Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
James Conner
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
J.J. Wilcox | Defensive Back | #27
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 212
College:
Georgia Southern
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (80) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2017: Signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract. 2017: $2.125 million (guaranteed), 2018: $3.125 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers acquired S J.J. Wilcox and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Bucs in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Signed to a two-year deal in March, Wilcox apparently struggled to fit in with the Bucs. He would not have been a starter even if Tampa had not just acquired T.J. Ward, but that signing seems to have sealed his fate. Wilcox only started four games for the Cowboys last season, but he had his best year as a pro.
Sep 3 - 4:48 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bucs signed FS J.J. Wilcox, formerly of the Cowboys, to a two-year contract.
The deal is reportedly worth "up to $8.5 million." A third-round pick in 2013, Wilcox only started four games last season but had his best year as a pro. Bringing in Wilcox likely means Tampa Bay is moving on from free agent Bradley McDougald.
Mar 11 - 10:15 AM
Source:
Steve Duemig on Twitter
Free agent S J.J. Wilcox will visit the Buccaneers and Seahawks.
Notably, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News said the Cowboys are not pursuing him. Wilcox drew four starts at strong safety last year while filling in for an injured Barry Church. The Dolphins have also been linked to Wilcox.
Mar 9 - 6:23 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are interested in free agent safeties J.J. Wilcox and Duron Harmon.
That's "among other" safeties. The Dolphins have zeroed in on the back end as a need with Isa Abdul-Quddus (neck) potentially unavailable for 2017. Wilcox has also drawn interest from the Bucs.
Mar 8 - 6:24 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Tampa Bay sends S J.J. Wilcox to Steelers
Sep 3 - 4:48 PM
Bucs sign former Cowboys FS J.J. Wilcox
Mar 11 - 10:15 AM
J.J. Wilcox to visit Bucs and Seahawks
Mar 9 - 6:23 PM
Dolphins interested in J.J. Wilcox, Harmon
Mar 8 - 6:24 PM
More J.J. Wilcox Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(12390)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(11532)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(10757)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(10730)
5
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10253)
6
K. Hunt
KC
(10241)
7
D. Martin
TB
(10166)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(9844)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(9726)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(9176)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
DAL
13
22
16
38
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
16
62
12
74
0.0
0
.0
3
46
0
2
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
38
16
54
0.0
0
.0
1
24
0
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
13
37
12
49
0.0
0
.0
1
8
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
5
4
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
8
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sidelined
Steelers second-round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
It's not a major concern for the rookie wideout, but comes mere days after he returned from a concussion. The more practice time Smith-Schuster misses, the harder it will be to lock down No. 4 duties.
Aug 17
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Justin Hunter
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Vance McDonald
3
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
K
1
Chris Boswell
