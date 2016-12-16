Justin Pugh | Guard | #67 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (26) / 8/15/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 301 College: Syracuse Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 7/25/2013: Signed a four-year, $8.346 million contract. The deal included a $4,449,744 signing bonus. 2017: $8.821 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Speaking Tuesday, Giants coach Ben McAdoo said it was "too early" to discuss moving LG Justin Pugh back to tackle. The Giants' left guard the past two seasons, Pugh spent the first two years of his career at right tackle. It's become a topic of discussion after the Giants signed D.J. Fluker and brought back John Jerry. Bobby Hart was ineffective at right tackle last season, but the G-Men could be leery of having their best lineman change positions once again. Source: Dan Duggan on Twitter

Giants LG Justin Pugh (MCL) will return for Week 15 against the Lions. It'll be Pugh's first appearance since Week 9. The Giants had been using turnstile tackle Marshall Newhouse at left guard in place of Pugh. As Pugh is one of the NFL's best linemen, his return is much-needed good news for a Giants offense that can't seem to move the ball without slant routes to Odell Beckham.

The Record's Art Stapleton reports Giants LG Justin Pugh (knee, questionable) is not expected to play Week 14 against the Cowboys. Pugh has been sidelined since Week 9, but there was some hope he would return after getting in three limited practices this week. Stapleton reports the Giants are holding him back to avoid another setback. It sounds like he should be ready for Week 15. Marshall Newhouse should get the start at left guard. Source: Art Stapleton on Twitter