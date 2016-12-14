Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Drew Brees
(QB)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
John Robinson-Woodgett
(RB)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Terron Armstead | Tackle | #72
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/23/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 304
College:
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (75) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/3/2016: Signed a six-year, $65.25 million contract. The deal contains $25 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints LT Terron Armstead will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Monday.
Lions LT Taylor Decker suffered a similar injury last week. Both are expected to miss 4-6 months. Injuries have dogged Armstead throughout his career including last season when knee and hip ailments limited him to just seven games. It's a big loss for Drew Brees and the entire Saints offense. First-round rookie Ryan Ramczyk is the leading in-house candidate to replace Armstead on the blind side.
Jun 16 - 1:17 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Saints restructured LT Terron Armstead's contract.
Armstead's $5 million roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, giving the Saints $4 million in cap relief, relief they could use to sign Malcolm Butler to an offer sheet. Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the league when he is on the field, but he was limited to seven games last year and has not played more than 14 in a season to this point in his career.
Mar 23 - 8:43 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Saints placed LT Terron Armstead (leg, hip) on injured reserve.
Armstead suffered a setback in his return last week. He missed 6-of-13 games but was effective when healthy, grading as a top-15 tackle at PFF. Andrus Peat will close out the season on Drew Brees' blind side. Armstead should be fine for 2017 OTAs.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 06:04:00 PM
Saints LT Terron Armstead (knee, quad) is questionable for Week 14.
Armstead only got in two limited practices this week. He'll likely be a game-time decision against the Bucs. Andrus Peat will start if Armstead is held out.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 05:30:00 PM
Armstead (torn labrum) to miss 4-6 months
Jun 16 - 1:17 PM
Saints LT Armstead restructures contract
Mar 23 - 8:43 AM
Saints send LT Terron Armstead to IR
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 06:04:00 PM
Terron Armstead up in the air for Sunday
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 05:30:00 PM
More Terron Armstead Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
NO
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Garrett Grayson
4
Ryan Nassib
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Travaris Cadet
5
Daniel Lasco
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
5
Travin Dural
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill (leg) is expected to resume running soon.
Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Hill is "progressing well" in his recovery from a broken fibula. Hill probably won't be ready for OTAs but should be fine by training camp. Coby Fleener remains the lead tight end in New Orleans, though Hill was starting to cut into his workload before he got hurt last year.
Mar 24
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
John Phillips
5
Clay Harbor
LT
1
Terron Armstead
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints LT Terron Armstead will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Monday.
Lions LT Taylor Decker suffered a similar injury last week. Both are expected to miss 4-6 months. Injuries have dogged Armstead throughout his career including last season when knee and hip ailments limited him to just seven games. It's a big loss for Drew Brees and the entire Saints offense. First-round rookie Ryan Ramczyk is the leading in-house candidate to replace Armstead on the blind side.
Jun 16
2
Ryan Ramczyk
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Max Unger
Sidelined
Saints C Max Unger (Lisfranc) said he's aiming for a Week 1 return.
Unger required foot surgery in May and was initially billed questionable for the start of the season. That talk has quieted down considerably, with coach Sean Payton saying last month that he expects Unger to be back late in the preseason. Unger doesn't require preseason work as a ninth-year veteran, but it would be nice. Either way, it sounds like he'll be ready for real games.
Jun 14
2
Jack Allen
3
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
3
Khalif Barnes
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
Bryce Harris
3
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
