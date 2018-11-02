NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Robert Alford | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 186
College: Southeastern Louisiana
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (60) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Falcons released CB Robert Alford.
The move frees up $7.9 million in cap space. Alford signed a "four-year, $38 million" extension in Dec. 2016 but ended up lasting only two more seasons in Atlanta. Alford was largely healthy over the past two years, missing just one game with an ankle issue, but his play tailed off dramatically in 2018 after a solid 2017. Although he's now on the wrong side of 30, Alford will probably get another starting opportunity on the open market. Feb 5 - 6:09 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2018ATL15437500.00.00000001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ATL162812400.00.0200101700000
2014ATL10247310.00.032100001100000
2015ATL15458530.00.027611001500000
2016ATL165011610.00.023410001900000
2017ATL16608680.00.01000002000000
2018ATL15437500.00.00000001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 6@PHI4040.00.0000000200000
2Sep 16CAR1010.00.0000000200000
3Sep 23NO1010.00.0000000000000
4Sep 30CIN3140.00.0000000100000
5Oct 7@PIT2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 14TB3030.00.0000000100000
7Oct 22NYG2240.00.0000000000000
10Nov 11@CLE3250.00.0000000000000
11Nov 18DAL4150.00.0000000200000
12Nov 22@NO2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 2BAL5050.00.0000000000000
14Dec 9@GB4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 16ARZ1010.00.0000000200000
16Dec 23@CAR5050.00.0000000000000
17Dec 30@TB3030.00.0000000100000

