Player Page

Weather | Roster

Justin Pugh | Guard | #67

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 301
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Speaking Tuesday, Giants coach Ben McAdoo said it was "too early" to discuss moving LG Justin Pugh back to tackle.
The Giants' left guard the past two seasons, Pugh spent the first two years of his career at right tackle. It's become a topic of discussion after the Giants signed D.J. Fluker and brought back John Jerry. Bobby Hart was ineffective at right tackle last season, but the G-Men could be leery of having their best lineman change positions once again. Mar 28 - 5:38 PM
Source: Dan Duggan on Twitter
More Justin Pugh Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG114040.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NYG163030.00.0000000000000
2014NYG141010.00.0000000000000
2015NYG142020.00.0000000000000
2016NYG114040.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
3Geno Smith
4Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4Shaun Draughn
5George Winn
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
FB1Rhett Ellison
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Tavarres King
4Kevin Norwood
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Dwayne Harris
4Darius Powe
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1John Jerry
2Brett Jones
3Jon Halapio
RT1D.J. Fluker
2Bobby Hart
3Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 