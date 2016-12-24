Player Page

Kenny Stills | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (144) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Kenny Stills caught 4-of-7 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Patriots.
Stills has now scored a touchdown in each of Matt Moore's three starts. Although he was never much of a fantasy option, Stills wound up with nine touchdowns during the regular season. He'll be in play as a DFS dart throw during the NFL postseason. The Dolphins head to Pittsburgh for the Wild Card Round. Jan 1 - 5:29 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA153868545.718.01800.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013NO163264140.120.015310.63.30000000
2014NO156393162.114.8231-2-.1-2.00000000
2015MIA162744027.516.30300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA11616.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@NE23919.5100.0000000
3Sep 25CLE57615.2000.0000000
4Sep 29@CIN17474.0100.0000000
5Oct 9TEN00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PIT2126.0000.0000000
7Oct 23BUF510020.0100.0000000
9Nov 6NYJ11111.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@SD24723.5100.0000000
11Nov 20@LAR4338.3000.0000000
12Nov 27SF37224.0100.0000000
13Dec 4@BAL22110.5000.0000000
14Dec 11ARZ69716.2100.0000000
15Dec 17@NYJ15252.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@BUF33511.7100.0000000
17Jan 1NE44110.3100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 