D.J. Hayden | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Houston
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (12) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Lions signed CB D.J. Hayden, formerly of the Raiders, to a one-year contract.
The 12th overall pick of the 2013 draft, Hayden was one of many first-round busts that year. Many experts had Hayden pegged as the best corner in that draft, but he's had a far worse start to his career than the three corners -- Desmond Trufant, Xavier Rhodes, Darius Slay -- drafted directly after him. Hayden couldn't cut it on the outside in Oakland, so the Raiders tried him in the slot. He was somewhat serviceable there, but no better than league average. Maybe DC Teryl Austin can get more out of Hayden. He's still just 27 (in June). It's not a bad flier. Mar 10 - 8:39 AM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK11325370.00.0000001600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013OAK8233260.00.01000012000220
2014OAK10425470.00.01-100001000000
2015OAK16646701.055.0110001800000
2016OAK11325370.00.0000001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO4150.00.0000001000000
2Sep 18ATL2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TEN3140.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@BAL4260.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9LAC1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16KC1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@JAC5050.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@TB4040.00.0000000200000
9Nov 6DEN2020.00.0000000100000
11Nov 21HOU4040.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27CAR2020.00.0000000100000
 

 