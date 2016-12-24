Christine Michael | Running Back | #32 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (26) / 11/9/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 220 College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (62) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Packers added Christine Michael to the injury report as questionable with a back injury. The timing suggests he suffered the injury late in the week. Michael did not touch the ball in limited snaps last week against Dallas, but his absence would still be a blow to an already banged-up offense. Ty Montgomery should dominate the backfield touches against the Falcons. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Christine Michael rushed ten times for 47 yards in the Packers' Wild Card win over the Giants. Michael didn’t touch the ball until a third-quarter drive where the Packers fed him four carries in a row and C-Mike picked up 27 yards, exploding to and through holes and flashing his always-tantalizing potential. Michael returned a kickoff out near the 40-yard line on Green Bay’s next possession, but was otherwise stymied on the ground. Michael will likely remain the Packers' change-of-pace back behind Ty Montgomery in the Divisional Round at Dallas.

Christine Michael had three carries for six yards and one catch for 10 yards in Week 17 against the Lions. Michael didn’t see the field until the final drive of the first half. He continued to play a limited change-of-pace role. Michael saw fewer snaps than both Aaron Ripkowski (36) and Ty Montgomery (35). He isn’t on the DFS radar for the first round of the playoffs.