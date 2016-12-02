D.J. Hayden | Defensive Back | #25 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (26) / 6/27/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190 College: Houston Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (12) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2017: Signed a one-year contract. Share: Tweet

Lions signed CB D.J. Hayden, formerly of the Raiders, to a one-year contract. The 12th overall pick of the 2013 draft, Hayden was one of many first-round busts that year. Many experts had Hayden pegged as the best corner in that draft, but he's had a far worse start to his career than the three corners -- Desmond Trufant, Xavier Rhodes, Darius Slay -- drafted directly after him. Hayden couldn't cut it on the outside in Oakland, so the Raiders tried him in the slot. He was somewhat serviceable there, but no better than league average. Maybe DC Teryl Austin can get more out of Hayden. He's still just 27 (in June). It's not a bad flier. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez does not expect impending free agent CB D.J. Hayden to re-sign with the Raiders. Hayden might have had his best season in 2016 playing primarily in the slot, but he still was a below-average starter who managed just 11 games before landing on injured reserve. It is extremely unlikely Hayden will ever live up to his first-round cost, but a change of scenery could do him some good. Source: ESPN

Raiders placed CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve, ending his season. The 12th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Hayden turned in his career-best season in 2016, but that wasn't saying much. He forced just one takeaway across 11 games and got burned incessantly over the past seven after a solid opening month of the year. Hayden is an impending unrestricted free agent.