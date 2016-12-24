Player Page

Christine Michael | Running Back | #32

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/9/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 220
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (62) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Packers added Christine Michael to the injury report as questionable with a back injury.
The timing suggests he suffered the injury late in the week. Michael did not touch the ball in limited snaps last week against Dallas, but his absence would still be a blow to an already banged-up offense. Ty Montgomery should dominate the backfield touches against the Falcons. Jan 21 - 1:33 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB1514858338.93.917221077.14.901164000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013SEA3187926.34.40000.0.00000000
2014SEA103417517.55.1001121.212.00000000
2015SEA85424330.44.5103162.05.30000000
2016GB1514858338.93.917221077.14.901164000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA15664.40252.5000000
2Sep 18@LAR10606.003268.7010000
3Sep 25SF201065.32252.5000000
4Oct 2@NYJ18583.205326.4100000
6Oct 16ATL18643.623196.3000000
7Oct 23@ARZ16523.30331.0000000
8Oct 30@NO10404.01122.0000000
9Nov 7BUF51.2100.0000000
10Nov 13@TEN5224.40144.0000000
12Nov 28@PHI144.0000.0000000
13Dec 4HOU9192.1000.0000000
14Dec 11SEA10363.6000.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI44511.3100.0000000
16Dec 24MIN441.00111.00064000
17Jan 1@DET362.0011010.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3James Starks
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR21Davante Adams
2Jeff Janis
3Geronimo Allison
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 