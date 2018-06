The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes Ryan Griffin has a "major opportunity" to pass Ryan Fitzpatrick on the depth chart and start for the Bucs during Jameis Winston's three-game suspension.

Griffin was impressing the coaching staff last summer but sprained his AC joint in his shoulder in the preseason opener, which handed the No. 2 job to Fitzpatrick. He returned late in the season to be Fitzpatrick's backup when Winston was hurt. Griffin, a 2013 UDFA, has never attempted a regular-season pass but spent his first couple years with Sean Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans. Fitzpatrick is the heavy favorite to start Weeks 1-3, but Griffin will have plenty of opportunities to win over the staff in camp and preseason.