Logan Ryan | Defensive Back | #26 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (26) / 2/9/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 195 College: Rutgers Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (83) / NE

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Bengals will indeed move on from free agent RG Kevin Zeitler, and have their eyes set on free agent CB Logan Ryan. The Bengals draft first-round cornerbacks seemingly every year, but Dre Kirkpatrick's contract is up, William Jackson III is tough to count on after missing his entire rookie season, and Darqueze Dennard has been a disappointment. RCB Adam Jones is in the twilight of his career. Ryan, 26, can cover the slot and has experience shadowing No. 1 wideouts. Along with A.J. Bouye and Stephon Gilmore, Ryan is a top-three cornerback on the free agent market. Source: Draft Analyst

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein expects the Lions to have interest in free agent CB Logan Ryan. It’s just dot connecting, but the Lions make sense as a possible landing spot. Ryan has ties to GM Bob Quinn and Detroit needs a slot corner upgrade to play between Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson. Ryan struggled playing on the boundary early this season, but he came into his own when moved into the slot. Source: ESPN

Patriots RCB Logan Ryan is on pace to allow 105 catches. Ryan had a strong 2015, but has been one of the league's least-effective corners through five games. Malcolm Butler has also seen his play slip. At least for now, Ryan doesn't seem in danger of a benching. Tom Brady's return will help the Patriots' defense, allowing it to play with the lead it is used to having. Source: Mike Renner on Twitter