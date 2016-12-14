Terron Armstead | Tackle | #72 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (25) / 7/23/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 304 College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (75) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 5/3/2016: Signed a six-year, $65.25 million contract. The deal contains $25 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints LT Terron Armstead will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Monday. Lions LT Taylor Decker suffered a similar injury last week. Both are expected to miss 4-6 months. Injuries have dogged Armstead throughout his career including last season when knee and hip ailments limited him to just seven games. It's a big loss for Drew Brees and the entire Saints offense. First-round rookie Ryan Ramczyk is the leading in-house candidate to replace Armstead on the blind side. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Saints restructured LT Terron Armstead's contract. Armstead's $5 million roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, giving the Saints $4 million in cap relief, relief they could use to sign Malcolm Butler to an offer sheet. Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the league when he is on the field, but he was limited to seven games last year and has not played more than 14 in a season to this point in his career. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Saints placed LT Terron Armstead (leg, hip) on injured reserve. Armstead suffered a setback in his return last week. He missed 6-of-13 games but was effective when healthy, grading as a top-15 tackle at PFF. Andrus Peat will close out the season on Drew Brees' blind side. Armstead should be fine for 2017 OTAs.