Hugh Thornton | Guard | #69

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 320
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (86) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Falcons OG Hugh Thornton is retiring after four NFL seasons.
The No. 86 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Thornton made 32 starts for the Colts between 2013-15, but struggled mightily with injury. He missed all of 2016 with a foot issue. He turns 26 in June. May 9 - 3:22 PM
Source: James Palmer on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013IND141010.00.0000000000000
2014IND101010.00.0000000000000
2015IND133030.00.0000000000000
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

