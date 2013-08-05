Player Page

Weather | Roster

Theo Riddick | Running Back | #25

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/4/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 201
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (199) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Theo Riddick (wrist) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Riddick has missed the last two games with a wrist injury. The Lions play on Monday this week, so at least Riddick will have a little extra time to get ready. Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner would split carries if Riddick can't get the green light against Dallas. Dec 22 - 1:20 PM
Source: Tim Twentyman on Twitter
More Theo Riddick Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET109235735.73.9015337137.17.00500000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013DET149251.82.8014261.96.500012000
2014DET1420513.62.6003431622.69.30400000
2015DET16431338.33.1008069743.68.70310000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND7456.4156312.6100000
2Sep 18TEN11373.404287.0000000
3Sep 25@GB109.907395.6000000
4Oct 2@CHI11312.804276.8000000
5Oct 9PHI11494.506335.5200000
8Oct 30@HOU11565.108779.6100000
9Nov 6@MIN14705.00166.0000000
11Nov 20JAC4133.308708.8000000
12Nov 24MIN9455.005132.6000000
13Dec 4@NO42.505153.0100000
16Dec 26@DALGame scheduled for 12/26 8:30 PM ET
17Jan 1GBGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Dan Orlovsky
RB1Theo Riddick
2Dwayne Washington
3Zach Zenner
4Joique Bell
5Ameer Abdullah
GLB1Dwayne Washington
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Dwayne Washington
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Marvin Jones
2Anquan Boldin
3T.J. Jones
4Andrew Turzilli
WR21Golden Tate
2Andre Roberts
WR31Anquan Boldin
TE1Eric Ebron
2Clay Harbor
3Matthew Mulligan
LT1Taylor Decker
2Cornelius Lucas
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Joe Dahl
C1Travis Swanson
2Graham Glasgow
RG1Larry Warford
RT1Riley Reiff
K1Matt Prater
 

 