Kerwynn Williams | Running Back | #33 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 6/9/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 198 College: Utah State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (230) / IND Contract: view contract details 2017: $675,000, 2018: Free Agent

According to the Arizona Republic, coach Bruce Arians "seems comfortable" with Kerwynn Williams as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back. The Cardinals were happy with how 26-year-old Williams improved as a pass blocker and special teamer last year, and he is ahead of Andre Ellington on the depth chart. Beat writer Kent Somers still wouldn't rule out the Cards re-signing free agent Chris Johnson during training camp. Either way, Arizona's No. 2 job has minimal fantasy relevance behind bellcow David Johnson. Source: Arizona Republic

Kerwynn Williams contributed 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams. He wasn't able to reel in his lone target. Williams and Andre Ellington split carries after David Johnson went down with a knee injury late in the first quarter. The 12 carries were more than Williams had in his previous eight games combined. We’re not putting too much stock in a garbage-time fueled Week 17 performance. Assuming Johnson is healthy for the start of next year, Williams won’t be a factor in real life or in fantasy.

Cardinals re-signed RB Kerwynn Williams. He's back after getting cut last week. Williams will serve as the No. 4 running back behind David Johnson, Andre Ellington and Stepfan Taylor. QB Zac Dysert was cut to make room for Williams. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter