Rex Burkhead | Running Back | #33

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 210
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (190) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Rex Burkhead rushed 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns and caught 2-of-2 targets for 25 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.
It was a thrilling effort for Burkhead -- particularly if you played him in DFS -- because he was a true workhorse, dominating the Bengals' backfield en route to 29 touches while No. 2 back Cedric Peerman handled only six. Burkhead gashed the Ravens between the tackles, scored twice in short yardage, and turned his two targets into gains of 12 and 13 in the passing game. An impending free agent, this was an excellent showcase game for the long-underrated Burkhead, who has been typecast as a special teamer in Cincinnati. Burkhead is worth rostering in Dynasty leagues to see where he lands in the offseason. Jan 1 - 3:56 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN154722515.04.800151208.08.0001114000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013CIN100.0.00000.0.00000000
2014CIN99273.03.0017495.47.00000000
2015CIN1644.31.00010945.99.40110000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@PIT00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25DEN00.0000.00040000
4Sep 29MIA00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@DAL00.0000.00023000
6Oct 16@NE2168.0000.00015000
7Oct 23CLE4235.8011010.0000000
8Oct 30WAS00.0000.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20BUF00.0011414.00036000
12Nov 27@BAL5295.802199.5000000
13Dec 4PHI8384.804287.0010000
14Dec 11@CLE9455.00166.0000000
15Dec 18PIT7324.602189.0000000
16Dec 24@HOU12423.504256.3000000
17Jan 1BAL271194.4222512.5000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3Cedric Peerman
4Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Rex Burkhead
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Alex Erickson
3Cody Core
4Jake Kumerow
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3James Wright
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Kroft
2C.J. Uzomah
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Jake Fisher
LG1Christian Westerman
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Kevin Zeitler
RT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Eric Winston
K1Randy Bullock
 

 