Jamie Collins | Linebacker | #51 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (27) / 10/20/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 250 College: Southern Miss Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (52) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/17/2013: Signed a four-year, $3.761 million contract. The deal included a $1.115 million signing bonus. 2016: $917,865, 2017: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Browns GM Sashi Brown said the team's goal is to lock up contract-year LB Jamie Collins and WR Terrelle Pryor without using the franchise tag. Both would be huge re-signs for a Cleveland team otherwise low on talent, but Pryor and Collins are both young premier players who would be smart to test their market values. The Browns went out of their way to help Pryor transition to wide receiver and traded a third-round pick for Collins, but it's fair to wonder if either player wants to return to a perennial loser organization. Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter

Impending free agent LB Jamie Collins says he’s open to re-signing with the Browns. "If the money is right, then I could stay here," Collins said. "Obviously I’m not going to turn it down." The Browns traded for Collins with the intention of signing him to a multi-year deal. He could be franchised if an extension isn’t worked out. Source: The Chronicle-Telegram

Browns LB Jamie Collins is listed as a starter in his first game with the team. Just acquired on Monday, Collins will immediately be asked to play a big role in a defense devoid of playmakers. He might play limited snaps as he learns the defense, but Collins should make an immediate impact for a defense which needs it.