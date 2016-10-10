Player Page

Logan Ryan | Defensive Back | #26

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (83) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Bengals will indeed move on from free agent RG Kevin Zeitler, and have their eyes set on free agent CB Logan Ryan.
The Bengals draft first-round cornerbacks seemingly every year, but Dre Kirkpatrick's contract is up, William Jackson III is tough to count on after missing his entire rookie season, and Darqueze Dennard has been a disappointment. RCB Adam Jones is in the twilight of his career. Ryan, 26, can cover the slot and has experience shadowing No. 1 wideouts. Along with A.J. Bouye and Stephon Gilmore, Ryan is a top-three cornerback on the free agent market. Mar 2 - 8:04 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 167418921.01212.024600011100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NE 16305352.0189.058210011000000
2014NE 162913420.00.0200001600000
2015NE 165816740.00.043900001400000
2016NE 167418921.01212.024600011100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ4260.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18MIA7070.00.0000001000000
3Sep 22HOU3140.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2BUF143170.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN5050.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT3140.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@BUF3140.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA2130.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@SF2130.00.0000000200000
12Nov 27@NYJ5270.00.0000000200000
13Dec 4LAR5051.01212.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL5270.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN7070.00.01460000100000
16Dec 24NYJ1340.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@MIA6170.00.0100000100000

