Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Andrew Turzilli
(WR)
Kennard Backman
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
D.J. Hayden | Defensive Back | #25
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
Houston
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (12) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions signed CB D.J. Hayden, formerly of the Raiders, to a one-year contract.
The 12th overall pick of the 2013 draft, Hayden was one of many first-round busts that year. Many experts had Hayden pegged as the best corner in that draft, but he's had a far worse start to his career than the three corners -- Desmond Trufant, Xavier Rhodes, Darius Slay -- drafted directly after him. Hayden couldn't cut it on the outside in Oakland, so the Raiders tried him in the slot. He was somewhat serviceable there, but no better than league average. Maybe DC Teryl Austin can get more out of Hayden. He's still just 27 (in June). It's not a bad flier.
Mar 10 - 8:39 AM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
ESPN's Paul Gutierrez does not expect impending free agent CB D.J. Hayden to re-sign with the Raiders.
Hayden might have had his best season in 2016 playing primarily in the slot, but he still was a below-average starter who managed just 11 games before landing on injured reserve. It is extremely unlikely Hayden will ever live up to his first-round cost, but a change of scenery could do him some good.
Feb 21 - 1:11 PM
Source:
ESPN
Raiders placed CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve, ending his season.
The 12th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Hayden turned in his career-best season in 2016, but that wasn't saying much. He forced just one takeaway across 11 games and got burned incessantly over the past seven after a solid opening month of the year. Hayden is an impending unrestricted free agent.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:28:00 PM
Raiders CB D.J. Hayden suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 12 win over the Panthers.
Hayden is the Raiders' slot corner. He was forced into every-down duties against Carolina with LCB David Amerson (out) and allowed just one catch for three yards on six targets before leaving. On the year, Hayden has been Pro Football Focus' No. 108 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 06:25:00 PM
Source:
Jimmy Durkin on Twitter
Lions ink draft bust DJ Hayden to 1-year deal
Mar 10 - 8:39 AM
D.J. Hayden not expected back in Oakland
Feb 21 - 1:11 PM
D.J. Hayden goes on injured reserve
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:28:00 PM
D.J. Hayden injured hamstring in Week 12
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 06:25:00 PM
More D.J. Hayden Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
11
32
5
37
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
OAK
8
23
3
26
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
22
0
2014
OAK
10
42
5
47
0.0
0
.0
1
-1
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
64
6
70
1.0
5
5.0
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
11
32
5
37
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
LAC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Mike James
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Ryan Spadola
4
Andrew Turzilli
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Cole Wick
3
Khari Lee
4
Kennard Backman
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Corey Robinson
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Joe Dahl
3
Matt Rotheram
C
1
Travis Swanson
RG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Pierce Burton
K
1
Matt Prater
