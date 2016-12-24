Rex Burkhead | Running Back | #33 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (26) / 7/2/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 210 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (190) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2013: Signed a four-year, $2,368,028 contract. The deal included a $102,200 signing bonus. 2016: $675,000, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rex Burkhead rushed 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns and caught 2-of-2 targets for 25 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens. It was a thrilling effort for Burkhead -- particularly if you played him in DFS -- because he was a true workhorse, dominating the Bengals' backfield en route to 29 touches while No. 2 back Cedric Peerman handled only six. Burkhead gashed the Ravens between the tackles, scored twice in short yardage, and turned his two targets into gains of 12 and 13 in the passing game. An impending free agent, this was an excellent showcase game for the long-underrated Burkhead, who has been typecast as a special teamer in Cincinnati. Burkhead is worth rostering in Dynasty leagues to see where he lands in the offseason.

Rex Burkhead rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 5-of-6 passes for 28 yards in Week 16 against the Texans. Burkhead played ahead of Jeremy Hill, who saw just 13 snaps. He surprisingly didn't have a bigger role in the pass game with Tyler Eifert out. With Hill struggling and not fully healthy, Burkhead should remain involved in offense for Week 17 against the Ravens.

Rex Burkhead rushed seven times for 32 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for 18 yards Week 15 against the Steelers. Burkhead came up with a big 18-yard grab early in the game, and he got a series to himself in the second quarter. Burkhead looked good on several carries on that drive, but he was stuffed at the four-yard line and dropped a pass in the flat on the next play. With the offense sputtering after halftime, Burkhead was limited to just nine total yards. Taking on a surprisingly large chunk of Giovani Bernard's old role, Burkhead is a viable starter in deeper PPR leagues.