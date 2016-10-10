Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Logan Ryan | Defensive Back | #26
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/9/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
College:
Rutgers
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (83) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Bengals will indeed move on from free agent RG Kevin Zeitler, and have their eyes set on free agent CB Logan Ryan.
The Bengals draft first-round cornerbacks seemingly every year, but Dre Kirkpatrick's contract is up, William Jackson III is tough to count on after missing his entire rookie season, and Darqueze Dennard has been a disappointment. RCB Adam Jones is in the twilight of his career. Ryan, 26, can cover the slot and has experience shadowing No. 1 wideouts. Along with A.J. Bouye and Stephon Gilmore, Ryan is a top-three cornerback on the free agent market.
Mar 2 - 8:04 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
ESPN’s Michael Rothstein expects the Lions to have interest in free agent CB Logan Ryan.
It’s just dot connecting, but the Lions make sense as a possible landing spot. Ryan has ties to GM Bob Quinn and Detroit needs a slot corner upgrade to play between Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson. Ryan struggled playing on the boundary early this season, but he came into his own when moved into the slot.
Jan 28 - 7:17 PM
Source:
ESPN
Patriots RCB Logan Ryan is on pace to allow 105 catches.
Ryan had a strong 2015, but has been one of the league's least-effective corners through five games. Malcolm Butler has also seen his play slip. At least for now, Ryan doesn't seem in danger of a benching. Tom Brady's return will help the Patriots' defense, allowing it to play with the lead it is used to having.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 02:35:00 PM
Source:
Mike Renner on Twitter
ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss said the starting right cornerback spot is still a "question mark."
Logan Ryan has the early edge but will face competition from Bradley Fletcher and Tarell Brown. Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler appears to be locked in as the starting left corner. Whoever starts at cornerback will have huge shoes to fill following the departures of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner.
Sun, Aug 2, 2015 09:13:00 AM
Source:
ESPN Boston
Report: Bengals to target CB Logan Ryan in FA
Mar 2 - 8:04 PM
Lions a landing spot for Logan Ryan?
Jan 28 - 7:17 PM
Logan Ryan getting torched through five games
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 02:35:00 PM
Ryan competing with Fletcher and Brown at RCB
Sun, Aug 2, 2015 09:13:00 AM
More Logan Ryan Player News
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
16
74
18
92
1.0
12
12.0
2
46
0
0
0
1
11
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
NE
16
30
5
35
2.0
18
9.0
5
82
1
0
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
29
13
42
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
16
58
16
74
0.0
0
.0
4
39
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
74
18
92
1.0
12
12.0
2
46
0
0
0
1
11
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
14
3
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
5
0
5
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
1
46
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3
D.J. Foster
4
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Devin Lucien
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
Sidelined
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy.
Feb 24
2
Matt Lengel
3
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
3
Chris Barker
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
3
Chase Farris
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Sebastian Vollmer
Sidelined
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots plan to release RT Sebastian Vollmer.
Originally scheduled for free agency, Vollmer's 2016 contract "tolled" to 2017 because he spent all of last season on the reserve/PUP list with hip and shoulder ailments. He is only due a $2.25 million base salary. If Vollmer still wants to play, he would have a significant market due to so many offensive tackle needs around the NFL, and so little talent available in free agency and this year's draft. Vollmer turns 33 in July.
Mar 2
3
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
