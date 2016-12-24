Kenny Stills | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (24) / 4/22/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 195 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (144) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2013: Signed a four-year, $2.354 million contract. The deal included a $194,452 signing bonus. 2016: $675,000, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kenny Stills caught 4-of-7 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Patriots. Stills has now scored a touchdown in each of Matt Moore's three starts. Although he was never much of a fantasy option, Stills wound up with nine touchdowns during the regular season. He'll be in play as a DFS dart throw during the NFL postseason. The Dolphins head to Pittsburgh for the Wild Card Round.

Kenny Stills caught 3-of-8 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills. Stills has now scored in three straight games, and 4-of-5. He'll be a big-play dependent DFS option against the Patriots in Week 17.

Kenny Stills caught 1-of-3 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Jets. Stills got wide open for a 52-yard score to give Miami the lead in the second quarter. It was his only catch of the night. Stills has been on a hot streak with 70-plus yards or a touchdown in three of the last four weeks. He'll get a matchup with Buffalo in Week 16.