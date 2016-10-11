Kerwynn Williams | Running Back | #33

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Chi-Town Swap
Jul 16
Merrifield For Steals
Jul 16
Daily Dose: Ring The Bellinger
Jul 16
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 15
Daily Dose: Gray Skies Looming
Jul 15
Podcast: Let the Trades Begin
Jul 14
2018 Top 300 Overall
Jul 14
2018 Starter Rankings
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Francisco Lindor doubles thrice in defeat
Nick Williams launches grand slam in victory
Miguel Cabrera draws walkoff walk vs. Jays
Nelson Cruz blasts game-winning homer Sunday
Frazier hits walkoff RBI single against Cards
Braves are very open to dealing Julio Teheran
Murphy homers twice as Nats trounce Reds
Mike Fiers strikes out 11 over seven frames
Arenado slugs three-run shot, Rox rout Mets
Jose Quintana dominates Orioles in Cubs debut
Rich Hill fans nine as Dodgers beat Marlins
Justin Turner homers, drives in two vs. MIA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Saints Fantasy Preview
Jul 14
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kerwynn Williams leader for Cards 2nd RB job
Justin Blackmon hosts football camp in Okla
David Johnson hoping for 30 touches a game
Texans RB Foreman's attorney disputes charges
Cousins open to deal with WAS after season
Report: Cousins, Bell not close to signing
300 touches a possibility for Dalvin Cook?
Paige: Elway soon to become highest-paid GM
Manziel has talked to teams about a return
Rosenhaus: Olsen still 'undecided' on holdout
Skins have 'internal disagreement' on Cousins
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jarnell Stokes racks up 22 & 15 in Vegas
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
Lonzo Ball drops a 14-9-7 line in victory
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posts 15-13 line
Caris LeVert scores 23 points vs. Lakers
Yogi Ferrell scores 20 points in Mavs victory
Wayne Selden scores 24 in win vs. Heat
Woj: Melo expects NYK to resume trade talks
Ante Zizic will not play against the Mavs
Jayson Tatum (knee) out again for Saturday
Caleb 'Biggie' Swanigan looks great again
MRI reveals bruise for Georgios Papagiannis
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ben Kennedy: Overton's 200 results
Dowling: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 results
Camirand: DNF at Honda Indy Toronto
Gary Klutt: Pinty's GP of Toronto results
Creed: United Site Services 70 results
Ryan Preece: Overton's 200 results
Calderon wins Peak Mexico Aguascalientes race
Jimmie Johnson falls from 2nd to 10th
Brad Keselowski keeps streak alive
Seesaw continues for 8th-place Kurt Busch
Clint Bowyer finished 7th at New Hampshire
Daniel Suarez matches career best at NH
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
Stricker posts 15-under with day-tying-low 64
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
MDF jettisons eight at Deere, including Streb
Stallings two back after second straight 64
Rodgers maintains JDC lead with R3 68
Berger two back at JDC; week-tying-low 63
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star 2019 QB Morris commits to Huskies
Texas picks up four-star WR pledge in Woodard
Nebraska CB Jones undergoes knee surgery
J.T. Barrett refutes rumor of broken wrist
FSU HC Fisher calls ACC best in country
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Shaw sets his sights on a first-team return
Romero pens new deal at Old Trafford
Five-star United kick off pre-season in LA
Cherries get pre-season off to winning start
Watson scores as Hornets fall in per-season
Berahino finally comes through for Stoke City
James McClean scores for Albion in loss
Stoke skipper suffers another back injury
Albion setback during season opener
Chelsea signs Monaco midfielder Bakayoko
City announces move for Brazilian midfielder
Monreal shines as Arsenal cruise in Sydney
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Krishawn Hogan
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
James Summers
(RB)
John Brown
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Trevor Knight
(QB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Larry Clark
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(WR)
Steven Wroblewski
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kerwynn Williams | Running Back | #33
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/9/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 198
College:
Utah State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 7 (230) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $675,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to the Arizona Republic, coach Bruce Arians "seems comfortable" with Kerwynn Williams as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back.
The Cardinals were happy with how 26-year-old Williams improved as a pass blocker and special teamer last year, and he is ahead of Andre Ellington on the depth chart. Beat writer Kent Somers still wouldn't rule out the Cards re-signing free agent Chris Johnson during training camp. Either way, Arizona's No. 2 job has minimal fantasy relevance behind bellcow David Johnson.
