Jamie Collins | Linebacker | #51

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Evan Fournier (heel) ruled out for Monday
Patrick Beverley (wrist) ruled out Monday
Dwyane Wade (knee) out, McDermott starting
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
Porzingis (Achilles) ruled out for Monday
Anthony, Lee, O'Quinn available to play Mon
Dellavedova (hamstring) out, Brogdon starting
Jordan McRae will start again Monday vs. NO
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) ruled out for Monday
Whiteside, Winslow not traveling on road trip
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford heading to draft
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
Michigan QB Shane Morris set to transfer
OSU S Malik Hooker declares for NFL Draft
Feldman: UCLA to hire Michigan's Fisch as OC
Report: Indiana cans OC Kevin Johns
Minnesota reportedly back/forth on Claeys
Georgia nets five-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
Everton sweep aside poor Southampton
Cats use 2 Defoe pens to draw with Liverpool
Boro lose Barragan but manage clean sheet
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Andrew Hawkins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jamie Collins | Linebacker | #51
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 250
College:
Southern Miss
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (52) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/17/2013: Signed a four-year, $3.761 million contract. The deal included a $1.115 million signing bonus. 2016: $917,865, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns GM Sashi Brown said the team's goal is to lock up contract-year LB Jamie Collins and WR Terrelle Pryor without using the franchise tag.
Both would be huge re-signs for a Cleveland team otherwise low on talent, but Pryor and Collins are both young premier players who would be smart to test their market values. The Browns went out of their way to help Pryor transition to wide receiver and traded a third-round pick for Collins, but it's fair to wonder if either player wants to return to a perennial loser organization.
Jan 2 - 5:10 PM
Source:
Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Impending free agent LB Jamie Collins says he’s open to re-signing with the Browns.
"If the money is right, then I could stay here," Collins said. "Obviously I’m not going to turn it down." The Browns traded for Collins with the intention of signing him to a multi-year deal. He could be franchised if an extension isn’t worked out.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 08:11:00 PM
Source:
The Chronicle-Telegram
Browns LB Jamie Collins is listed as a starter in his first game with the team.
Just acquired on Monday, Collins will immediately be asked to play a big role in a defense devoid of playmakers. He might play limited snaps as he learns the defense, but Collins should make an immediate impact for a defense which needs it.
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Browns DC Ray Horton is "going to ask a lot" from LB Jamie Collins.
"We're going to see what he can handle. He can play all three levels," said Horton. Collins could have an every-down role Sunday despite being in Cleveland less than a week. It sounds like the Browns will keep Collins at strong side and move him inside in subpackages.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 08:02:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
Jan 2 - 5:10 PM
Jamie Collins open to re-signing with Browns
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 08:11:00 PM
Jamie Collins starting in first game with CLE
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Jamie Collins expected to have major role
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 08:02:00 PM
More Jamie Collins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4716)
2
S. Ware
KC
(4117)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(4112)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(3840)
5
B. Powell
NYJ
(3710)
6
D. Martin
TB
(3585)
7
L. Miller
HOU
(3584)
8
T. Riddick
DET
(3560)
9
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3507)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(3487)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
15
79
33
112
3.0
25
8.3
2
31
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
NE
16
24
19
43
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
15
74
41
115
4.0
30
7.5
2
0
0
2
0
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
12
51
38
89
5.5
32
5.8
1
51
0
1
1
5
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
14
70
32
102
3.0
25
8.3
2
31
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
3
1
4
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
1
13
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
8
6
14
0.0
0
.0
1
18
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NYJ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DAL
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
@BAL
7
3
10
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PIT
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NYG
3
5
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CIN
13
2
15
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BUF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SD
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PIT
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Josh McCown
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Andrew Hawkins
3
Ricardo Louis
WR2
1
Terrelle Pryor
Sidelined
Terrelle Pryor said he will have surgery to repair the torn ligament in his finger on Wednesday.
Despite the surgery, Pryor should be ready for a mostly normal offseason. The impending free agent has said he would like to re-sign with Cleveland and expects to have contract talks "soon," but he may look to test his value on the open market before making a final decision. Pryor finished with a 77/1,007/4 line in his first full season as a receiver.
Jan 2
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns WR Jordan Payton four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
It'll end Payton's season. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Payton earned only 30 snaps on offense while wallowing behind Terrelle Pryor, Corey Coleman, Andrew Hawkins, Ricardo Louis, and Rashard Higgins on the Browns' wide receiver depth chart. Payton may be hard pressed to make the Browns' 2017 roster, but he will be given every opportunity in next year's training camp.
Dec 9
WR3
1
Andrew Hawkins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
Sidelined
Browns placed TE Randall Telfer (foot) on the active/NFI list.
Telfer will miss the majority of 2015 with his Lisfranc injury. The Browns haven't ruled out a late-season return for the sixth-round rookie.
Jul 22
3
Seth DeValve
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Spencer Drango
2
Alvin Bailey
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
RG
1
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Austin Pasztor
2
Shon Coleman
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Ryan McDowell discusses the fate of a number of NFL coaches and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
»
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
»
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
»
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
»
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
»
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
»
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
»
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
»
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
»
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
»
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
»
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved