J.J. Wilcox | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 212
College: Georgia Southern
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (80) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Steelers acquired S J.J. Wilcox and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Bucs in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Signed to a two-year deal in March, Wilcox apparently struggled to fit in with the Bucs. He would not have been a starter even if Tampa had not just acquired T.J. Ward, but that signing seems to have sealed his fate. Wilcox only started four games for the Cowboys last season, but he had his best year as a pro. Sep 3 - 4:48 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DAL132216380.00.0000000100000
2014DAL166212740.00.03460201500000
2015DAL163816540.00.01240001310000
2016DAL133712490.00.0180001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@WAS0110.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25CHI3030.00.0000001000000
4Oct 2@SF0110.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9CIN6060.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@GB4040.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30PHI2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@CLE1230.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PIT5490.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20BAL5270.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24WAS4040.00.0000000100000
16Dec 26DET2130.00.0180000200000
17Jan 1@PHI2130.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Justin Hunter
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Vance McDonald
3Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
LG1Ramon Foster
2B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
K1Chris Boswell
 

 