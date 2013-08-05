Welcome,
date 2013-08-05
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Theo Riddick | Running Back | #25
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/4/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 201
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (199) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2013: Signed a four-year, $2.25 million contract. The deal included a $91,000 signing bonus. 2016: $675,000, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Theo Riddick (wrist) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Riddick has missed the last two games with a wrist injury. The Lions play on Monday this week, so at least Riddick will have a little extra time to get ready. Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner would split carries if Riddick can't get the green light against Dallas.
Dec 22 - 1:20 PM
Source:
Tim Twentyman on Twitter
Lions declared RB Theo Riddick, C Travis Swanson, DE Corey Lemonier, DT Stefan Charles, WR T.J. Jones, OT Cornelius Lucas, and QB Jake Rudock inactive for Week 15 against the Giants.
Riddick was listed as doubtful. Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner will handle the backfield work. Graham Glasgow starts in place of Swanson.
Dec 18 - 11:43 AM
Theo Riddick (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Week 15 against the Giants.
Zach Zenner (concussion) is listed as questionable. With Riddick out in Week 14 against the Bears, Dwayne Washington logged 17 touches on over 60 percent of the snaps. Washington is assured of lead back duties against the Giants and could become a threat for 20-plus touches if Zenner sits.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
The Giants are middle of the road in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (88.3 allowed to RBs per game), and if Washington can find his way into the end-zone on one of those looks he'll be a very solid $/pt DFS target. His yardage ceiling isn't terribly high, but with the Lions shorthanded it's possible he eats up more of the passing down work as well. In a raw points perspective, the floor is still fairly low, but relative to his price it's hard to argue with his potential workload. Zach Zenner's absence would only further bolster Washington's credibility.
Dec 16 - 4:05 PM
Theo Riddick (wrist) remained sidelined at Friday's practice.
He hasn't practiced at all this week after missing Week 14, suggesting Riddick isn't ready to return. Look for Dwayne Washington to lead the Lions' backfield against the Giants, followed up by Zach Zenner and Joique Bell.
Dec 16 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Tim Twentyman on Twitter
Theo Riddick (wrist) absent again Thursday
Dec 22 - 1:20 PM
Theo Riddick headlines Week 15 inactives
Dec 18 - 11:43 AM
Lions list Theo Riddick as doubtful vs Giants
Dec 16 - 4:05 PM
Theo Riddick (wrist) with another DNP Friday
Dec 16 - 11:36 AM
More Theo Riddick Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
10
92
357
35.7
3.9
0
1
53
371
37.1
7.0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
DET
14
9
25
1.8
2.8
0
1
4
26
1.9
6.5
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
2014
DET
14
20
51
3.6
2.6
0
0
34
316
22.6
9.3
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
43
133
8.3
3.1
0
0
80
697
43.6
8.7
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
7
45
6.4
1
5
63
12.6
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
11
37
3.4
0
4
28
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
10
9
.9
0
7
39
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
11
31
2.8
0
4
27
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
11
49
4.5
0
6
33
5.5
2
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
11
56
5.1
0
8
77
9.6
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
14
70
5.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
4
13
3.3
0
8
70
8.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
9
45
5.0
0
5
13
2.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
4
2
.5
0
5
15
3.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
Game scheduled for 12/26 8:30 PM ET
17
Jan 1
GB
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Theo Riddick
Doubtful
Theo Riddick (wrist) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Riddick has missed the last two games with a wrist injury. The Lions play on Monday this week, so at least Riddick will have a little extra time to get ready. Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner would split carries if Riddick can't get the green light against Dallas.
Dec 22
2
Dwayne Washington
Questionable
Dwayne Washington rushed 14 times for 31 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants.
With Theo Riddick (wrist) still out, Washington paced Detroit's backfield, out-carrying Zach Zenner 14-3. Neither was able to get much going against a tough run defense. Washington won't be a particularly enticing Week 16 fantasy option at the Cowboys, even if Riddick sits out again. He's an RB3.
Dec 18
3
Zach Zenner
Questionable
Zach Zenner rushed three times for 12 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants.
He also caught 4-of-5 targets for 52 yards, finishing second on the team in receiving behind Golden Tate's 8-122 line. With Theo Riddick (wrist) out, it was Zenner acting as the No. 2 back behind Dwayne Washington. But Zenner's big mistake was a critical lost fumble inside the five-yard line after Tate put the Lions in the red zone with a 67-yard catch-and-run. Zenner isn't on the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 road date against the ball-control Cowboys.
Dec 18
4
Joique Bell
5
Ameer Abdullah
I.L.
Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week.
The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.
Nov 28
GLB
1
Dwayne Washington
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Dwayne Washington
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
Questionable
Marvin Jones caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants.
Jones didn't do anything in the first half, failing to see a single target until after the break. His first catch showed nice ball skills, as Jones was able to make a sliding grab, but that was about it for him. Jones hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 3 and has settled in as a 3-5 catch player ahead of a Week 16 road date with the Cowboys. He'll be a mere WR4 in that big game.
Dec 18
2
Anquan Boldin
3
T.J. Jones
4
Andrew Turzilli
Out of FB
NFL suspended Titans WR Andrew Turzilli four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
Turzilli played three games for the Titans last season after beginning the year on the 49ers' practice squad. He caught two balls for 25 yards against the Jets in Week 14, but wasn't targeted in his other two appearances. The suspension obviously won't help his chances of making the Titans' 53-man roster.
Apr 8
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
Andre Roberts
WR3
1
Anquan Boldin
TE
1
Eric Ebron
Questionable
Eric Ebron caught 4-of-7 targets for 36 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants.
His seven looks were second on the team behind Golden Tate's 13. Ebron had a long gain of 21 yards streaking over the middle, and then he made a diving catch on 3rd-and-4 on the sideline later. But Ebron dropped a ball on 3rd-and-9 three plays after that. He probably hoped to do more in front of friends and family in a homecoming game, but this is what we've come to expect from the tight end. He's simply not featured enough in the red zone. A plus spot with the Cowboys in next.
Dec 18
2
Clay Harbor
3
Matthew Mulligan
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Cornelius Lucas
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
Sidelined
Lions C Travis Swanson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 15.
He’ll miss his second straight game. Graham Glasgow will make another start against the Giants.
Dec 16
2
Graham Glasgow
RG
1
Larry Warford
Sidelined
Lions RG Larry Warford (hip) is inactive for Week 6 against the Rams.
Warford picked up a hip injury in Wednesday's practice and did not see the field the rest of the week. He could miss a couple games. Graham Glasgow, who had to replace LG Laken Tomlinson last week, will get the start at right guard. It is a downgrade for the entire offense.
Oct 16
RT
1
Riley Reiff
Questionable
Lions RT Riley Reiff (illness) is expected to return after the bye week.
Reiff sat out last week because of an illness, but he should be good to go after the bye week. Reiff has struggled a bit on the right side this season, but his return will still be a boost.
Nov 8
K
1
Matt Prater
