J.J. Wilcox | Defensive Back | #27 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (26) / 2/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 212 College: Georgia Southern Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (80) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2017: Signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract. 2017: $2.125 million (guaranteed), 2018: $3.125 million, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Steelers acquired S J.J. Wilcox and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Bucs in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick. Signed to a two-year deal in March, Wilcox apparently struggled to fit in with the Bucs. He would not have been a starter even if Tampa had not just acquired T.J. Ward, but that signing seems to have sealed his fate. Wilcox only started four games for the Cowboys last season, but he had his best year as a pro. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Bucs signed FS J.J. Wilcox, formerly of the Cowboys, to a two-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth "up to $8.5 million." A third-round pick in 2013, Wilcox only started four games last season but had his best year as a pro. Bringing in Wilcox likely means Tampa Bay is moving on from free agent Bradley McDougald. Source: Steve Duemig on Twitter

Free agent S J.J. Wilcox will visit the Buccaneers and Seahawks. Notably, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News said the Cowboys are not pursuing him. Wilcox drew four starts at strong safety last year while filling in for an injured Barry Church. The Dolphins have also been linked to Wilcox. Source: Brandon George on Twitter