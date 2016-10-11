Player Page

Kerwynn Williams | Running Back | #33

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 198
College: Utah State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (230) / IND
Contract: view contract details
According to the Arizona Republic, coach Bruce Arians "seems comfortable" with Kerwynn Williams as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back.
The Cardinals were happy with how 26-year-old Williams improved as a pass blocker and special teamer last year, and he is ahead of Andre Ellington on the depth chart. Beat writer Kent Somers still wouldn't rule out the Cards re-signing free agent Chris Johnson during training camp. Either way, Arizona's No. 2 job has minimal fantasy relevance behind bellcow David Johnson. Jul 16 - 9:12 PM
Source: Arizona Republic
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAC100.0.00000.0.000028000
2014ARZ55324649.24.6102112.25.50000000
2015ARZ62714223.75.3012162.78.0001126000
2016ARZ101815715.78.70216.66.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 23SEA00.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CAR00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13SF00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@MIN00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@ATL00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4WAS00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA33411.3000.0000000
15Dec 18NO36321.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@SEA00.00166.0000000
17Jan 1@LAR12605.0100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
4Trevor Knight
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Andre Ellington
4T.J. Logan
5Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Marquis Bundy
5Krishawn Hogan
WR21John Brown
2J.J. Nelson
3Chad Williams
4Jeremy Ross
5Aaron Dobson
WR31J.J. Nelson
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
5Ricky Seals-Jones
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
3Jonathan McLaughlin
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
3John Wetzel
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Tony Bergstrom
3Daniel Munyer
4Lucas Crowley
RG1Evan Boehm
2Dorian Johnson
3Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
3Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 