Jul 16 - 9:12 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Kerwynn Williams contributed 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams.
He wasn't able to reel in his lone target. Williams and Andre Ellington split carries after David Johnson went down with a knee injury late in the first quarter. The 12 carries were more than Williams had in his previous eight games combined. We’re not putting too much stock in a garbage-time fueled Week 17 performance. Assuming Johnson is healthy for the start of next year, Williams won’t be a factor in real life or in fantasy.
Jan 1 - 9:21 PM
Cardinals re-signed RB Kerwynn Williams.
He's back after getting cut last week. Williams will serve as the No. 4 running back behind David Johnson, Andre Ellington and Stepfan Taylor. QB Zac Dysert was cut to make room for Williams.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:59:00 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Cardinals released RB Kerwynn Williams.
TE Hakeem Valles has been promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move. Williams was signed to take Chris Johnson's roster spot, but the Cardinals are evidently comfortable with Andre Ellington and Stepfan Taylor behind David Johnson.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 04:31:00 PM
Kerwynn Williams leader for Cards 2nd RB job
Jul 16 - 9:12 PM
Williams leads Cards with 60 yards in Week 17
Jan 1 - 9:21 PM
Cardinals bring back Kerwynn Williams
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:59:00 PM
Cardinals release Kerwynn Williams
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 04:31:00 PM
More Kerwynn Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(4572)
2
D. Cook
MIN
(4077)
3
L. Bell
PIT
(3551)
4
J. Mixon
CIN
(2868)
5
M. Floyd
MIN
(2778)
6
E. Elliott
DAL
(2441)
7
A. Peterson
NO
(2417)
8
J. Landry
MIA
(2390)
9
L. McCoy
BUF
(2212)
10
C. Hyde
SF
(2184)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
LAC
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
28
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
5
53
246
49.2
4.6
1
0
2
11
2.2
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
6
27
142
23.7
5.3
0
1
2
16
2.7
8.0
0
0
1
126
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
10
18
157
15.7
8.7
0
2
1
6
.6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kerwynn Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kerwynn Williams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kerwynn Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kerwynn Williams's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
7
Oct 23
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
3
34
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
3
63
21.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
12
60
5.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Blaine Gabbert
4
Trevor Knight
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Andre Ellington
4
T.J. Logan
5
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians indicated he is optimistic about WR Jaron Brown's (ACL) health.
Brown was poised to assert himself into a bigger 2016 role before tearing his ACL late last October. The Cardinals liked him enough to sign Brown to a one-year extension less than a month later, ensuring he spent another year with the club. "We’re keeping him out of team drills because I don’t want to see him cut, but he’s running routes full speed," Arians said. "He looks great. Actually, his computer numbers are faster than they’ve ever been."
May 25
3
Brittan Golden
4
Marquis Bundy
5
Krishawn Hogan
WR2
1
John Brown
2
J.J. Nelson
3
Chad Williams
4
Jeremy Ross
5
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
J.J. Nelson
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
5
Ricky Seals-Jones
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
3
Jonathan McLaughlin
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
3
John Wetzel
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
Sidelined
Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley is recovering from "core" surgery, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
The operation repaired a "lingering" issue. The Cardinals' starting pivot, Shipley played all but five snaps in 2016. Now 31, Shipley will be ready for Week 1.
Jun 1
2
Tony Bergstrom
3
Daniel Munyer
4
Lucas Crowley
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
Dorian Johnson
3
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
3
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Headlines
Saints Fantasy Preview
Jul 14
Evan Silva's Team Fantasy Preview series rolls on with the New Orleans Saints.
More NFL Columns
»
Saints Fantasy Preview
Jul 14
»
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
»
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
»
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
»
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
»
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
»
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
NFL Headlines
»
Kerwynn Williams leader for Cards 2nd RB job
»
Justin Blackmon hosts football camp in Okla
»
David Johnson hoping for 30 touches a game
»
Texans RB Foreman's attorney disputes charges
»
Cousins open to deal with WAS after season
»
Report: Cousins, Bell not close to signing
»
300 touches a possibility for Dalvin Cook?
»
Paige: Elway soon to become highest-paid GM
»
Manziel has talked to teams about a return
»
Rosenhaus: Olsen still 'undecided' on holdout
»
Skins have 'internal disagreement' on Cousins
»
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved