
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Dan Carpenter
7Corey Acosta
8Giorgio Tavecchio
9Marshall Morgan
10Andrew Furney
11Justin Manton
12Carey Spear
13Billy Cundiff
14Jaden Oberkrom
15Brandon Bogotay
16Zach Hocker
17Kyle Brindza
18Taylor Bertolet
19Brad Craddock
20Shaun Suisham
21Shayne Graham
22Ty Long
23Tom Obarski
 

 