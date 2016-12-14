Player Page

Terron Armstead | Tackle | #72

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/23/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 304
College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (75) / NO
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints LT Terron Armstead will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Monday.
Lions LT Taylor Decker suffered a similar injury last week. Both are expected to miss 4-6 months. Injuries have dogged Armstead throughout his career including last season when knee and hip ailments limited him to just seven games. It's a big loss for Drew Brees and the entire Saints offense. First-round rookie Ryan Ramczyk is the leading in-house candidate to replace Armstead on the blind side. Jun 16 - 1:17 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NO 60000.00.0000000000000
2014NO 140000.00.0000000000000
2015NO 131010.00.0000000000000
2016NO 70000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Garrett Grayson
4Ryan Nassib
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Travaris Cadet
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
5Travin Dural
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4John Phillips
5Clay Harbor
LT1Terron Armstead
2Ryan Ramczyk
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
3Khalif Barnes
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
3John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 