Rex Burkhead | Running Back | #33

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
33-year-old Gore finishes with 1,025 yards
Howard sets Bears' new rookie rushing record
Miller (ankle) expected to play next week
Ertz explodes for 13/139/2 in season finale
LeGarrette Blount scores 18th TD of season
Shady McCoy diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
Wentz closes out first season with 2 TDs, win
Bilal Powell balls out in season-ending victory
Bradford sets completion percentage record
Out with a whimper: Smith Sr. held to 34 yds
Rex Burkhead explodes for 144 yards & 2 TDs
Brady rests after throwing for 3 TDs, 278 yds
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
Whiteside, Dragic, Winslow out Sunday vs. DET
Monta Ellis (ankle) will play Sunday vs. ORL
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Monday
Donatas Motiejunas nearing deal w/ Pelicans
Kristaps Porzingis not worried about Achilles
Hoiberg says Rajon Rondo has looked 'slow'
Nets to pursue Otto Porter in free agency?
Russell Westbrook drops 16th trip-dub of year
Enes Kanter scores 23 points in 25 minutes
Rudy Gobert scores 18 points with 13 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Dane Sanzenbacher
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
James Wright
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rex Burkhead | Running Back | #33
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/2/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 210
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (190) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2013: Signed a four-year, $2,368,028 contract. The deal included a $102,200 signing bonus. 2016: $675,000, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rex Burkhead rushed 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns and caught 2-of-2 targets for 25 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.
It was a thrilling effort for Burkhead -- particularly if you played him in DFS -- because he was a true workhorse, dominating the Bengals' backfield en route to 29 touches while No. 2 back Cedric Peerman handled only six. Burkhead gashed the Ravens between the tackles, scored twice in short yardage, and turned his two targets into gains of 12 and 13 in the passing game. An impending free agent, this was an excellent showcase game for the long-underrated Burkhead, who has been typecast as a special teamer in Cincinnati. Burkhead is worth rostering in Dynasty leagues to see where he lands in the offseason.
Jan 1 - 3:56 PM
Rex Burkhead rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 5-of-6 passes for 28 yards in Week 16 against the Texans.
Burkhead played ahead of Jeremy Hill, who saw just 13 snaps. He surprisingly didn't have a bigger role in the pass game with Tyler Eifert out. With Hill struggling and not fully healthy, Burkhead should remain involved in offense for Week 17 against the Ravens.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:29:00 PM
Rex Burkhead rushed seven times for 32 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for 18 yards Week 15 against the Steelers.
Burkhead came up with a big 18-yard grab early in the game, and he got a series to himself in the second quarter. Burkhead looked good on several carries on that drive, but he was stuffed at the four-yard line and dropped a pass in the flat on the next play. With the offense sputtering after halftime, Burkhead was limited to just nine total yards. Taking on a surprisingly large chunk of Giovani Bernard's old role, Burkhead is a viable starter in deeper PPR leagues.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:57:00 PM
Rex Burkhead rushed for a career-high 45 yards on nine carries while adding one catch for six yards on two targets Sunday in the Bengals' Week 14 win over the Browns.
Burkhead had a series to himself late in the first half but Jeremy Hill got most of the rushing work after that. With Giovani Bernard (ACL) done for the year, Burkhead has settled in as a solid change-of-pace option behind Hill. With that said, Burkhead is only worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues. He gets the Steelers in Week 15.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 05:46:00 PM
Rex Burkhead explodes for 144 yards & 2 TDs
Jan 1 - 3:56 PM
Rex Burkhead out snaps Jeremy Hill
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:29:00 PM
Rex Burkhead goes for 50 yards Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:57:00 PM
Burkhead tallies career-high 45 rushing yards
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 05:46:00 PM
More Rex Burkhead Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4922)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4279)
3
L. Bell
PIT
(4266)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(4265)
5
S. Ware
KC
(4166)
6
T. Riddick
DET
(3828)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3708)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3630)
9
B. Powell
NYJ
(3530)
10
J. Reed
WAS
(3498)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
15
47
225
15.0
4.8
0
0
15
120
8.0
8.0
0
0
1
114
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
CIN
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
9
9
27
3.0
3.0
0
1
7
49
5.4
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
4
4
.3
1.0
0
0
10
94
5.9
9.4
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
40
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
23
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
4
23
5.8
0
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
0
0
.0
0
1
14
14.0
0
0
36
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
5
29
5.8
0
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
8
38
4.8
0
4
28
7.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
9
45
5.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
7
32
4.6
0
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
12
42
3.5
0
4
25
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
27
119
4.4
2
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
Questionable
Jeremy Hill is one of the Bengals' inactives for Week 17 against the Ravens.
Rex Burkhead should operate as the Bengals' lead back with Tra Carson and Cedric Peerman behind him. Cincinnati's other Week 17 inactives are QB Jeff Driskel, LB Vontaze Burfict, OG Christian Westerman, TE Tyler Kroft, DT DeShawn Williams, and WR Jake Kumerow.
Jan 1
2
Rex Burkhead
3
Cedric Peerman
4
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
Sidelined
Bengals placed A.J. Green on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ending his season.
Green had already been ruled out for Week 17, so this just opens up a roster spot for OG Trey Hopkins, who was promoted from the practice squad. Green likely was healthy enough to suit up the final two weeks, but the Bengals decided to play it safe in a lost season. Green should be fully healthy for the offseason program, but he could make some waves after being clearly upset at the decision to sit him down the final two games. Green ends the season just 36 yards short of his sixth 1,000-yard season in a row.
Dec 31
2
Alex Erickson
3
Cody Core
4
Jake Kumerow
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
James Wright
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Kroft
2
C.J. Uzomah
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Jake Fisher
Sidelined
Bengals OT Jake Fisher (ankle) expects to be ready for Week 1.
Fisher had to be carted off the field during last week's preseason game, but it looks like he has avoided a serious injury. Fisher is expected to serve as a swing tackle this season.
Aug 22
LG
1
Christian Westerman
C
1
Russell Bodine
Questionable
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day.
"We’ll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time.
Oct 18
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
RT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
Sidelined
Bengals placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, ending his season.
All it really means is that he'll miss Week 17. Practice squad RB Tra Carson will take his spot on the active roster. Ogbuehi began the year at right tackle but was moved to the left side a few weeks ago with Andrew Whitworth shifting inside to left guard. Ogbuehi does not look like the future at either position, which could prompt the Bengals to keep impending free agent Whitworth around a bit longer.
Dec 30
2
Eric Winston
K
1
Randy Bullock
Headlines
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 17 fantasy football action as it happens.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
33-year-old Gore finishes with 1,025 yards
»
Howard sets Bears' new rookie rushing record
»
Miller (ankle) expected to play next week
»
Ertz explodes for 13/139/2 in season finale
»
LeGarrette Blount scores 18th TD of season
»
Shady McCoy diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
»
Wentz closes out first season with 2 TDs, win
»
Bilal Powell balls out in season-ending victory
»
Bradford sets completion percentage record
»
Out with a whimper: Smith Sr. held to 34 yds
»
Rex Burkhead explodes for 144 yards & 2 TDs
»
Brady rests after throwing for 3 TDs, 278 yds
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved