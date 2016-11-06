Player Page

Knile Davis | Running Back | #34

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 227
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (96) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Free agent RB Knile Davis is visiting the Steelers on Monday.
Free agent CB Coty Sensabaugh is also visiting. More name than game for quite some time, Davis was allowed to walk by the Chiefs. The Steelers, who have yet to re-sign free agent DeAngelo Williams, need depth behind Le'Veon Bell, but Davis would enter as a long-shot to crack the 53-man roster. Mar 20 - 1:30 PM
Source: Ed Bouchette on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC1118282.51.6005252.35.0000207000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013KC167024215.13.50411754.76.8001321100
2014KC1613446328.93.526161479.29.2012829100
2015KC1428725.12.6012241.712.0000603000
2016KC1118282.51.6005252.35.0000207000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU00.0000.00075000
3Sep 25NYJ00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@PIT1-2-2.002147.00051000
7Oct 20CHI21.5000.00018000
9Nov 6JAC3103.30177.0000000
10Nov 13@CAR00.0000.00021000
11Nov 20TB00.0000.00042000
12Nov 27@DEN362.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAC691.5000.0000000

