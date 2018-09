Lions CB Darius Slay left Sunday's Week 2 game against the 49ers with a concussion and will not return.

The All-Pro corner went down following a collision with 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk early in the third quarter. It's been a rough early start for Slay, who also took a shot to the head in Week 1, though he was able to return to that game. Slay recorded five tackles before exiting.