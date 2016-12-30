Player Page

Jamie Collins | Linebacker | #51

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 250
College: Southern Miss
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (52) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Browns GM Sashi Brown said the team's goal is to lock up contract-year LB Jamie Collins and WR Terrelle Pryor without using the franchise tag.
Both would be huge re-signs for a Cleveland team otherwise low on talent, but Pryor and Collins are both young premier players who would be smart to test their market values. The Browns went out of their way to help Pryor transition to wide receiver and traded a third-round pick for Collins, but it's fair to wonder if either player wants to return to a perennial loser organization. Jan 2 - 5:10 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE1579331123.0258.32310002300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NE 162419430.00.0000100300000
2014NE 1574411154.0307.5200204300000
2015NE 125138895.5325.81510115600000
2016CLE1470321023.0258.32310002300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ3141.088.0000000100000
2Sep 18MIA5050.00.01130000100000
3Sep 22HOU86140.00.01180000100000
4Oct 2BUF2460.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE3030.00.0000001000000
7Oct 23@PIT8080.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NYJ2130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DAL5380.00.0000000000000
10Nov 10@BAL73101.099.0000000000000
11Nov 20PIT4480.00.0000001000000
12Nov 27NYG3580.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11CIN132151.088.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BUF4150.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SD3250.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@PIT91100.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Josh McCown
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
WR11Corey Coleman
2Andrew Hawkins
3Ricardo Louis
WR21Terrelle Pryor
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
WR31Andrew Hawkins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Spencer Drango
2Alvin Bailey
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
RG1Zach Sterup
RT1Austin Pasztor
2Shon Coleman
K1Cody Parkey
 

 