Theo Riddick | Running Back | #25

Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Matthew Stafford

2 Dan Orlovsky

RB 1 Theo Riddick Doubtful

Theo Riddick (wrist) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. Riddick has missed the last two games with a wrist injury. The Lions play on Monday this week, so at least Riddick will have a little extra time to get ready. Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner would split carries if Riddick can't get the green light against Dallas.

2 Dwayne Washington Questionable

Dwayne Washington rushed 14 times for 31 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants. With Theo Riddick (wrist) still out, Washington paced Detroit's backfield, out-carrying Zach Zenner 14-3. Neither was able to get much going against a tough run defense. Washington won't be a particularly enticing Week 16 fantasy option at the Cowboys, even if Riddick sits out again. He's an RB3.

3 Zach Zenner Questionable

Zach Zenner rushed three times for 12 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants. He also caught 4-of-5 targets for 52 yards, finishing second on the team in receiving behind Golden Tate's 8-122 line. With Theo Riddick (wrist) out, it was Zenner acting as the No. 2 back behind Dwayne Washington. But Zenner's big mistake was a critical lost fumble inside the five-yard line after Tate put the Lions in the red zone with a 67-yard catch-and-run. Zenner isn't on the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 road date against the ball-control Cowboys.

4 Joique Bell

5 Ameer Abdullah I.L.

Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week. The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.

GLB 1 Dwayne Washington

2 Ameer Abdullah

3RB 1 Theo Riddick

2 Dwayne Washington

FB 1 Mike Burton

WR1 1 Marvin Jones Questionable

Marvin Jones caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants. Jones didn't do anything in the first half, failing to see a single target until after the break. His first catch showed nice ball skills, as Jones was able to make a sliding grab, but that was about it for him. Jones hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 3 and has settled in as a 3-5 catch player ahead of a Week 16 road date with the Cowboys. He'll be a mere WR4 in that big game.

2 Anquan Boldin

WR2 1 Golden Tate

2 Andre Roberts

WR3 1 Anquan Boldin

TE 1 Eric Ebron Questionable

Eric Ebron caught 4-of-7 targets for 36 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants. His seven looks were second on the team behind Golden Tate's 13. Ebron had a long gain of 21 yards streaking over the middle, and then he made a diving catch on 3rd-and-4 on the sideline later. But Ebron dropped a ball on 3rd-and-9 three plays after that. He probably hoped to do more in front of friends and family in a homecoming game, but this is what we've come to expect from the tight end. He's simply not featured enough in the red zone. A plus spot with the Cowboys in next.

2 Clay Harbor

3 Matthew Mulligan

LT 1 Taylor Decker

2 Cornelius Lucas

LG 1 Laken Tomlinson

2 Joe Dahl

C 1 Travis Swanson Sidelined

Lions C Travis Swanson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 15. He’ll miss his second straight game. Graham Glasgow will make another start against the Giants.

2 Graham Glasgow

RG 1 Larry Warford Sidelined

Lions RG Larry Warford (hip) is inactive for Week 6 against the Rams. Warford picked up a hip injury in Wednesday's practice and did not see the field the rest of the week. He could miss a couple games. Graham Glasgow, who had to replace LG Laken Tomlinson last week, will get the start at right guard. It is a downgrade for the entire offense.

RT 1 Riley Reiff Questionable

Lions RT Riley Reiff (illness) is expected to return after the bye week. Reiff sat out last week because of an illness, but he should be good to go after the bye week. Reiff has struggled a bit on the right side this season, but his return will still be a boost.