Jamar Taylor | Defensive Back | #28 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (28) / 9/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 192 College: Boise State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (54) / MIA Contract: view contract details 12/4/2018: Signed a one-year contract.

Latest News Recent News

Broncos signed CB Jamar Taylor, formerly of the Cardinals, to a one-year contract. With Chris Harris battling a broken leg, Taylor could immediately slide into the slot. Taylor was released by the Cardinals late last month. Obviously, he was not having a strong campaign. It's a major downgrade for the Broncos. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter

The Broncos are expected to sign free agent CB Jamar Taylor. He's flying to Denver currently and will be signed if he passes a physical. Taylor will be a candidate at slot corner with Chris Harris nursing a fractured fibula. Taylor struggled mightily covering outside receivers with the Browns and Cardinals over the last two seasons but could work out better inside. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter

Cardinals released CB Jamar Taylor. Taylor has been roasted all season, par for the course for virtually all cornerbacks playing across from Patrick Peterson for the entirety of his career. The breaking point was Taylor getting dusted by Jared Cook for a 23-yard touchdown on the Raiders' first drive last week. Taylor got benched, then cut.